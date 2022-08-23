Read full article on original website
SNOOK VFD HOSTING 50TH ANNUAL BARBECUE FUNDRAISER THIS WEEKEND
The Snook Volunteer Fire Department’s 50th Annual Barbecue Fundraiser is happening this weekend. Activities will take place today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday) at the SPJST Lodge #9, located at 457 County Road 269 in Snook. The fundraiser kicks off tonight with a movie night under the live oaks at...
‘CLEAR THE SHELTERS’ SATURDAY AT BRENHAM PET ADOPTION CENTER
Families looking to make a difference in the life of an animal at the Brenham Pet Adoption Center have a great opportunity to do so this weekend. The “Clear the Shelters” adoption event will take place at the adoption center tomorrow (Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shelter will offer fee-waived adoptions, snow cones, giveaways and a dog trainer onsite.
‘THE REAL TEXAS GUN SHOW’ SATURDAY, SUNDAY IN BRENHAM
Local and area residents will be able to buy, sell and trade firearms this weekend at “The Real Texas Gun Show” in Brenham. The gun show will be held tomorrow (Saturday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fireman’s Training Center.
TRUCK, BARN LOST IN FIRE SOUTHWEST OF BRENHAM
A vehicle and a barn were destroyed in a fire Thursday night, southwest of Brenham. Around 8:15 p.m., the Brenham Fire Department and Salem Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 4700 block of FM 332 for a report of a structure fire. Units arrived on location to find a truck...
AUSTIN CO. BARBECUES FEATURED IN TEXAS MONTHLY
Community barbecues in Austin County are the subject of an article published this week by a noted Texas magazine. Texas Monthly’s Daniel Vaughn wrote about events like the Bellville Volunteer Fire Department’s recent barbecue fundraiser and the efforts of volunteers and cooking crews around the area to host similar gatherings.
HOG SPLASH MUD VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SATURDAY IN SNOOK
Dozens of people will be rolling around in the mud tomorrow (Saturday) during Hospice Brazos Valley’s 11th Annual Hog Splash Mud Volleyball Tournament in Snook. Teams of 8-10 players will begin play at 9 a.m. at Slovacek’s Sausage, duking it out in pits that are dug out of the dirt and filled knee-deep with water.
TWO PERSONS OF INTEREST IN CAR BURGLARIES IN BRENHAM
Brenham and Washington County authorities are asking for help in identifying two people that may be involved in a recent rash of car burglaries in Brenham. Police on Friday released images of two men considered to be persons of interest in approximately 20 vehicle burglaries around town during the early morning hours of Wednesday.
WALLER MAN INDICTED FOR RAMMING TRUCK INTO FBI GATE
A Waller man has been charged after the U.S. Attorney’s Office claims he rammed his truck and trailer into the gate of the FBI field office in Houston. 43-year-old Jesus Jaimes Merlan was taken into custody on Thursday after a federal grand jury returned an indictment on July 21st.
HEB SCHOLAR OF THE WEEK: LEAH HARDY
Favorite sport or extracurricular activity: bowling. Advice to other students about preparing for the future: Leah’s advice is to stay organized and don’t procrastinate. Be involved in school activities because that is how you get to know people. I am proud of Brenham because: We have unique traditions...
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL, PLANNING & ZONING TO DISCUSS IMPACT FEES
The Brenham City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission will host a joint workshop session on Tuesday. During the meeting, the two groups will receive a presentation and hold a discussion on impact fees for capital improvements, infrastructure and facilities. The workshop is set for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at...
SNELLVILLE, GEORGIA MAN ARRESTED FRIDAY
A Snellville, Georgia man was arrested early Friday morning after music was playing in a car too loudly. Brenham Police report that early Friday at 12:40, Officer Grayson Marburger was dispatched to the 2400 block of Stone Hollow Drive in reference to a suspicious vehicle playing music loudly. Officer Marburger located the vehicle and observed that it was filled with smoke and smelled the strong odor of burnt marijuana when the window was rolled down. A probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle and marijuana was located. Passenger, Jonathon Norman, 18 of Snellville, Georgia was found to be in possession of marijuana and took ownership of the marijuana found inside the vehicle. Norman was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz, and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
BLINN BECOMES NATIONAL CENTER FOR CONSTRUCTION EDUCATION ACCREDITED TRAINING SPONSOR
The Blinn College District’s welding and construction trades programs have been recognized for their expertise and commitment to excellence by being designated a National Center for Construction Education (NCCER) Accredited Training Sponsor (ATS). This status allows Blinn to offer more dual credit opportunities to area high schools, preparing students...
NO INJURIES AFTER SMALL AIRCRAFT MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING BEHIND NAVASOTA HIGH SCHOOL
A small glider aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing Friday afternoon behind Navasota High School, according to Navasota ISD. The school district said in a Facebook post that no injuries were reported as a result of the incident, and classes were not impacted. The Navasota Police and Fire...
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS TO CONSIDER SHERIFF’S OFFICE PAY INCREASES, JAIL GENERATOR
Several items at Tuesday’s Washington County Commissioners meeting will cover local law enforcement and emergency responders. On the docket for commissioners is a vote on 2023 pay increases for sheriff’s office employees, including patrol deputies, jail sergeants and corrections officers. If approved, the increases would take effect September 4th.
BURTON SCHOOL BOARD TO HOLD PUBLIC HEARING ON BUDGET, TAX RATE
The Burton School Board will take comments on Monday regarding the proposed budget and tax rate for the 2022-23 school year. A public hearing will be held for residents to give input on the projected $15.9 million budget and tax rate of $1.0546 per $100 valuation. The new budget and...
BURTON PANTHERS HITS THE ROAD THIS SEASON AND GET FIRST WIN, DEFEAT HOLLAND 21-18
Burton will be on the road again next as they travel to Hearne, kickoff is set for 7:00.
CHAPPELL HILL MAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANT
A Chappell Hill man was arrested for an outstanding warrant after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Thursday evening at 7:40, Sergeant Jonathan Phipps, initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of East Alamo and Barbee Street for failing to display a front license plate. After investigation, Jesus Vega, 39 of Chappell Hill, was found to have an active warrant for Theft of Property between $100 and $750. Vega was taken into custody on the warrant without incident and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
