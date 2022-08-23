Read full article on original website
‘I should not be running any medical facility’: Man offering abortions at sea for Texas women
GALVESTON, Texas (Nexstar) — With most abortions officially being illegal in Texas as of Thursday, women are looking for options, and some are turning to “Abort Offshore.” It’s a for-profit organization that is taking women out on boats from the Galveston area into federal waters to have abortions.
Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists.
3 Texas Lottery tickets winning nearly $14,000 sold throughout the state
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas dollar, dollar bills, y’all! While a $13 million Texas Lottery game’s jackpot wasn’t won Wednesday night, some other wins were had. While the huge jackpot for the Lotto Texas game rolls on, several players matched five of the six winning numbers and three of them decided to choose the Extra! option to take their winnings to new heights. The winning numbers were 2, 5, 24, 29, 38, and 53 for the August 24 drawing.
Uvalde families rally in Austin to demand raise in minimum age to buy AR-15s
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Uvalde families gathered in Austin Saturday morning for a March For Our Lives rally to demand Gov. Greg Abbott take action toward gun safety. “You have to be 21 to buy a case of beer. But an 18 year old bought a gun to kill kids. That does not make sense,” Kaitlyn Gonzales, a student in Robb Elementary School the day of the shooting, said.
Money money money: Texas Lottery says 2 tickets winning nearly $12,000 sold in state
DALLAS (KDAF) — Another day another jackpot rolling on within the Texas Lottery as no one in the state of Texas won the $12.25 million Lotto Texas jackpot from Monday night’s drawing. While no one won the big money, some smaller money was secured after two tickets matched...
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Texas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.
$20,000 winning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — While no one in the country was lucky enough to score the $116 million Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night there were some victories to be had in the Lone Star State. No, no one in the state won the secondary prize of $1 million but someone...
Here’s what movies are releasing in North Texas this weekend
A lot of new movies are hitting North Texas theaters this weekend. So, we have put together a list to help you choose your next viewing experience.
Reports say these are the best spots for bacon in the state of Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time we celebrate one of the best breakfast foods and best friends to burgers today, bacon. It’s National Bacon Lovers Day on August 20! NationalToday says, “Bacon is a relatively inexpensive cut of meat, and it does have decent protein and fat content for a family that might need the calories. Spread a little National Bacon Lovers Day spirit, and give to the less fortunate.”
How much rain did North Texas see from Sunday to Tuesday morning?
Rain sure was present in North Texas after being absent for quite some time from Sunday afternoon to Tuesday and it caused flooding region-wide.
State of Texas: Districts brace for new school year after record teacher resignations
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — As a new school year begins, Texas is reeling from a record number of teacher resignations. While leaders and districts look for solutions to combat recruitment and retention challenges, some worry classrooms may continue to be left without qualified educators. But what’s really behind the shortage?...
These Texas cities had some of the worst traffic last year
Which Texas cities had the worst traffic last year?
Looking back at Texas-born U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson on his birthday Saturday
DALLAS (KDAF) — Saturday, August 27 is the late former U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson’s birthday. The Texas-born president was born back in 1908 and eventually became the 36th President of the United States in the 60s. Johnson, known commonly as LBJ, was a Democrat from the great...
Texas is filled with dog-friendly cities study shows, check out the best & the rest
DALLAS (KDAF) — Man’s best friend, the goodest of boys and girls, dogs. We love to love dogs, no matter if you’re a dog person or not who can resist petting a puppy with the floppiest of ears, the widest of eyes, and a tail that just won’t stop wagging?
Texas leaders prepare for life-threatening flooding across state
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Over the weekend, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had a phone call with local response leaders to prepare for intense rainfall and flooding throughout the state. On Monday, Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to increase the readiness level of the Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC) to Level II, which is classified as an escalated response, a press release said.
Texas rice farmers losing thousands due to drought, limited water from LCRA
Months of triple digit temperatures and little rain across Texas is affecting the livelihoods of rice farmers.
Texas trigger law banning most abortions officially taking effect in the state
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas “trigger law” that bans virtually all abortions took effect Thursday. The U.S. Supreme Court issued a judgment July 24 overruling Roe v. Wade. The Texas law automatically bans most abortions in the state. Thursday marked 30 days since the high court issued its official judgment.
$10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Texas as jackpot rolls over $100 million
DALLAS (KDAF) — Another day another jackpot from Mega Millions surpassing $100 million as Friday’s drawing saw no winners across the United States for its $99M jackpot. But that didn’t happen without someone in the Lone Star State getting a smaller piece of the pie. The Texas Lottery reports a $10,000 winning ticket was sold somewhere in Texas after it matched four of the five winning numbers along with the Mega Ball.
New Texas political ad shows child wearing body armor to return to school
A catchy country song accompanies a new political ad showing the familiar routine of a mother getting her child ready to go back to school, but it concludes with the startling image of the boy holding a "first day of school" sign dressed in body armor. Words then appear on a black screen reading, "Our children are not soldiers. Vote for change on November 8th."
Gov. Abbott declares disaster in 23 counties after storms, flooding
Abbott signed the declaration in Dallas Tuesday afternoon after receiving a briefing from local leaders and first responders about the damage sustained there.
