ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
CW33

3 Texas Lottery tickets winning nearly $14,000 sold throughout the state

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas dollar, dollar bills, y’all! While a $13 million Texas Lottery game’s jackpot wasn’t won Wednesday night, some other wins were had. While the huge jackpot for the Lotto Texas game rolls on, several players matched five of the six winning numbers and three of them decided to choose the Extra! option to take their winnings to new heights. The winning numbers were 2, 5, 24, 29, 38, and 53 for the August 24 drawing.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Uvalde families rally in Austin to demand raise in minimum age to buy AR-15s

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Uvalde families gathered in Austin Saturday morning for a March For Our Lives rally to demand Gov. Greg Abbott take action toward gun safety. “You have to be 21 to buy a case of beer. But an 18 year old bought a gun to kill kids. That does not make sense,” Kaitlyn Gonzales, a student in Robb Elementary School the day of the shooting, said.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Albany, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
State
Colorado State
City
Nevada, TX
State
Oklahoma State
CW33

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Texas

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Texas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
CW33

Reports say these are the best spots for bacon in the state of Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time we celebrate one of the best breakfast foods and best friends to burgers today, bacon. It’s National Bacon Lovers Day on August 20! NationalToday says, “Bacon is a relatively inexpensive cut of meat, and it does have decent protein and fat content for a family that might need the calories. Spread a little National Bacon Lovers Day spirit, and give to the less fortunate.”
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Texas Tech#Texas A M#North Texas#American Football#Espn#Sec Network Utep#Utsa#Cbs Sports Network#Usc#Big12
CW33

Texas leaders prepare for life-threatening flooding across state

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Over the weekend, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had a phone call with local response leaders to prepare for intense rainfall and flooding throughout the state. On Monday, Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to increase the readiness level of the Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC) to Level II, which is classified as an escalated response, a press release said.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
CW33

$10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Texas as jackpot rolls over $100 million

DALLAS (KDAF) — Another day another jackpot from Mega Millions surpassing $100 million as Friday’s drawing saw no winners across the United States for its $99M jackpot. But that didn’t happen without someone in the Lone Star State getting a smaller piece of the pie. The Texas Lottery reports a $10,000 winning ticket was sold somewhere in Texas after it matched four of the five winning numbers along with the Mega Ball.
TEXAS STATE
KDAF

New Texas political ad shows child wearing body armor to return to school

A catchy country song accompanies a new political ad showing the familiar routine of a mother getting her child ready to go back to school, but it concludes with the startling image of the boy holding a "first day of school" sign dressed in body armor. Words then appear on a black screen reading, "Our children are not soldiers. Vote for change on November 8th."
TEXAS STATE
CW33

CW33

Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

 https://www.cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy