Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theonefeather.com
COMMENTARY: Ceremonial Grounds ghosts
Do you remember the first time you watched Titanic? I hope you went to a theatre. Big subjects (and objects) are better expressed on a big screen. There were amazing transitional special effects from time present to time past in that movie. The modern-day wreckage of the Titanic would seemingly magically transform into its new and shining glory of 1912. The transition was seamless from rusting wreck to decks filled with life and activity. I know the reference will be lost on some, but many of you will get it.
theonefeather.com
OBITUARY: Melissa Pheasant Queen
Melissa Pheasant Queen, 62, of the Big Cove Community of Cherokee, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Diver and Nellie (Swayney) Pheasant. Melissa was better known at Lisa and was a long time Tribal employee, and her...
theonefeather.com
Haywood Co. man sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder
A Haywood County man who killed a baby left in his care will spend the remainder of his life in prison, District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch said. Waynesville resident Dylan Brian Green, 25, pleaded guilty on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 in Haywood County Superior Court to first-degree murder for the July 18, 2019, death of nine-month-old Chloe Evans. Green faced a possible death penalty if convicted in a jury trial.
theonefeather.com
OBITUARY: Rebecca “Becky” Bigwitch
Rebecca “Becky” Bigwitch, 66, of Cherokee, passed away following an extended illness on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 in her home in the Wolftown Community of Cherokee. Becky was loved and was preceded by her late father, Leroy Reed, and late mother, Winona (Watty) Reed. Becky was a fluent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theonefeather.com
FOOTBALL: Braves edged by Franklin in a nail-biter
Following a one-hour weather delay due to lightning, the Cherokee vs Franklin game at Ray Kinsland Stadium on the evening of Friday, Aug. 26 got off to a sluggish start, but it ended in dramatic fashion. Between the two teams, three of the four scores on the night occurred in the fourth quarter as the Franklin Panthers edged the Cherokee Braves 14-12.
Comments / 0