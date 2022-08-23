Read full article on original website
Wake Forest University renames street to honor trailblazers
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest University has renamed four existing roads on the campus after “trailblazing professors,” in a move that has removed a road name associated with a former school president with ties to the institution of slavery. The new names will honor two Black professors...
Blake: Under one name, Montgomery Central identity starting to take form at last
Troy, N.C. — It was a scene right out of the last chapter of Friday Night Lights. Crushed and devastated, the players emerged from the locker room with tears in their eyes. Or maybe it was a scene from the prologue, with vows to never let this happen again and consoling embraces.
No. 24 East Surry gets late stop to edge out rival Mount Airy, 14-12
Mount Airy, N.C. — Friday's rivalry game between East Surry and Mount Airy came right down to the wire as the Cardinals held on to win 14-12 on the road. Following junior QB Ian Gallimore's 10-yard TD scramble on third and goal, the Granite Bears trailed 14-12 with a chance to tie it with a 2-point conversion. But East Surry's defense was able to get into the backfield and drag Gallimore to the ground to preserve the lead.
No. 9 Hillside makes statement with rivalry win over Southern Durham, 47-8
Durham, N.C. — The No. 9 Hillside Hornets defended their home field with a commanding 47-8 win over the Southern Durham Spartans. In a highly-anticipated showdown between two of the top teams in Durham and fierce rivals, the Hornets took the air out of the game early. Fullback Teddy...
#2 East Forsyth dominates in 47-0 road win over #1 Rolesville
Rolesville, N.C. — East Forsyth went on the road, dominated from start to finish and walked away with a statement win with its 47-0 victory over Rolesville Friday night. The Eagles, ranked #2 in the HSOT West Top 25, never had any trouble against the Rams, ranked #1 in the HSOT East Top 25. In fact, East Forsyth (2-0) did all of its scoring before halftime, forcing a running clock in the process.
No. 6 Cedar Ridge handles No. 3 Green Level in HSOT Showcase finale
Garner, N.C. — The No. 3 Green Level Gators faced off with the No. 6 Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in the finale of the HighSchoolOT Volleyball Showcase on Saturday. Both of these teams earned headliner status by winning the 4A and 3A state championships last season, and they showed why Saturday night.
No. 6 Grimsley rallies past No. 17 Reagan, 40-34
Greensboro, N.C. — The No. 6 Grimsley Whirlies stayed perfect on the year with a tight 40-34 win over Triad-area rival No. 17 Reagan at home on Friday night. The Raiders started the game off on the right foot as Tsion Saunders took the ball in on the ground from 48 yards out to put the visitors ahead 7-0.
