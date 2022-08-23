Read full article on original website
Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'
Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
Stake.com told not to use Everton branding in $5,000 betting offer
Everton FC has told its sponsor Stake.com to stop using its imagery in an international promotion offering a $10 free bet to anyone who wagers $5,000 in the space of a week. Football fans and campaign groups had criticised the marketing scheme and questioned Everton’s apparent involvement. The offer...
On this day in 2012: Andrew Strauss steps down as England captain
Andrew Strauss stepped down as England captain on this day in 2012 and retired from professional cricket.One of England’s most successful captains, Strauss, then 35, was immediately replaced by Alastair Cook.Strauss was one of only three England captains alongside Mike Brearley and Len Hutton to win the Ashes both at home and abroad, having been chosen to lead his country across all formats in 2009.Within months of replacing Kevin Pietersen, Strauss guided England to an Ashes victory in 2009-10 and led them to glory in the 2010-11 series when they retained the urn in Australia.England also became the world’s number...
