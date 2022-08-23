ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

Two fishermen drown in Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities recovered the bodies of two fisherman from the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge near West Boca. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the two men were with family fishing at the dead end of Lox Road in unincorporated Boca Raton. For an unknown reason, the men went into the water, went into distress and fell underwater. The two never resurfaced. A third man jumped into the water to help but later realized he couldn't. He returned to shore and called 911. This happened just before 2 p.m.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woodfield Country Club Trial Reset For October

Country Club, Where Membership Runs More Than $100,000, Refuses To Pay $5747 To Worker Ordered To Drive Personal Car To Deliver Food… BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The David versus Goliath trial that pits a Woodfield Country Club restaurant worker against the massive Boca […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Business
cw34.com

Chick-fil-A and controversy coming to Boca Raton neighborhood

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to Boca Raton, along with some controversy. Last month, the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board approved to development a 3.5-acre property along N. Federal Highway near NE 28th Street. A Best Western Hotel sits on the property...
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Nonprofits#Affordable Housing#Charity#Christians#Promise Fund#Boca Helping Ha
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Small community in Pembroke Park shaken after tenants receive an eviction notice

FORT LAUDERDALE – No promises, but Broward commissioners are listening to the plight of a Pembroke Park mobile home community facing eviction.Residents of Lakeside Park Estates in Pembroke Park rallied in front of the government center Thursday, demanding more time and funds to relocate.Earlier this year, Broward commissioners did work an agreement with the owner, Trinity Broadcasting Network, but residents say it's not enough."We need compensation to move and TBN has billions, so how much money does your church need to help the people you are displacing?" said resident Greg Jacobs.Commissioners say they are limited in what more they can do but offered to contact legal aid to help residents fight eviction. They also offered to check on whether the owner is living up to their promise to keep the property in good working order.
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
CBS Miami

Hurricane Andrew prompts unprecedented migration to Broward County

MIAMI — It has been 30 years since Hurricane Andrew caused massive damage in southwest Miami-Dade, prompting an unprecedented migration of residents north to Broward County.CBS4 spoke with Chuck and Shari Heyman, whose home in southwest Miami-Dade was levelled by the Category 5 storm on August 24 of 1992. Authorities say the storm destroyed 25,000 homes and damaged 101,000 houses.The migration in the 12 months after Andrew would lead to the quickest 12-month growth in Broward County's history. By 2001, authorities say 230,710 people had moved from Miami-Dade to Broward County.CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke with the Heymans, who were elementary...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Charities
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Motorcyclist dies after being rear-ended by high-speed Tesla in Boca Raton

A motorcyclist who was rear-ended by another driver died of her injuries at Delray Medical Center early Friday. Ingrid Eva Noon, 51, of Boca Raton, was traveling west on Southwest 18th Street on her Kawasaki Vulcan, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 2 a.m., a Boca Raton man identified as Richard Dorfman was traveling at high speeds and didn’t see Noon on her ...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

LYONS ROAD NIGHTMARE: Closed Road, Danger, Palm Beach County Doing Nothing For Months

COUNTY OFFICIAL: “IF IT LOOKS LIKE WE HAVE NO ONE OUT THERE, YOU’RE ABSOLUTELY CORRECT.” Accidents. Backups. Delays. But Road Workers Are Rarely Seen. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATED 12:55 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, with additional clarification from Palm Beach County. UPDATE: This article was updated at 7:34 a.m. based on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Thomas Forester passes away

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sad news to pass along to our viewers. We regret to inform you that our friend and former colleague Thomas Forester passed away this week. Forester worked as a reporter and anchor on most all of our newscasts at one time or another over the years and he will be missed by all of us in the CBS12 family.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES DEVELOPING EAST OF FLORIDA, ACCORDING TO HURRICANE CENTER

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2PM ET AUGUST 24, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The two tropical waves developing east of Florida may grow, according to meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center. While there is nothing to worry about at this point, it is definitely the time […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy