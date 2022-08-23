Read full article on original website
Can Bitcoin’s Lightning Network Overcome The Price Of Anarchy?
This is an opinion editorial by Shinobi, a self-taught educator in the Bitcoin space and tech-oriented Bitcoin podcast host. The Lightning Network as a payment routing network has many similarities with the internet itself. You must be connected to the network, payments are routed from one source node on the network to a destination node just like data packets on the internet and it requires an unbroken connection from the source to destination. It also has one massive difference — the requirement for liquidity. On the internet, as long as bandwidth is available (i.e., the pipes are not "clogged"), you can pass an infinite amount of information along a route as long as you have enough time to wait for it to get through. Lightning channels, however, can be depleted, as they require actually moving money from one side of a channel to another in order to route a payment, and eventually they will run out of money on one side and push all of it to the other.
Who Cares About Bitcoin Maximalism?
This is an opinion editorial by Shinobi, a self-taught educator in the Bitcoin space and tech-oriented Bitcoin podcast host. What is Bitcoin Maximalism? People will not stop asking this question, either to defend it as a virtuous label, or to attack it as a symbol of everything wrong and rotten in this ecosystem. This question is as meaningless in my opinion as asking:
How Countries Could Try To Kill Bitcoin Adoption
This is an opinion editorial by Interstellar Bitcoin, a bitcoin pleb. In a hypothetical world, imagine we are trying to stop Bitcoin. Why might we do it? How would we do it? What actions would we need to take? Where would this get us? To answer these questions, we first must talk about Bitcoin in a little more depth.
Bitcoin’s Incentives Are Perfect
This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Tomer Strolight and Nico to discuss the Ethereum merge and how it proves that bitcoin and eth are completely different assets and whose networks have very different architectures.
Thousands of households could 'disconnect' from their gas and electricity amid fears of an 80% price hike, expert warns
Thousands will be forced to disconnect themselves from gas and electricity after an expected 80 per cent increase in bills, a government adviser has warned. At the same time, charities predict as many as 8.5million households will be plunged in to fuel poverty. Energy regulator Ofgem will announce a change...
Lightning Shines For Its Practicality
This is an opinion editorial by Koji Higashi, a host of the Diamond Hands community. This is the second article based on the content of the “Understanding Lightning” report produced by the Diamond Hands community, the largest Lightning Network community in Japan. The report aims to provide an overview of Lightning’s technology and ecosystem for a nontechnical audience. The first article can be found here.
'Quiet quitting' raising a din in stressful US workplaces
They are drawing a line at the 40-hour work week, limiting after-hours calls and emails and generally, if softly, saying "no" more often -- some American workers are embracing the concept of "quiet quitting" as they push back against what some see as the stifling trap of constant connectivity. I did not have a work-life balance," Perkins explains in a TikTok video about how she chose -- though she did not have a name for it back then -- to begin "quiet quitting."
Elon Musk says he 'somewhat agonized' over the font design for Tesla and SpaceX, revealing the hidden meaning behind the swooping X
In a series of tweets on Sunday, Elon Musk discussed the choices behind the fonts and logo designs for his businesses Tesla and SpaceX.
