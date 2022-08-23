Read full article on original website
Alex
5d ago
He should be tackled and arrested just like in baseball games!!
PWMania
Update on Paul Heyman’s WWE Status
Since Brock Lesnar gave Paul Heyman an F-5 through the announce table at WWE SummerSlam, Heyman has not appeared on WWE television. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the idea has been to “sell the injuries from Lesnar’s F-5 for a lengthy period of time to make the spot mean something.”
stillrealtous.com
Roman Reigns Reveals Triple H’s Reaction To His “Daddy’s Not Here Anymore” Promo
There’s a new regime in charge of WWE, but Roman Reigns is still the top star in the company. Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and his momentum shows no signs of stopping. Triple H is now in charge of WWE creative, and during a recent appearance...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Hornswoggle Undergoes Major Surgery
We would like to extend our warmest wishes to Dylan Postl, who was formerly known as the WWE star Hornswoggle and currently competes on the independent scene under the ring name Swoggle. Swoggle recently had back surgery, and he shared some photos of himself in the hospital on his social...
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE SmackDown Taping Results for 9/2/22
The September 2 SmackDown on FOX episode was taped tonight from Detroit, Michigan’s Little Caesars Arena. Below are live spoilers from the taping:. * An announcement is made to the fans in the arena regarding Karrion Kross’ in-ring debut, Hit Row’s match against Maximum Male Models, Ronda Rousey’s “Final Judgment,” and a segment featuring Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns celebrating two years as champion.
Yardbarker
WWE veteran says Randy Savage was told to stay away from Stephanie McMahon
Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell answered some questions on his podcast, titled "Story Time with Dutch Mantell." Dutch was asked to give his thoughts on the rumors of Randy Savage and Stephanie McMahon that have circulated over the years:. "It wasn't a rumor. It was basically, if I can say this,...
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Springfield, MA 8/27/22
IYO Sky (Without Bayley & Dakota Kai) defeated Asuka via a quick roll-up and put feet on the ropes for leverage. Riddle defeated Seth Rollins after driving him through a table then hitting the RKO. Kevin Owens defeated Chad Gable (w/ Otis) after an Otis distraction backfires allowing Owens to...
ComicBook
AEW Reveals Behind the Scenes Footage of CM Punk's Injury Aftermath on Rampage
AEW promised exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of CM Punk after his shocking AEW World Championship loss to Jon Moxley on tonight's Rampage, and the footage was delivered as promised. Later in the show fans got a quick recap of what happened on last week's Dynamite, showing the moment where Punk delivered a kick to Moxley that ended up with him grabbing his foot on the mat in clear pain. We then saw Punk being helped backstage, showing that he couldn't put any weight on the foot, and then he talked to the medical staff and trainers, giving more insight into what happened. You can watch the video in full below.
ComicBook
WWE: Watch Riddle Help Liv Morgan Counter Shayna Baszler's Kirifuda Clutch
Liv Morgan will be defending her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at Clash at the Castle against Shayna Baszler, and she is wasting no time in getting prepped for the sure-to-be physical throwdown. Baszler has already attempted to wear Morgan down by targeting her injured arm on SmackDown, but there is also the threat of Baszler's always lethal Kirifuda Clutch. Morgan is preparing for that too though, and she's getting some help from fellow WWE superstar Riddle to make sure that she can escape that move should the need arise. Morgan trained with Riddle at the Daniel Gracie Orange County, and you can watch some of their training session below.
411mania.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 8.27.22: IYO SKY vs. Asuka, More
WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event live event took place in Springfield, Massachusetts last night, and the results are online. You can see the results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. The Street Profits. * Ciampa def. Cedric...
AEW Talent Informed Management That WWE Reached Out To Them About Returning To The Company
WWE is heating up their talent acquisition, and reaching out to plenty of talent across the world. One situation may have come as a surprise, however. A source close to AEW tells Fightful Select that a notable AEW talent -- who is known to be under contract -- has reported to AEW management that WWE had reached out to them about coming to WWE. We're told the talent made it clear they are happy with AEW, and felt like higher ups deserved to know. The performer had also stated to the higher ups that they didn't have a desire to leave All Elite Wrestling. We've since learned that the talent told Tony Khan directly.
wrestlinginc.com
Former AEW Star Takes Victory Lap Over Thunder Rosa Rumors
Ivelisse has fired shots at the AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa after recent reports of Rosa being difficult to work with. A fan took to Twitter to say that she "might have actually been right about someone for a change" in reference to the heat between her and Rosa. In response, Ivelisse took to her page to post the following response:
PWMania
Ronda Rousey’s Creative Direction Heading Into WWE Clash at the Castle
Ronda Rousey is not expected to wrestle at WWE’s Clash at the Castle PLE, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. However, Rousey may still appear on the show, which is why she was reportedly brought back to television so quickly after being “suspended” in storyline.
AEW All Out Predictions, Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay, and more (Tag Talk #12)
Kiley (@fuller_kiley) and Haley (@haleyanne_) predict the outcomes of the featured tag team matches at AEW'S All Out, discuss the showdown between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay, and more.
Kenny Omega Says Will Ospreay's Merchandise Sales Are 'Justifiably Putrid'
Will Ospreay fired back at Kevin Nash, and Kenny Omega chimed in. The WWE Hall of Famer took notice of a tweet that pointed out Ospreay's rate of in-ring success lately; the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion has had more five-star matches in a month than CM Punk, John Cena, and Kurt Angle combined, according to Twitter user @WrestleBanana.
Gisele Shaw Wants To Team Up With Mia Yim And Challenge For The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Titles
Gisele Shaw has her sights set on the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship. Throughout her time withh IMPACT, Shaw has joined forces with a few partners, but she hasn't found a long-term teammate. Meanwhile, best friends Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green, collectively known as VXT, recently captured the gold at IMPACT Emergence.
"Daddy Magic" Matt Menard And "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker Re-Sign With All Elite Wrestling; Details
Great news for an All Elite Wrestling tag team that has made a big splash. Fightful Select has learned that the team of 2point0 have signed AEW contract extensions. Angelo Parker and Matt Menard, formerly Chase Parker and Matt Lee, joined AEW on August 4, 2021 before being announced as signing full-time deals on August 19 of that year. Since then, they've been involved in several major stories and joined the Jericho Appreciation Society.
411mania.com
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Is Still Breathing After Smackdown Attack, Smackdown In Three Minutes, Clips From WWE Rivals
– In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre showed off the damage from the attack at the hands of the Bloodline on last night’s Smackdown. – WWE has shared a clip from tomorrow night’s episode of WWE Rivals, looking at Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero. – WWE has...
WWE Had Significant Cutbacks To WWE Producers
Things were changing significantly for WWE producers prior to Vince McMahon's departure, and seemed to have carried over. In gaining the WWE production notes in recent weeks, it became evident that things were being adjusted for WWE producers. Both Joe Hennig and Ariya Daivari had got deep within their training process and had began producing Main Event taping matches solo, but were both let go. Ariya Daivari was expected to be hired full time prior to that, but has since debuted for the ROH and AEW brands as a wrestler.
