Who is Cade Cothren? Once one of the state's most powerful political aides, he now faces indictment

Once one of the most powerful political staffers in the state of Tennessee, Cade Cothren now faces up to 20 years in federal prison on charges of fraud, theft and bribery.

Three years after he resigned from the staff of the Tennessee House of Representatives amid a texting scandal involving racist and sexist messages, Cothren was arrested Tuesday for his alleged involvement in a shadowyconsulting firm.

Prosecutors allege he established Phoenix Solutions under a false identity in coordination with his one-time boss, former House Speaker Glen Casada, R-Franklin, and another former state representative.

The trio allegedly curried business from General Assembly lawmakers and siphoned off profits from the firm.

Former Rep. Robin Smith, R-Hixson, in March agreed to cooperate with prosecutors for a possible reduced sentence and rapidly resigned from the House. A swath of federal subpoenas were sent to legislators and legislative staff in the weeks following, with a federal jury convened on March 28.

Casada and Cothren pleaded not guilty in federal court on Tuesday.

Cothren, who appeared in court in athletic clothes following his early morning arrest, changed into a crisp blue suit before walking out of the courthouse.

"The truth will come out," he told gathered media.

A swift rise and swifter fall

Then 32, Cothren was among the youngest chiefs of staff in legislative history when he was tapped for the role in January 2019 as Casada was elected Speaker of the House.

Cothren began working for the House in 2012, just a few years out of college, and rose quickly through House Republican positions. He worked closely with Casada on campaigns, and served in Casada's office in various roles until his promotion to chief of staff and a nearly $200,000 salary.

But Cothren's meteoric rise in the legislative staff ranks came crashing down just months after his 2019 promotion.

Documents obtained by The Tennessean showed Cothren soliciting sex from legislative interns and making inappropriate sexual advances to female lobbyists and staff. Cothren also admitted to cocaine use in legislative offices before stepping down in May 2019.

Cothren's scandal engulfed his former boss, with leaked texts revealing Cothren and Casada exchanged sexually explicit texts demeaning women. Casada was married at the time.

Casada stepped down from the speaker position in August 2019 following a vote of no confidence from the House Republican Caucus, though he resisted calls for him to resign from the General Assembly altogether.

Phoenix Solutions

After the dust settled over the summer scandals, prosecutors allege Cothren established Phoenix Solutions in late 2019 to offer consulting and mail services for legislative members in competitive primary races.

But Cothren and Casada knew a Cothren-backed firm would not pass muster at the General Assembly, and prosecutors allege the duo worked with Smith to conceal Cothren's involvement while soliciting lawmakers for business.

"I think this is starting off well I'm pleased!" Casada texted Cothren in December 2019, according to court documents.

Cothren allegedly agreed, but said, "we just have to make sure no one knows it's me involved."

The trio told General Assembly members that an "experienced political consultant" named Matthew Phoenix ran the firm. Phoenix never existed, prosecutors said, though Smith concocted a bogus backstory to help sell the firm.

In Smith's charging documents, prosecutors also allege Cothren worked with his girlfriend, referred to as Individual 3, who pretended to be a fictitious Phoenix employee to fabricate employee email exchanges.

It wasn't the first time Cothren mixed romantic and professional pursuits.

In a separate investigation that has now been forwarded to Williamson County prosecutors, another former girlfriend of Cothren testified before the Tennessee Registry of Election Finance.

The girlfriend testified in January she opened the Faith Family Freedom Fund PAC at Cothren's insistence. Cothren, her boyfriend at the time, told her just had to sign her name as PAC treasure but she had no other involvement.

On March 2, Cothren declined to appear after the registry issued a subpoena. Cothren's lawyer said her client invoked his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination, according to a letter sent to the registry's board.

In Davidson County Chancery Court, Tennessee has sought to compel Cothren to respond in person to the subpoena and to find him in contempt of court.

Cothren's attorneys have filed for a stay in the local case, alleging in court documents, "there is a high likelihood that anything he produces, whether facially incriminating or not, will be used as a link in the chain against him in the federal investigation and state court criminal referral."

