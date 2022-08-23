Vagrants are a danger to public health and safety in the village. A certain element in Wellsville has metastasized. What once was Mike Hile wandering Main Street totally wasted, has become a much larger group of unfortunate souls. This “horde” of folks who obviously have alcohol, drug, and mental health issues have been taking advantage of pocket parks in the village, turning them into dens of disgusting drunken despair. These dens are not safe for the public, especially children, and one local business is speaking up and demanding action. This morning a local resident posted this on social media:

WELLSVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO