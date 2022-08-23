Read full article on original website
Related
bobgermanylaw.com
Hattiesburg, MS - First Responders Find One Dead, One Injured After Crash on Beat Four Shubuta Rd
Hattiesburg, MS (August 27, 2022) - One person died and another was injured following a two-vehicle crash on Monday, August 22nd in Wayne County. The collision took place at about 8:00 p.m. on Beat Four Shubuta Road in Hattiesburg. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported that a teenager driving on...
Moss Point Police seek tips in Saturday morning crash
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) — Police officers in Moss Point, Mississippi are asking for help after an early morning crash Saturday. They’re asking members of the public to come forward if they have any information about a two-vehicle collision. According to a Facebook post made Saturday, a crash between a grey Honda Civic and a […]
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Moss Point police investigating shooting death of 52-year-old man
MOSS POINT, Mississippi -- Moss Point police are investigating the death of a 52-year-old man found dead in his home Thursday morning. Family members discovered the body of Eric Dean Barnes inside his Azalea Street home about 8 a.m. Thursday. Police arrived on the scene and Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd was contacted. Lynd arrived on the scene and prounounced Barnes dead.
WLOX
Harrison County prepares for flooding
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Heavy rain has flooded several places across the state including Wells Ferry Landing in Biloxi. Imagine waking up to your backyard looking like a pond. This is reality for several people living in Wells Ferry Landing like Jason Johnson. “Just living here for a while, we...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg police seek missing person
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department’s Facebook page, Alexander James Kremer, 23, of Tennessee, was last seen in the 7100 block of U.S. 49, after being dropped off by friends near Tractor Supply.
WLOX
LIST: Events commemorating Hurricane Katrina anniversary
GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) - Multiple community organizations are marking the anniversary of one of the most devastating natural disasters to ever hit the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Monday, Aug. 29, marks the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s landfall. Here is a list of some events commemorating the occasion:. Katrina...
bobgermanylaw.com
Gautier, MS - Vehicle Collision on I-10 Results in Injuries
Gautier, MS (August 26, 2022) - There were reported injuries following a traffic accident on Thursday, August 25, in the Gautier area. The collision occurred at around 1:55 p.m. on Interstate 10 WB near Exit 61 in Jackson County. At least one involved party was hurt as a result of...
Mobile County teenager passes away nearly two years after critical injuries in crash
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County teenager who’s been in medical care for the last two years has passed away. Kaylee Carmichael was seriously hurt in a car crash in the summer of 2020 and passed away Tuesday, August 23rd. Her mother held out hope that her daughter could continue to improve. Her […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Wrong-way Hwy 63 crash kills two south of George County
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 63 Monday night. It happened just south of the George-Jackson county line around 9:30 p.m. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says a 1999 Ford F-150 pickup driven by Jason Clark, 25, of Pascagoula, was traveling south when it collided with a 2012 […]
WLOX
FOOTBALL: Gulfport vs. George County (08/26/22)
Highlights from this weekend's championship game at Gautier high school. Friday Night Football Showdown - Part 2 (08/26/22) Highlights from Pascagoula, West Harrison, St. Martin, and Resurrection. Friday Night Football Showdown - Part 1 (08/26/22) Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT. Highlights from East Central, Picayune, D'Iberville. Pass...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man dies in Airport Boulevard Service Road crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 62-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle crash on the Airport Boulevard Service Road. The Mobile Police Department said officers responded just before 9 p.m. Thursday to the traffic accident on Airport Boulevard Service Road between Montlimar Drive and Downtowner Drive. A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the first vehicle was traveling west on Airport Boulevard when he crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck the driver of the second vehicle, police said.
WDAM-TV
Woman sought by JCSD checks in, is safe
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -A woman the Jones County Sheriff’s Department had been asked to find checked in with the department Friday afternoon to say she was safe. A few hours after asking for the public’s help, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department announced that 19-year-old Mary Katherine “Katie” Watts of Sandersville “contacted the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and advised that she was safe.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Aug. 26-28
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 26-28) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Bottom Line for Kids Benefit Dinner and Auction – Friday – Flowood Get excited for a silent auction, premier and […]
Man injured in shooting at Hattiesburg Raising Cane’s
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was injured in a shooting that happened at a Raising Cane’s restaurant in Hattiesburg on Friday, August 26. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. in the restaurant’s parking lot. HPD officials said a man had suffered a minor wound […]
WLOX
Gulfport takes on George County in Port City Bowl to open the season
Coast airport, casino working together to bring more visitors to South Mississippi. The Beau Rivage Air Program celebrated its one millionth charter passenger at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport on Thursday. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. After the Coast’s ninth consecutive day of rain, many residents are seeing severe flooding, especially in...
WALA-TV FOX10
Grand Bay flash flooding the worst some have seen in years
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The rain continues -- causing more problems in southern Mobile County. The area taking on several inches of rain Thursday -- some of it had no where to go -- causing issues on the roadways and even more concerns with more rain in the forecast. Some...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trial delayed for woman accused of killing Carl the Rooster
OCEAN SPINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – The trial for the woman accused of killing Ocean Springs’ beloved mascot, Carl the Rooster, has been delayed. The attorney for Kendra Shaffer said she could not get a fair trial in Ocean Springs. According to WXXV, Shaffer was scheduled to appear in court at 8:00 a.m. Monday, August 29 on […]
1 dead following single-car crash, Ford truck overturns
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed one man has died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Alabama State Route 17 Wednesday morning. Danny M. Roberts, 67, died after his 2020 Ford Ranger “left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned,” according to a news release from ALEA. ALEA said […]
Man shot in car along St. Stephens Road: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a man showed up at University Hospital with a gunshot wound. Investigators believe the man was shot Thursday, Aug. 25 while driving along St. Stephens Road. Police were called to the hospital after the man “arrived by personal vehicle,” according to Mobile Police. Investigators […]
wxxv25.com
Flooding causes road closure in Harrison County
Check out this video sent in by Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan. You can see water completely flooding over the road, causing the road to close down. A washout also formed on the side of the road. Crews had to come out and fill it in before the road could be reopened. “A couple areas that the road started to collapse and have issues with. The road department brought crews out and did temporary emergency repairs in these areas to shore up the road and take care of those areas. Road department responded with equipment and manpower to areas where they had washouts. We’re able to secure those areas temporarily, get those areas safe for traffic in the area and to keep the road from collapsing any further.”
Comments / 0