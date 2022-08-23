Read full article on original website
Related
bcdemocrat.com
PET TAILS: Is it the right time to add a dog to your family?
Adding a dog to your family is special, but it’s also a big responsibility. Here is what you should consider when deciding whether you are ready to have a dog. Dogs are called “man’s best friend” for a reason. They want our love and attention. They don’t always understand why we are typing on our laptops rather than petting them or taking them for a walk. Think about whether you really have enough time to give a dog the care and attention they deserve.
Comments / 0