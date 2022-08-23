Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne signs with Atlanta Hawks

ATLANTA, Ga. (KSNW) – The Atlanta Hawks signed guard Tyson Etienne, the team announced on Monday. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Etienne was most recently part of the Hawks’ NBA 2K23 Summer League team, where he averaged 10.2 points and 1.6 rebounds in 16.7 minutes over five games in Las Vegas.

In three collegiate seasons at Wichita State, Etienne saw action in 80 games (65 starts), tallying 13.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 30.4 minutes. He became the school’s 48th 1,000-point scorer at Memphis on Feb. 27. He buried his 200th career three-pointer on Mar. 10, becoming the fourth Shocker to reach that milestone. Last season, he scored in double figures 22 times, including his final 11 contests.

The American Conference Player of the Year in 2021, Etienne was voted Third Team All-Conference in the American last season and was named to the NABC Second Team All-District. Before Wichita State, he spent a post-graduate year at Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut, leading the club to a 38-2 mark and a No. 2 national ranking.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.