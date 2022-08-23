Tiny had big game (Photo by Dylan Buell/BIG3 via Getty Images) Nate Archibald stands 6-foot-1 but was as potent a scorer as there was in the NBA through his career in the '70s and early '80s. He became the first player to lead the NBA in both scoring (34.0 ppg) and assists (11.4 apg), doing so for the Kansas City-Omaha Kings in the 1972-73 season. Archibald averaged 18.8 points and 7.4 assists per game in a Basketball Hall of Fame career.Nate "Tiny" Archibald (AP Photo/Brian Horton)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)Nate "Tiny" Archibald . (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (AP Photo/John Martell)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (AP Photo/CEH)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (Photo by Myrna Suarez/Getty Images)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (JOHN G. MABANGLO/AFP via Getty Images)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Heineken)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Living Spaces)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Heineken)Nate "Tiny" Archibald . (Photo by Andy Lyons/BIG3/Getty Images)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (Photo by Ronald Martinez/BIG3 via Getty Images)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (AP Photo)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (AP Photo/Harry Harris)11

