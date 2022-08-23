Day of healing and remembrance held at historic homestead
The first ever Day of Unity and Healing event was held at Historic Sotterley in Hollywood on Aug. 20.
The event included a remembrance ceremony with several speakers, the dedication of the Agnes Kane Callum Bench at the site's slave cabin, house tours, music and exhibits. The event had several corporate sponsors, including Destination Southern Maryland plus support from several entities including the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture, and the Maryland Commission on Indian Affairs.
