Liv Morgan will be defending her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at Clash at the Castle against Shayna Baszler, and she is wasting no time in getting prepped for the sure-to-be physical throwdown. Baszler has already attempted to wear Morgan down by targeting her injured arm on SmackDown, but there is also the threat of Baszler's always lethal Kirifuda Clutch. Morgan is preparing for that too though, and she's getting some help from fellow WWE superstar Riddle to make sure that she can escape that move should the need arise. Morgan trained with Riddle at the Daniel Gracie Orange County, and you can watch some of their training session below.

WWE ・ 20 HOURS AGO