Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals the Tragic Event That Made Her Take a Hiatus From Acting

By Delilah Gray
 5 days ago
Sarah Michelle Gellar Gilbert Flores for Variety.

As Sarah Michelle Gellar gears up for her first live-acting starring television role in nearly a decade, she reflects on the big reason why she left acting for a while in the first place.

In a recent interview with People, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star revealed she took a step back from acting after her co-star Robin Williams passed away. “I’ve been working my entire life. When I had kids — and it was right after Robin passed away — there was just so much going on in my life and I just said, ‘I need to take a break.'”

Back in 2013 to 2014, Gellar actually played Williams’ on-screen daughter in the show The Crazy Ones, which was Williams’ final television role before his death in 2014. On Aug. 11, 2014, it was revealed that Williams died by suicide, later discovered that he also had a progressive form of dementia known as Lewy body dementia.

She added that this was a wake-up call for her to spend time with her children with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. named Charlotte Grace, 12, and Rocky James, 9. The Cruel Intentions star said, “I need to be here for these early formative years of my kids’ life. I needed that break to be the parent that I wanted to be.”

Gellar said after a while though; she started to miss acting a lot. “I started to really miss it. But it’s also finding the right opportunity, something that speaks to you that also speaks to your audience,” she said. “It’s about working with people that I really love working with, where I look forward to spending time with the people.”

After The Crazy Ones, she appeared in guest roles here and there for a few shows like Star Wars: Rebels and Those Who Can’t. But her new show Wolf Pack marks her return to a starring role in television in nearly a decade! So it’s safe to say that we’re super excited to see the Queen of supernatural television make her return.

If you or someone you know is feeling suicidal, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who have opened up about their depression and anxiety.

