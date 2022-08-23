ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

SAPD mourns officer who died pursuing a suspect

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is in mourning after one of their officers died pursuing a suspect. According to police, Officer Michael McInnis, 25 was pursuing suspects in a burglary at the Northwest Loop 410 area when his patrol car went out of control and crashed. Officer...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man found dead in pool of blood at North Side home; 1 detained

SAN ANTONIO – A man was detained at his North Side home on Friday morning after another man was found dead in a pool of blood, according to San Antonio police. Police said they initially received a call after 6 a.m. from a man saying he thought he hurt someone at his home in the 100 block of Englewood, not far from West Avenue.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Ongoing family feud led to shooting on East side

SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing family feud led to a shooting on the East side of town. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Orphan Street at around 11:18 p.m. According to officials, the 46-year-old man was shot at the intersection of Steves Avenue and S. Geyers, after he evaded a property in that location. Police say that the victim has an ongoing family feud with the suspect. The man was hit once in the arm, but his vehicle had several holes from the gunfire. The man managed to drive all the way home and called the police.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KSAT 12

Man shot multiple times during apparent road rage incident, in critical condition, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after San Antonio police said he was shot during an apparent road rage incident on the Northwest Side. The incident happened around 5:15 p.m., Saturday, on Culebra Road and Loop 1604, when the driver of a Toyota Camry got out of their vehicle after getting stuck behind a stopped pickup truck and approached the driver.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Northwest Side#The San Antonio Police#West French
news4sanantonio.com

Neighborhood shooting leads to Walmart evacuation

A series of shootings in the area have Bexar County Sheriff's Office on high alert this weekend. What began as an 'attempt to locate' call turned into an evacuation of a Northeast side Walmart. Friday night, a series of shots were called in from the 7000 block of Estrid Trail...
CONVERSE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man lying in the tracks gets run over by train

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he was hit by a train on Saturday morning. Police say the man was lying in the tracks. The incident happened at Saltillo Street between S. Trinity and S. Navidad at around 6:19 a.m. According to police, Union Pacific called 911...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news4sanantonio.com

Teen shoots himself and younger brother while cleaning gun

SAN ANTONIO – Two juvenile siblings were shot Saturday afternoon while one was cleaning a gun and it popped off. The shooting happened on Binz-Engleman Road towards the Northeast side of town, near Fort Sam Houston. According to officials, the older sibling, 18 was cleaning his mom's gun and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Teens detained following reports of a shooting at Walmart

Eight people have been detained following a shooting at a Walmart in Converse, Texas, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities were called Saturday afternoon for a shooting in progress at a Walmart on FM-78. According to officials, the Walmart and houses behind were cleared out. Deputies say...
CONVERSE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy