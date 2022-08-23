Read full article on original website
Carmelo Anthony Is Reportedly Interested In Signing With This Team
According to Jake Fischer of the "Please Don't Aggregate This" Podcast, Carmelo Anthony has interest in returning to the New York Knicks. Anthony's best years came with the Knicks and Denver Nuggets, and this past season he played for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mastermind behind $2.5 million NBA health care fraud hit with final verdict
The highly controversial NBA health care fraud case that rocked the entire basketball world has now reached a resolution. After being accused of being the ringleader behind the intricate plan to scam the league of up to $2.5 million, Terrence Williams has reportedly entered into a plea deal to settle the case. This report comes […] The post Mastermind behind $2.5 million NBA health care fraud hit with final verdict appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers Land 2 Key Pacers Starters In Major Trade Scenario
After a tremendously disappointing 2021-22 NBA season, everyone expected the Los Angeles Lakers to make major changes this summer. That should come as no surprise – winning 33 games with two former MVPs on your roster will always require modifications. Lakers fans have dreamt big this summer. Realistically, that’s...
Kendrick Perkins Has Bold Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley Prediction
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers made a noteworthy trade for notoriously-scrappy defender Patrick Beverley. Beverley has a well-documented history of on-court beef with Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook, but the two will have to get along this coming season. During Friday's episode of First Take on ESPN, NBA...
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Detroit Pistons Land Draymond Green In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
In the NBA, there are no perfect plans. If there were an exact formula for success, everyone would try to follow it. Since only one team can win the NBA title, that would cancel the formula out. For example, rebuilding an NBA team is an inexact science. Generally, it’s understood...
James Worthy Reveals The Truth About Patrick Beverley: "There Were Players That You Hated To Play Against, But Would Love To Have Them On Your Team."
The Los Angeles Lakers went 33-49 during the 2021-22 season, missing the play-in tournament. It is clear that this was a disappointing outcome for a team that was slated as a championship contender at the beginning of the year. It is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to...
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Have Landed Patrick Beverley, Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic, And Malik Beasley In 3-Team With Knicks And Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers added Patrick Beverley to their team yesterday after trading away two of their young players in Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Given that the Lake show had missed some quality perimeter defense all season long, this trade certainly makes a lot of sense. While the Beverley...
Video: Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden's 33rd birthday party got very wild
James Harden has a reputation as a bit of a party animal, and the Philadelphia 76ers guard certainly seemed to be living up to that in video that emerged Friday. Harden celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, and had a party to commemorate the occasion on a yacht. Video from the party showed Harden casually tossing his birthday cake overboard without eating any of it.
The best of legendary basketball Hall of Famer Nate ‘Tiny’ Archibald in images
Tiny had big game (Photo by Dylan Buell/BIG3 via Getty Images) Nate Archibald stands 6-foot-1 but was as potent a scorer as there was in the NBA through his career in the '70s and early '80s. He became the first player to lead the NBA in both scoring (34.0 ppg) and assists (11.4 apg), doing so for the Kansas City-Omaha Kings in the 1972-73 season. Archibald averaged 18.8 points and 7.4 assists per game in a Basketball Hall of Fame career.Nate "Tiny" Archibald (AP Photo/Brian Horton)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)Nate "Tiny" Archibald . (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (AP Photo/John Martell)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (AP Photo/CEH)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (Photo by Myrna Suarez/Getty Images)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (JOHN G. MABANGLO/AFP via Getty Images)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Heineken)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Living Spaces)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Heineken)Nate "Tiny" Archibald . (Photo by Andy Lyons/BIG3/Getty Images)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (Photo by Ronald Martinez/BIG3 via Getty Images)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (AP Photo)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (AP Photo/Harry Harris)11
Dodgers News: All-Star Shortstop's Return to LA Remains Unknown
The All-Star shortstop was told by the Dodgers front office that no talks of a contract will be discussed during the season.
