A Snellville, Georgia man was arrested early Friday morning after music was playing in a car too loudly. Brenham Police report that early Friday at 12:40, Officer Grayson Marburger was dispatched to the 2400 block of Stone Hollow Drive in reference to a suspicious vehicle playing music loudly. Officer Marburger located the vehicle and observed that it was filled with smoke and smelled the strong odor of burnt marijuana when the window was rolled down. A probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle and marijuana was located. Passenger, Jonathon Norman, 18 of Snellville, Georgia was found to be in possession of marijuana and took ownership of the marijuana found inside the vehicle. Norman was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz, and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.

SNELLVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO