Mount Airy, N.C. — Friday's rivalry game between East Surry and Mount Airy came right down to the wire as the Cardinals held on to win 14-12 on the road. Following junior QB Ian Gallimore's 10-yard TD scramble on third and goal, the Granite Bears trailed 14-12 with a chance to tie it with a 2-point conversion. But East Surry's defense was able to get into the backfield and drag Gallimore to the ground to preserve the lead.

PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO