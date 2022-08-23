ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nolensville, TN

Little League World Series: Nolensville Moves On to Semifinals With Win Against Hagerstown, IN

By Donna Vissman
 5 days ago

It’s another win for Nolensville Little League on Monday, where they faced Hagerstown, IN (Great Lakes region).

Facing rain delays, and an extra inning, the team won with a score of 5-2.

On Wednesday, the team will face Honululu, HI (West Region) at 2 pm central. For more information about the tournament and how to watch, visit the Little League World Series website .

A win against Honolulu would mean Nolensville plays for the U.S. Championship.

The 2022 Nolensville Little League team is currently in Williamsport, Pennsylvania competing in the Little League World Series. This is Nolensville’s second year in a row making it. The team is comprised of 11 and 12-year olds from Nolensville, Franklin and Brentwood.

The Little League World Series comprises 20 teams from across the world – 10 from the U.S. and 10 international. The series began on Wednesday, August 17th and runs through August 28.

Nolensville Little League captured the Southeast Region championship banner after winning four straight games and outscoring opponents 28-5 along the way. Led by experienced coach Randy Huth, who has brought a team to the Southeast Region tournament three out of the last five years, Nolensville Little League is building on their momentum as they make Tennessee’s 10th appearance in the LLBWS.

This is the 75th anniversary of the Little League World Series, which started in 1947. This year’s tournament is the largest ever hosted with a total of 20 teams competing. International teams are also joining the tournament for the first time since 2019.

Support Nolensville Little League Team via GoFundMe

As you can imagine, the costs associated with taking a team to this level is quite expensive. Expenses include hotel, travel and food. You can donate to the Nolensville Little League Team via GoFundMe campaign here .

Every donation goes directly to support the team, so please share this with others who may be interested in supporting the boys. As of the writing of this article, the team has raised $34,816.

