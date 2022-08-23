ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Mastermind behind $2.5 million NBA health care fraud hit with final verdict

The highly controversial NBA health care fraud case that rocked the entire basketball world has now reached a resolution. After being accused of being the ringleader behind the intricate plan to scam the league of up to $2.5 million, Terrence Williams has reportedly entered into a plea deal to settle the case. This report comes […] The post Mastermind behind $2.5 million NBA health care fraud hit with final verdict appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
The best of legendary basketball Hall of Famer Nate ‘Tiny’ Archibald in images

Tiny had big game (Photo by Dylan Buell/BIG3 via Getty Images) Nate Archibald stands 6-foot-1 but was as potent a scorer as there was in the NBA through his career in the '70s and early '80s. He became the first player to lead the NBA in both scoring (34.0 ppg) and assists (11.4 apg), doing so for the Kansas City-Omaha Kings in the 1972-73 season. Archibald averaged 18.8 points and 7.4 assists per game in a Basketball Hall of Fame career.Nate "Tiny" Archibald (AP Photo/Brian Horton)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)Nate "Tiny" Archibald . (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (AP Photo/John Martell)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (AP Photo/CEH)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (Photo by Myrna Suarez/Getty Images)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (JOHN G. MABANGLO/AFP via Getty Images)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Heineken)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Living Spaces)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Heineken)Nate "Tiny" Archibald . (Photo by Andy Lyons/BIG3/Getty Images)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (Photo by Ronald Martinez/BIG3 via Getty Images)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (AP Photo)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (AP Photo/Harry Harris)11
