Two fishermen drown in Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities recovered the bodies of two fisherman from the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge near West Boca. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the two men were with family fishing at the dead end of Lox Road in unincorporated Boca Raton. For an unknown reason, the men went into the water, went into distress and fell underwater. The two never resurfaced. A third man jumped into the water to help but later realized he couldn't. He returned to shore and called 911. This happened just before 2 p.m.
New Italian restaurants, pizza spots in Palm Beach County
Here’s a look at Italian, pizza restaurants that have debuted in 2022, listed from north to south. Zona Blu, West Palm Beach ...
Woman critically injured in West Palm Beach road rage shooting
A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the neck during a road rage incident on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach.
Woodfield Country Club Trial Reset For October
Country Club, Where Membership Runs More Than $100,000, Refuses To Pay $5747 To Worker Ordered To Drive Personal Car To Deliver Food… BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The David versus Goliath trial that pits a Woodfield Country Club restaurant worker against the massive Boca […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
From Lake Park to Lake Worth, three restaurants closed following health inspections
Three Palm Beach County restaurants were shut down last week after failing a state restaurant inspection. DLC Caribbean Restaurant, 2441 10th Ave. N., Lake Worth Beach, was ordered closed after an inspection on Aug. 17. It had four high-priority, five intermediate and six basic violations. The high-priority violations included presence...
Broward deputies ‘secure’ public school in Pompano Beach after lockdown
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A group of Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies stood at the entrance of a public school during a lockdown on Friday in Pompano Beach. A row of BSO patrol cars blocked the entrance of Pompano Beach Middle School, at 310 NE 6 St., inside the parking lot facing Northeast Sixth Street.
Chick-fil-A and controversy coming to Boca Raton neighborhood
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to Boca Raton, along with some controversy. Last month, the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board approved to development a 3.5-acre property along N. Federal Highway near NE 28th Street. A Best Western Hotel sits on the property...
West Palm Beach moving broker shuts down after Contact 5 investigation
Contact 5 recently reported on a West Palm Beach moving broker whose business practices prompted more than 20 people to file complaints with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody's office.
‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
Small community in Pembroke Park shaken after tenants receive an eviction notice
FORT LAUDERDALE – No promises, but Broward commissioners are listening to the plight of a Pembroke Park mobile home community facing eviction.Residents of Lakeside Park Estates in Pembroke Park rallied in front of the government center Thursday, demanding more time and funds to relocate.Earlier this year, Broward commissioners did work an agreement with the owner, Trinity Broadcasting Network, but residents say it's not enough."We need compensation to move and TBN has billions, so how much money does your church need to help the people you are displacing?" said resident Greg Jacobs.Commissioners say they are limited in what more they can do but offered to contact legal aid to help residents fight eviction. They also offered to check on whether the owner is living up to their promise to keep the property in good working order.
Palm Beach County election results: Florida primary 2022
Florida voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2022 primary and nonpartisan general elections. Polls are now closed. ► For election results, visit palmbeachpost.com/elections/results/local. For election...
Hurricane Andrew prompts unprecedented migration to Broward County
MIAMI — It has been 30 years since Hurricane Andrew caused massive damage in southwest Miami-Dade, prompting an unprecedented migration of residents north to Broward County.CBS4 spoke with Chuck and Shari Heyman, whose home in southwest Miami-Dade was levelled by the Category 5 storm on August 24 of 1992. Authorities say the storm destroyed 25,000 homes and damaged 101,000 houses.The migration in the 12 months after Andrew would lead to the quickest 12-month growth in Broward County's history. By 2001, authorities say 230,710 people had moved from Miami-Dade to Broward County.CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke with the Heymans, who were elementary...
Robert McKinzie holds off former friend to win election to Broward Commission
Victory marks an ascension for the former Fort Lauderdale Commissioner. Better funding beat a longer history in Broward County politics Tuesday as Robert McKinzie won a seat on the Broward County Commission, outpolling the man who recruited McKinzie to take his seat on the Fort Lauderdale City Commission. With all...
Mom: Guard opened cell, encouraged brawl behind bars, let inmate bleed profusely from face
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two inmates in a fight that ended with an eyebrow bite. The reported instigator was freed, but the sheriff's deputy who should've kept it from happening is accused of keeping it under wraps so tight that neither got medical attention, and he insisted the whole thing never happened.
Widow of detective who made Broward history says wedding ring worn since 1952 vanished
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Bettye Holloway said she still can’t believe she lost the ring from her soulmate, Ulysses Holloway, the first Black detective in the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s burglary unit and a former Pompano Beach Police Department officer. After her beloved protector placed it on...
Motorcyclist dies after being rear-ended by high-speed Tesla in Boca Raton
A motorcyclist who was rear-ended by another driver died of her injuries at Delray Medical Center early Friday. Ingrid Eva Noon, 51, of Boca Raton, was traveling west on Southwest 18th Street on her Kawasaki Vulcan, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 2 a.m., a Boca Raton man identified as Richard Dorfman was traveling at high speeds and didn’t see Noon on her ...
LYONS ROAD NIGHTMARE: Closed Road, Danger, Palm Beach County Doing Nothing For Months
COUNTY OFFICIAL: “IF IT LOOKS LIKE WE HAVE NO ONE OUT THERE, YOU’RE ABSOLUTELY CORRECT.” Accidents. Backups. Delays. But Road Workers Are Rarely Seen. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATED 12:55 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, with additional clarification from Palm Beach County. UPDATE: This article was updated at 7:34 a.m. based on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Palm Beach Gardens & Atlantic thrill in week one of the Friday Night Blitz
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The first week of High School football proved to be thrilling, with Palm Beach Gardens staging a major overtime comeback win over Atlantic, and Dwyer drawing huge crowds against Jupiter in another classic cross town battle. Click on the video link for all...
Thomas Forester passes away
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sad news to pass along to our viewers. We regret to inform you that our friend and former colleague Thomas Forester passed away this week. Forester worked as a reporter and anchor on most all of our newscasts at one time or another over the years and he will be missed by all of us in the CBS12 family.
TROPICAL WAVES DEVELOPING EAST OF FLORIDA, ACCORDING TO HURRICANE CENTER
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2PM ET AUGUST 24, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The two tropical waves developing east of Florida may grow, according to meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center. While there is nothing to worry about at this point, it is definitely the time […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
