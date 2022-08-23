ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseheads, NY

WETM

Ithaca Starbucks workers strike after employee is fired

ITHACA, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Local resident asks the Wellsville community to contact Mayor Randy Shayler

Vagrants are a danger to public health and safety in the village. A certain element in Wellsville has metastasized. What once was Mike Hile wandering Main Street totally wasted, has become a much larger group of unfortunate souls. This “horde” of folks who obviously have alcohol, drug, and mental health issues have been taking advantage of pocket parks in the village, turning them into dens of disgusting drunken despair. These dens are not safe for the public, especially children, and one local business is speaking up and demanding action. This morning a local resident posted this on social media:
WELLSVILLE, NY
WETM 18 News

Victim identified in Liberty, Pa. shooting

LIBERTY, Pa. (WETM) — The victim of Friday’s shooting at a Liberty, Pa. restaurant in Tioga County has been identified by Pennsylvania State Police. According to police, 31-year-old Jesus Iran Alicia-Santiago, of Buffalo, N.Y., died after being shot inside the Liberty Park & Ride parking lot located at the intersection of PA414 and US 15 […]
LIBERTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Reported shooting in Tioga County

Liberty, Pa. — A shooting reportedly occurred Friday afternoon near Liberty in Tioga County. First News Now (FNN) reported that the shooting victim allegedly drove to Liberty Exxon to get help around 3 p.m. The shooting reportedly occurred on the roadway a short distance away. FNN reported that a state trooper said the shooting is an active investigation at this time. The Liberty Exxon is currently closed as police investigate. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
WETM

2022 champions crowned at Chemung Speedrome

CHEMUNG, NY
WETM

Olympia Sports closing Horseheads, Sayre, Hornell locations

HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Towanda man arrested after stealing over $3000 from residence

TOWANDA TWP, Pa. (WETM) — A Towanda man has been arrested following a residential theft of a sum of money exceeding $3000, Pennsylvania State Police Say. State police were called to a report of a theft from a residence in Towanda Township around midnight on Aug. 26. According to police, it was determined that Damian […]
TOWANDA, PA
WETM 18 News

Ithaca teen arrested for shots fired

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca teen has been arrested after allegedly firing multiple rounds out of a vehicle, according to the Ithaca Police Department. Joshua Rice, 19, was arrested on August 26, 2022, after the Ithaca Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of W. State Street and Floral Ave […]
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Police Warn of Fentanyl

ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- Elmira police are warning the community about drugs being sold that are being cut with another deadly substance. Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz says Fentanyl is being cut with other drugs, like heroin, cocaine, meth and others. Fentanyl is often mixed in with the drugs to boost the effects while also cutting it with a cheaper substance.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Subjects identified in Elm Chevy vandalism

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — UPDATE 8/27/22: Community members have helped identify the individuals involved in a vandalism incident at the Elm Chevrolet dealership in Elmira. Elmira Police released an update on Facebook saying the subjects have been identified, but the investigation is still open. You are asked to contact the Elmira Police Department if you […]
ELMIRA, NY
wesb.com

NY Well Operator Fined $2 Million

A well operator has been fined for what are being described as “flagrant” violations of New York State regulations. New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $2 million judgement in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for not properly plugging the wells they operated, posing a danger to drinking water and communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben Counties.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY

