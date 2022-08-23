Read full article on original website
#1MS
3d ago
I would love e to have a vote on "Right To work" and the legalization of marijuana next in Kansas. I bet we could overturn right to work and get marijuana legalized next!
Reply(12)
5
angelsfly
3d ago
Maryland and California are passing a Senate bill to kill a baby 28 days after the birth. This is what the No vote was for. Are you proud. Google it, duckduckgo is the best place to look it up. Stop the murder of innocent, defenseless babies.
Reply(6)
5
Judy Oram
3d ago
awwww have to travel to kill your baby people used to drive to either Oklahoma or Missouri to buy alcohol on Sunday. now ks allows alcohol sales on sunday.
Reply(30)
2
Related
Wichita Eagle
Kansas Gov. Kelly hopes state can pass medical marijuana, as Missouri weighs recreational pot
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly reaffirmed her support for medical marijuana on Thursday but stopped short of endorsing recreational sales in Kansas, ahead of a key vote on legalization in Missouri. Missouri voters will decide on Nov. 8 whether to approve recreational marijuana in their state four years after approving a...
themissouritimes.com
24-year-old Boyd reflects on upset in primary, would be one of Missouri’s youngest legislators if elected
Bethany, Mo. — Mazzie Boyd is vying to become one of the youngest politicians in Missouri state history and after August 2nd, that reality is one step closer. Boyd upset the incumbent in House District 2, Rep. Randy Railsback. The 24-year-old won by a shocking amount, a victory of over 30 points.
Poll shows strong lead for Eric Schmitt in Missouri U.S. Senate race
Missourians are disgruntled with their government and pessimistic about the economy, a new poll from Saint Louis University and YouGov suggests. They also want tighter gun laws, fewer abortion restrictions and seem poised to send Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt to the U.S. Senate. The poll of 900 likely voters...
KYTV
NEW LAWS: Several new laws into effect Sunday across Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several new laws will go into effect on Sunday across Missouri. SB987 - Current law defines a “nonfloating facility” for the purposes of licensing excursion gambling boats as a structure within one thousand feet of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act requires such structure to be within one thousand feet from the closest edge of the main channel of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act also allows the water beneath or inside of such facility to be in tanks in addition to rigid or semirigid storage containers or structures.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
flatlandkc.org
Meet Jessica Piper: Missouri’s ‘Dirt Road Democrat’
Jessica Piper wipes the sweat off of her brow and knocks on the 50th door of the morning. She’s painfully aware that someone on the other side may hate her politics, but it’s more likely that no one answers. Either way, she leaves a flyer asking them to...
ktvo.com
Missouri attorney general says Biden is declaring war on American energy
ATLANTA, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt made a stop in Atlanta, Mo., Wednesday night. KTVO had a chance to speak with Schmitt about a lawsuit that Missouri is a part of against the Biden administration. Seventeen states filed a lawsuit in May seeking to overturn the president's...
gladstonedispatch.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Missouri
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: New GDP estimate shows less severe contraction; Parson promotes special session plan
In Kansas City, hospitals are predicting that bed space issues will worsen during the fall as staffing shortages linger. And, in Columbia, Gov. Mike Parson made a stop Thursday to tout his plan for tax cuts and agriculture tax credits ahead of a special legislative session next month. Keep reading for all your Friday business news.
RELATED PEOPLE
ksmu.org
You now need a photo ID to vote in Missouri. Here’s a guide to help you get one
Under a new law set to go into effect at the end of this month, Missourians will need to present a government-issued photo ID when casting their ballots in November and in future elections. Republicans in the state legislature have attempted to pass a photo ID law a number of...
AOL Corp
Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Budget Project Says Parson’s Tax Cut Plan Puts Missouri at Risk of Dire Budget Cuts
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri is clashing with the U.S. Department of Justice over a new law banning police from enforcing federal gun rules. In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, Justice Department officials wrote that state lawmakers went too far with the law and noted that federal law trumps state law under the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause. In response, Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt wrote a defiant letter stating that they still plan to enforce the new law. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
myqcountry.com
Proposed tax cut gets backing of area Missouri lawmakers
Area legislators back Governor Mike Parson’s call to cut the. state income tax and say the state budget can handle the $700 million price. Lawmakers will return to the state Capitol in Jefferson City. the day after Labor Day and a week before the annual veto session. State Rep....
IN THIS ARTICLE
The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927
Missouri State Teachers Association Building in Columbia, Missouri.HornColumbia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Missouri State Teachers Association (MSTA) Building is located in Columbia, Missouri. It is the headquarters of the association. In 1980, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places. The building houses offices.
Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in traditionally conservative Kansas was confirmed with a partial hand recount, with fewer than 100 votes changing after the last county reported results Sunday. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted their votes at the request of Melissa Leavitt, who has pushed for tighter election laws. A longtime anti-abortion activist, Mark Gietzen, is covering most of the costs. Gietzen acknowledged in an interview that it was unlikely to change the outcome. A no vote in the referendum signaled a desire to keep existing abortion protections and a yes vote was for allowing the Legislature to tighten restrictions or ban abortion. After the recounts, “no” votes lost 57 votes and “yes” gained 6 votes. Eight of the counties reported their results by the state’s Saturday deadline, but Sedgwick County delayed releasing its final count until Sunday because spokeswoman Nicole Gibbs said some of the ballots weren’t separated into the correct precincts during the initial recount and had to be resorted Saturday. She said the number of votes cast overall didn’t change.
kcur.org
Voting rights groups sue to block Missouri’s new voter ID law, claiming it's unconstitutional
Voting-rights advocates filed a lawsuit Tuesday arguing that a new law requiring Missourians to present a government-issued photo ID to vote is unconstitutional. While lawmakers have approved voter ID laws numerous times, and voters signed off on putting it in the state constitution in 2016, the proposal has never withstood a legal challenge.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: St. Louis flood damage victims receive FEMA grants; Schmitt aims to block California gas car ban
President Joe Biden unveiled his long-awaited student debt forgiveness plan on Wednesday, but some critics are concerned that it may exacerbate high inflation in the economy. In St. Louis, residents have already received about $33 million in federal aid following last month's flooding. And, numbers show that women have still not recovered all they jobs they lost during the pandemic, posing long-term concerns. Start your day with these business stories and more below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missouri groups file suit over parts of state’s new election law
The League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri NAACP are suing, trying to block part of a new voter law from going into effect.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
KMBC.com
Kansas City students react to president's plan for student loan debt
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City students are reacting to the president's plan for student loan debt. Wednesday's announcement is big. It will affect millions of people in debt from higher education. "I think that's amazing," Gianna Agostino said. The news was welcome news for people like Agostino. She's...
Ideology behind Jan. 6 insurrection had deep roots in Kansas, but extremism can be resisted
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jim Leiker is professor of history at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park. When pro-Trump extremists converged in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, they followed […] The post Ideology behind Jan. 6 insurrection had deep roots in Kansas, but extremism can be resisted appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Comments / 63