New York State man fatally shot at a Route 15 interchange in north central Pa.
LIBERTY - A New York State man was fatally shot Friday afternoon at the Liberty interchange of Route 15 in southern Tioga County. Coroner James Daugherty, who identified the victim as Jesus Iran Alicia-Santiago, 31, of Buffalo, N.Y., said he was shot multiple times. According to state police it appears...
Ithaca Starbucks workers strike after employee is fired
Ithaca Starbucks workers strike after employee is fired
Local resident asks the Wellsville community to contact Mayor Randy Shayler
Vagrants are a danger to public health and safety in the village. A certain element in Wellsville has metastasized. What once was Mike Hile wandering Main Street totally wasted, has become a much larger group of unfortunate souls. This “horde” of folks who obviously have alcohol, drug, and mental health issues have been taking advantage of pocket parks in the village, turning them into dens of disgusting drunken despair. These dens are not safe for the public, especially children, and one local business is speaking up and demanding action. This morning a local resident posted this on social media:
Victim identified in Liberty, Pa. shooting
LIBERTY, Pa. (WETM) — The victim of Friday’s shooting at a Liberty, Pa. restaurant in Tioga County has been identified by Pennsylvania State Police. According to police, 31-year-old Jesus Iran Alicia-Santiago, of Buffalo, N.Y., died after being shot inside the Liberty Park & Ride parking lot located at the intersection of PA414 and US 15 […]
Reported shooting in Tioga County
Liberty, Pa. — A shooting reportedly occurred Friday afternoon near Liberty in Tioga County. First News Now (FNN) reported that the shooting victim allegedly drove to Liberty Exxon to get help around 3 p.m. The shooting reportedly occurred on the roadway a short distance away. FNN reported that a state trooper said the shooting is an active investigation at this time. The Liberty Exxon is currently closed as police investigate. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151.
Lawsuits filed against four IPD officers for excessive force during 2019 Commons arrests
ITHACA, N.Y.—A federal lawsuit naming four Ithaca Police Department officers as defendants has been filed, alleging that their arrests of two people during an infamous incident in April 2019 constituted a use of excessive force. IPD officers Benjamin Buck, Zachary Dorn and Gregory Herz are all named in the...
Man killed in Liberty, Pa. shooting; State Police investigating
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for more information a shooting that left one man dead in Tioga County Friday afternoon.
2022 champions crowned at Chemung Speedrome
2022 champions crowned at Chemung Speedrome

Division champions were crowned at the Chemung Speedrome on Friday.
Corning man charged with strangling woman in her apartment turned over to county court system
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning man accused of strangling and killing a woman in her apartment earlier this month has been turned over to the county court system for potential grand jury action, according to the Corning City Court. Brett Heffner, 29, appeared in the Corning City Court on August 26 for a preliminary […]
Olympia Sports closing Horseheads, Sayre, Hornell locations
Olympia Sports closing Horseheads, Sayre, Hornell locations
Towanda man arrested after stealing over $3000 from residence
TOWANDA TWP, Pa. (WETM) — A Towanda man has been arrested following a residential theft of a sum of money exceeding $3000, Pennsylvania State Police Say. State police were called to a report of a theft from a residence in Towanda Township around midnight on Aug. 26. According to police, it was determined that Damian […]
Watkins Glen Police looking for Walmart theft suspects
Watkins Glen Police are asking for help to find two people involved in a theft from the local Walmart.
Man remains innocent after second mistrial in Broome County Court
Yesterday, August 25th, Broome County Judge Joseph Cawley declared a second mistrial in the trial of Jamie Levene.
Ithaca teen arrested for shots fired
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca teen has been arrested after allegedly firing multiple rounds out of a vehicle, according to the Ithaca Police Department. Joshua Rice, 19, was arrested on August 26, 2022, after the Ithaca Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of W. State Street and Floral Ave […]
2 Central New York factories employing 500 to close
Cortland, N.Y. -- Two Central New York factories are slated to close by the end of the year, eliminating nearly 500 jobs. Voyant Beauty and Alpla Inc. notified workers in Cortland on Tuesday of the plans to shut down the factories.
Elmira Police Warn of Fentanyl
ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- Elmira police are warning the community about drugs being sold that are being cut with another deadly substance. Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz says Fentanyl is being cut with other drugs, like heroin, cocaine, meth and others. Fentanyl is often mixed in with the drugs to boost the effects while also cutting it with a cheaper substance.
Assemblywoman Byrnes Celebrates Arkport Cycles 50 Years In Biz
ARKPORT, NY – “I was over to Arkport Cycles today,” said Assemblywoman Majorie Byrnes. “Happy to give them a Citation from the Assembly celebrating 50 Years. John Jamison and Jennifer Swarts accepted the Citation. A great family business.”
Shopping carts defile the confluence
A shopping cart sculpture has been erected at the confluence in Binghamton, marring the picturesque landscape.
Subjects identified in Elm Chevy vandalism
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — UPDATE 8/27/22: Community members have helped identify the individuals involved in a vandalism incident at the Elm Chevrolet dealership in Elmira. Elmira Police released an update on Facebook saying the subjects have been identified, but the investigation is still open. You are asked to contact the Elmira Police Department if you […]
NY Well Operator Fined $2 Million
A well operator has been fined for what are being described as “flagrant” violations of New York State regulations. New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $2 million judgement in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for not properly plugging the wells they operated, posing a danger to drinking water and communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben Counties.
