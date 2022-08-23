Andrew Strauss stepped down as England captain on this day in 2012 and retired from professional cricket.One of England’s most successful captains, Strauss, then 35, was immediately replaced by Alastair Cook.Strauss was one of only three England captains alongside Mike Brearley and Len Hutton to win the Ashes both at home and abroad, having been chosen to lead his country across all formats in 2009.Within months of replacing Kevin Pietersen, Strauss guided England to an Ashes victory in 2009-10 and led them to glory in the 2010-11 series when they retained the urn in Australia.England also became the world’s number...

