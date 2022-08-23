ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'RHONY' Producers Hires Ex-Texan Influencer As First Cast Member For Reboot After Bravo Cleaned House

The producers of Real Housewives of New York have found the first new cast member for the reboot of the Bravo show after they pushed Ramona Singer , Luann de Lesseps , and Sonja Morgan out, Radar has learned.

Lizzy Savetsky has been hired to refresh the show that had been dying in the ratings last season. The social media influencer runs a matchmaking company and is married to a plastic surgeon named Dr. Ira Savetsky .

The mother of 3 has yet to comment on the talk she's set to film for season 14. Fans have not been reacting well to the news after they found out Lizzy had been in talks with producers to be a cast member for Real Housewives of Dallas a couple of years back.

She was supposed to be a cast member in the new season but then the show got canceled by Bravo.

Fans found screenshots of answers she gave to followers who asked her questions during a "AMA." One person asked her, "We're you planning to be on the next season of RHOD?? Would have loved to see you!!"

She replied, "We made it to the final potential cast but hadn't made a decision. I was very back and forth for a million reason. Luckily God made the choice for us."

Another question read, "What can you say re RHOD? Were you filming??!!" She said, "We filmed test scenes with case and family scenes for the executives to review only. We did not film anything for the upcoming season."

She said, "It was pretty surreal and I never thought we would make it as far as we did. I was just going through the process and waiting to be cut. I was very anxious about the prospect of it all actually happening. I believe with my whole hear that God did not want this for us."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in March, RHONY producers announced they were getting rid of the entire cast and starting new. The network decided they would launch a second show called RHONY: Legacy which would feature cast members from the past.

RadarOnline.com recently spotted Ramona Singer double fisting drinks on the beach without a camera in sight.

