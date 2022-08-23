Read full article on original website
City Council to hold meeting on Hundred Acre Wood
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Bellingham City Council will hold a public hearing this Monday, August 29th, on a draft master plan to preserve and improve the Hundred Acre Wood. The plan includes goals, allowed uses and strategies for the 112-acre park also known as the Chuckanut Community Forest. Those...
“Viking Night” returns for WWU athletics
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Western Washington University’s athletic department will host “Viking Night” on Friday, September 23rd at Bellingham Golf & Country Club. The dinner and auction to help raise funds for student-athlete scholarships will be back in-person for the first time in three years. This year’s...
