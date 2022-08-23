It's been three months since Ray Liotta died, and his fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, found a way to pay tribute to him with a permanent reminder. Nittolo took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a series of black and white photos, the first of which shows her sitting in a chair at a tattoo shop getting ready for the new ink. Another photo shows her smiling, and the last photo appears to show the final product on her right forearm, a feather.

