Chicago, IL

FanSided

Texas football commit Arch Manning silences the critics in win

There were plenty of doubters heading into the high school football season in terms of the elite five-star Texas football quarterback commit and Isidore Newman product Arch Manning holding the nation’s top spot for the 2023 cycle. Some speculated that, if not for Arch having that Manning name on the back of his jersey, he would not be garnering as much attention as he has this summer.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Ravens mascot carted off field with injury in truly bizarre scene

Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe had to be carted off the field after a serious injury suffered during a halftime show in the team’s final preseason game. Injuries are part of the game of football, at the NFL or any level. It’s a dangerous sport and that’s just the unfortunate reality. Fans, however, are not accustomed to seeing teams’ mascots being the ones to go down hurt. But such was the case on Friday night in the preseason matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Georgia football hype video will have Dawgs fans ready to win another natty

Georgia football released a hype video one week ahead of their regular-season opener against the Oregon Ducks. The college football season began this weekend, technically known as Week 0. While there were some big name schools like Nebraska, Florida State, and North Carolina playing, the rest of the nation will begin their campaigns this upcoming week. One team that will begin their season are the Georgia Bulldogs, the reigning CFP National Champions.
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

FanSided

