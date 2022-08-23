SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing family feud led to a shooting on the East side of town. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Orphan Street at around 11:18 p.m. According to officials, the 46-year-old man was shot at the intersection of Steves Avenue and S. Geyers, after he evaded a property in that location. Police say that the victim has an ongoing family feud with the suspect. The man was hit once in the arm, but his vehicle had several holes from the gunfire. The man managed to drive all the way home and called the police.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO