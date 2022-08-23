ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

No. 24 East Surry gets late stop to edge out rival Mount Airy, 14-12

Mount Airy, N.C. — Friday's rivalry game between East Surry and Mount Airy came right down to the wire as the Cardinals held on to win 14-12 on the road. Following junior QB Ian Gallimore's 10-yard TD scramble on third and goal, the Granite Bears trailed 14-12 with a chance to tie it with a 2-point conversion. But East Surry's defense was able to get into the backfield and drag Gallimore to the ground to preserve the lead.
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
WRAL News

#2 East Forsyth dominates in 47-0 road win over #1 Rolesville

Rolesville, N.C. — East Forsyth went on the road, dominated from start to finish and walked away with a statement win with its 47-0 victory over Rolesville Friday night. The Eagles, ranked #2 in the HSOT West Top 25, never had any trouble against the Rams, ranked #1 in the HSOT East Top 25. In fact, East Forsyth (2-0) did all of its scoring before halftime, forcing a running clock in the process.
ROLESVILLE, NC
WRAL News

No. 6 Grimsley rallies past No. 17 Reagan, 40-34

Greensboro, N.C. — The No. 6 Grimsley Whirlies stayed perfect on the year with a tight 40-34 win over Triad-area rival No. 17 Reagan at home on Friday night. The Raiders started the game off on the right foot as Tsion Saunders took the ball in on the ground from 48 yards out to put the visitors ahead 7-0.
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
63K+
Followers
68K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy