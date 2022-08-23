ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CommQuest, Alliance Rotary plan 5K fundraiser

By The Alliance Review
 5 days ago

CommQuest and Alliance Rotary Club will team to host the 5K Run for Hope on Labor Day.

The run will begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 5, and participants will receive a race shirt, finisher medal, swag bags and snacks.

To register for the 5K Run for Hope, visit www.commquest.org, or call 330-994-1455. For $25, participants can run or walk the course that starts and ends at Glamorgan Castle, 200 Glamorgan St. in Alliance, and traverses the University of Mount Union campus. A community resource fair will be held at Glamorgan Castle as part of the event, and participants are able to tour the castle at no additional cost.

The family-oriented event will benefit both organizations.

"We are thrilled to bring this event to Alliance this year to show the community how much support and how many resources are truly available to them so they can thrive and live their best lives," said CommQuest CEO, Elaine Russell Reolfi.

CommQuest’s mission is to provide collaborative care and advocacy for people through three pillars of service − mental health, addiction recovery and social support. Rotary Club of Alliance is dedicated to "service above self,” and the organization brings together business and professional leaders to provide community service, promote integrity, and advance goodwill, peace, and understanding in the world.

Other sponsors for the event will be Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, Coastal Pet Products, Consumers National Bank, Huntington Bank, NAMI, New Day Counseling, Pauli Electric, Q-92 (WDJQ), The Repository, Robertson Heating Supply, SARTA, Stark County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery, Tanner Real Estate, Roy’s Wash and Lube and United Way of Greater Stark County.

Organizers still are seeking sponsors. Call 330-994-1455 for more information. If you or a loved one are in need of mental health, addiction recovery or social support services, visit CommQuest.org or call 330-455-0374.

