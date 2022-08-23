Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Worker challenges addressed at regional economic event hosted by JMU
Business, industry, nonprofit and government leaders from across the Shenandoah Valley have banded together to find solutions to some of the most pressing challenges for economic development in the region. Under the Shenandoah Valley Collective Action Pact,...
Augusta Free Press
Bridgewater College professor Larry Taylor to present faculty organ recital
Dr. Larry Taylor, professor of music at Bridgewater College, will give a faculty organ recital at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, in the concert hall at the Carter Center for Worship and Music on the college's campus.
Augusta Free Press
‘Focus on good governance:’ Michele Edwards is running for Staunton City Council
Michele Edwards is knocking on doors Thursday morning. She wants to get to know Staunton residents and their concerns. Edwards is running for one of three seats on Staunton City Council in November's election. She grew...
Augusta Free Press
Women’s Soccer: Hopkins hat trick leads No. 8 Virginia past Farleigh Dickinson, 4-0
Haley Hopkins delivered her first hat trick on Sunday, scoring three times in the first 14 minutes, to help No. 8 Virginia to a 5-0 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson at Klöckner Stadium. Virginia (4-0-0) got off...
Augusta Free Press
‘Talk about the city we want:’ Brad Arrowood runs for Staunton City Council
Three seats are open on Staunton City Council in the November election. One of six candidates hoping for a seat is Brad Arrowood. Arrowood grew up in Minnesota and graduated from the College of Charleston in South...
Augusta Free Press
Wayne Theatre’s newest art exhibit, blending art and poetry, opens on Monday
The Wayne Theatre in downtown Waynesboro will host a public reception for their newest art exhibit, "For the Love of Trees: A Fusion of Art & Poetry" on Monday from 5-7 p.m. The exhibit was inspired by the poem "Trees" written by Joyce Kilmer.
Augusta Free Press
Plastic recycling is back in Waynesboro, after three-year hiatus, beginning Sept. 1.
The city decided in March 2019 to suspend collection of plastics at the Recycling Center on Winchester Avenue, citing a lack of markets for plastic recyclable material. At the time, the city said it intended to resume...
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 29-Sept. 2
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week's report.
Augusta Free Press
Men’s Soccer: Virginia dominates possession, shots, but drops season opener to Xavier, 1-0
On the heels of back-to-back losing seasons, the Virginia men's soccer team isn't off to a good start to its 2022 campaign, losing its season opener, 1-0, to Xavier on Thursday night at Klöckner Stadium.
Augusta Free Press
‘A shame:’ Majority of county board members continue to vote against police body cameras
Should the county buy body cameras for Augusta County Sheriff's Office deputies?. "It's a shame because the normality of this issue is not one of division," Augusta County Supervisor Scott Seaton said. He said...
Augusta Free Press
Arts Incarnate presents Caleb Stine art and music
Arts Incarnate in Harrisonburg will host a series of events Labor Day weekend with artist and musician Caleb Stine. Stine is a well-known singer, guitarist, and songwriter – and now, through his premier exhibit, a visual artist....
Augusta Free Press
Lexington man dies from injuries in single-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County
Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday at 10:10 p.m. on Spring Branch Road, one-tenth of a mile south of Lacy Lane in Rockbridge County. A...
