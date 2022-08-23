Read full article on original website
Woman forced to phone police after opening safe found in house bought for auction
A woman was forced to phone the police after she discovered an enormous safe stuffed away inside a house she bought at auction. Tiffany Ma, 28, from LA, bought the property with her partner in a bid to transform the run-down listing into a profitable home, but the pair got more than they bargained for when they stepped inside for the first time.
Houston tenant kills 3 others, set fire to lure them, police say
Houston police say a man evicted from an apartment building set fire to the house to lure out other tenants, then shot three dead and wounded two.
Withholding information on Olivia’s murder is protecting killers, police warn
People who might be withholding information about the murder of a nine-year-old girl who was shot dead in her own home have been warned they are protecting killers.As part of their continuing investigation into Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s killing and other recent murders in Liverpool, Merseyside Police again urged the public to come forward and help.It is almost a week since Olivia was fatally shot when a gunman chased his intended target, who has been named as convicted burglar Joseph Nee, into her family home in Dovecot, also injuring Olivia’s mother, Cheryl, 46.WATCH | When it comes to catching murderers, silence is...
