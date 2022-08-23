ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, IL

Effingham Radio

Shelby County Board to Meet Tuesday

The Shelby County Board is set to have a Special Board Meeting on Tuesday, August 30th at 9:00am. Discussion and vote on Approval of amendments to FY 2023 Draft Budget. Discussion and vote on Approval of FY 2023 Final Budget. Adjournment. The meeting will take place in Courtroom B of...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Cumberland Falls In Opener 38-14

Cumberland’s season started with a loss to Shelbyville 38-14. Cumberland’s offense couldn’t get going and the defense couldn’t stop Shelbyville’s Junior quarterback Brody Boehm who had 4 touchdowns on the night. Cumberland also didn’t help themselves with 6 penalties and 3 turnovers on the night.
SHELBYVILLE, IL

