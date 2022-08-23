ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, MD

Day of healing and remembrance held at historic homestead

By STAFF PHOTOS BY MARTY MADDEN
Southern Maryland News
 5 days ago
The first ever Day of Unity and Healing event was held at Historic Sotterley in Hollywood on Aug. 20.

The event included a remembrance ceremony with several speakers, the dedication of the Agnes Kane Callum Bench at the site's slave cabin, house tours, music and exhibits. The event had several corporate sponsors, including Destination Southern Maryland plus support from several entities including the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture, and the Maryland Commission on Indian Affairs.

Southern Maryland News

