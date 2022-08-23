ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray Liotta's Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Pays Tribute to Late Actor With New Tattoo

It's been three months since Ray Liotta died, and his fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, found a way to pay tribute to him with a permanent reminder. Nittolo took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a series of black and white photos, the first of which shows her sitting in a chair at a tattoo shop getting ready for the new ink. Another photo shows her smiling, and the last photo appears to show the final product on her right forearm, a feather.
CELEBRITIES
Nicki Minaj Delivers Epic Performance, Thanks Britney Spears, Beyonce and Others in Vanguard Acceptance Speech

It's been four years since Nicki Minaj took to the MTV Video Music Awards stage, and she's come back to sit on her throne. Before accepting the most prestigious award of the night -- the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award -- the 17-time VMA nominee and five-time winner celebrated her return with a show-stopping medley of her biggest hits.
CELEBRITIES

