Shelby County Board to Meet Tuesday
The Shelby County Board is set to have a Special Board Meeting on Tuesday, August 30th at 9:00am. Discussion and vote on Approval of amendments to FY 2023 Draft Budget. Discussion and vote on Approval of FY 2023 Final Budget. Adjournment. The meeting will take place in Courtroom B of...
Charleston Fire Department Responds To Structure Fire On Division Street
The following information comes from the Charleston Fire Department’s Facebook Page:
Decatur St. Teresa Spoils The Turf Field House Warming Party Shuts Out Effingham 18-0
A lot of things have changed from a year ago, last season the Effingham traveled to Decatur and fell to St. Teresa 42-7. Even though Effingham lost again this time around this loss feels different. There was a hype surrounding the new Klosterman Field at Washington Savings Bank Stadium, there...
Cumberland Falls In Opener 38-14
Cumberland’s season started with a loss to Shelbyville 38-14. Cumberland’s offense couldn’t get going and the defense couldn’t stop Shelbyville’s Junior quarterback Brody Boehm who had 4 touchdowns on the night. Cumberland also didn’t help themselves with 6 penalties and 3 turnovers on the night.
