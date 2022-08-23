Read full article on original website
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
MLB legend Rod Carew and several other Hall of Famers confronted Rob Manfred in Cooperstown
MLB legend Rod Carew led an all-out verbal assault on MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in Cooperstown, and he didn’t handle it well. It’s custom for the commissioner of baseball to have a private dinner with all the Hall of Famers in Cooperstown the weekend of the ceremony. Typically, the conversation is predictably about baseball, and the state of the game today.
Yankees' Weissert 'OK' after HBPs on 1st 2 pitches in debut
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Greg Weissert actually got a good night’s sleep, which is hard to believe given what he admittedly considered a nightmare big league debut. His entire immediate family and some friends had flown cross-country to be there Thursday night, when Weissert hit batters with the first two pitches he threw, sandwiched around a balk in his first appearance on a major league mound after years of waiting. “I’m OK,” Weissert told The Associated Press on Friday, smiling as he stood in the Yankees clubhouse a day after his debut. “I sat down and recognized last night, I looked back and saw that I was moving a little fast. I wasn’t stepping off and just taking a breath and just kind of taking it all in. I was letting it get on top of me a little bit. But I’m anxious to get back out there and kind of right my wrongs and leave a better impression on everybody the next time.” Hours afterward, back in the hotel room, Weissert pondered his night: “Just kind of replaying it in my head saying like, ‘What happened out there?’”
Zack Hample Harasses Rockies Ushers For Doing Their Jobs
Colorado Rockies ushers put Zack Hample in his place.
'Ichiro Girl' Has Surprise Reunion With Ichiro While Throwing Out First Pitch at Mariners Game
VIDEO: Ichiro Girl reunited with Ichiro.
NFL Sunday Ticket Plaintiffs Push for Class Certification in Long-Running Suit
A once-dismissed antitrust lawsuit brought in 2015 by a collection of NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers against the NFL and DirecTV—the subscribers claim they were effectively ripped off—could soon become a class action case. On Aug. 19, attorneys for the plaintiffs petitioned the presiding judge, Philip Gutierrez of Los Angeles’ federal district court, to certify two classes. One would include residential subscribers to DirecTV who bought the Sunday Ticket after June 17, 2011; the other would cover commercial subscribers during the same period. This is significant because the larger the class, the more threatening the case. Potential damages climb as the number of...
Roundup: Novak Djokovic Out of U.S. Open; Champions League Groups Set; Chet Holmgren Out For Season
Novak Djokovic won't compete at U.S. Open, Champions League groups set, Chet Holmgren's foot injury sidelines him for season and more in the Roundup.
Charles Barkley Called Kevin Durant an 'Abject Failure'
Kevin Durant's legacy again questioned by Charles Barkley.
