Detroit, MI

Michigan officials tweak subsidies for 4 big Dan Gilbert projects in Detroit

By JC Reindl, Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago

Development officials in Lansing approved changes Tuesday to state-level subsidies for four Dan Gilbert building projects in downtown Detroit, although kept the maximum possible amount of the $618 million in tax-capture subsidies the same.

State officials with the quasi-governmental Michigan Strategic Fund voted for a request from Gilbert's real estate firm, Bedrock, to tweak terms of a so-called Transformational Brownfield Plan of development subsidies for four big projects in downtown Detroit.

The changes raise the maximum level of future state income tax and state withholding tax that can be captured at the four development sites — then reimbursed to Bedrock — to 100% from 50%.

That change was allowed, development officials said, because Bedrock reached an agreement last month with Detroit City Council to increase the amount of affordable housing across Bedrock's entire Detroit portfolio to 30% from 20%.

However, upping to 100% the maximum level of state income and withholding taxes does not change the total dollar amount of tax capture for Bedrock's four projects, development officials said. That is because there is a hard cap on the maximum subsidy amounts.

The change "is not increasing the amount of the award. The total amount of the award is remaining the same," said Lori Mullins, director of Community Development Incentives for the Michigan Economic Development Corp.

Two of the four Bedrock projects — the Hudson's site and Book Building rehab — are under construction.

A third was completed in 2020. The fourth project, known as the Monroe Blocks project, has yet to begin, although state development officials told reporters Tuesday that it is officially still happening and just delayed.

A analysis of the four Bedrock projects, conducted in February by University of Michigan economists, said that Bedrock at the time planned "to shift some of the incentive capture it initially requested for the Monroe Blocks site to the Hudson’s and (One Campus Martius expansion), but not to increase the overall level of incentives."

A Bedrock representative did not respond to an inquiry about its future plans for the Monroe Blocks.

The four projects:

  • Construction of the Hudson's site development, 1208 Woodward, with more than 500,000 square feet of office and events space, plus a new skyscraper with a 225-room hotel and about 100 luxury condos. The two new buildings are scheduled to be done by late 2024.
  • Rehab of the Book Building and Book Tower, 1916 Washington Blvd., into nearly 230 apartments and a 117-room extended-stay hotel. The project is on pace to finish later this year.
  • Expanding the rear of the One Campus Martius office building, formerly known as the Compuware Building. This project finished in 2020.
  • Building the Monroe Blocks project, a 35-story office tower and 17-story residential complex with retail space off Campus Martius. Although this project had a 2018 groundbreaking ceremony and was initially scheduled to be finished this year, construction has yet to begin.

The changes approved Tuesday also allow Bedrock to apply "safe harbor calculations" for future tax captures, which would make it easier for the firm to achieve the full $618 million tax capture that is allowed.

The changes also updated the final dimensions of the developments to reflect design changes.

The Transformational Brownfield subsidies were unusual in scope and required special MIthrive legislation in 2017. They are aimed at bridging the "gap" between construction costs for large projects and the expected market rents in cities like Detroit.

The subsidies aren't grants or cash advances to Bedrock. Rather, they are future tax increment reimbursements to Bedrock for property taxes generated at the four sites over 30 years — concluding in 2052 — plus 20 years of income tax reimbursements to Bedrock paid by future office workers and apartment and condo dwellers of the new buildings.

Last month, Detroit City Council approved a 10-year local tax abatement for just the Hudson's site project, valued at $60 million for Bedrock.

After several postponed votes, council narrowly approved the abatement only after Bedrock agreed to several concessions for more community benefits, including raising the amount of affordable housing in the firm's Detroit portfolio to 30% from 20%, and improving the affordable level of that housing to 60% from 80% of the area median income.

At 60% of the Detroit area's median income, the housing must be set aside at rents considered affordable for individuals making no more than $37,620 a year, two-person households making $42,960 and four-person households at $53,700, according to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

The Michigan Strategic Fund has an 11-member board composed of seven appointees of the governor and four state officials.

Contact JC Reindl: at 313-378-5460 or jcreindl@freepress.com . Follow him on Twitter @ jcreindl . Read more on business and sign up for our business newsletter .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan officials tweak subsidies for 4 big Dan Gilbert projects in Detroit

