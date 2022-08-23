Read full article on original website
msn.com
‘We don’t know where she is’: Family seeks woman’s body 7 years after going missing at funeral home
The haunting disappearance of a woman’s body from a San Antonio funeral home has led to seven years of unanswered questions for her family. ‘We don’t know where she is’: Family seeks woman’s body 7 years after going missing at funeral home. Julie Mott was 25...
news4sanantonio.com
SAPD mourns officer who died pursuing a suspect
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is in mourning after one of their officers died pursuing a suspect. According to police, Officer Michael McInnis, 25 was pursuing suspects in a burglary at the Northwest Loop 410 area when his patrol car went out of control and crashed. Officer...
KSAT 12
Man found dead in pool of blood at North Side home; 1 detained
SAN ANTONIO – A man was detained at his North Side home on Friday morning after another man was found dead in a pool of blood, according to San Antonio police. Police said they initially received a call after 6 a.m. from a man saying he thought he hurt someone at his home in the 100 block of Englewood, not far from West Avenue.
news4sanantonio.com
Ongoing family feud led to shooting on East side
SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing family feud led to a shooting on the East side of town. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Orphan Street at around 11:18 p.m. According to officials, the 46-year-old man was shot at the intersection of Steves Avenue and S. Geyers, after he evaded a property in that location. Police say that the victim has an ongoing family feud with the suspect. The man was hit once in the arm, but his vehicle had several holes from the gunfire. The man managed to drive all the way home and called the police.
news4sanantonio.com
Suspect says he's found 'stairway to heaven' before dead man found at North Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A man was found dead, lying in a pool of blood in a North Side house and a suspect is in custody after allegedly confessing the crime to the police dispatcher. The man's body was found just after 6 a.m. Friday at a house off Englewood Drive near Wonder Parkway.
news4sanantonio.com
Woman shot from passing vehicle while walking along Northeast Side highway, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in the hospital after being shot while walking along a Northeast Side highway early Friday morning. The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. along Austin Highway near Rittiman Road. Police said the woman was walking along the highway when she was hit by a bullet...
news4sanantonio.com
5 juveniles, 3 adults arrested after shooting at home led to evacuation of nearby Walmart
Five juveniles and three adults were detained after a shooting at a home led to the evacuation of a nearby Walmart store in converse, Texas on Saturday. The incident happened less than 24 hours after another shooting in the same area on Friday. No injuries were reported. Bexar County deputies...
KSAT 12
Man shot multiple times during apparent road rage incident, in critical condition, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after San Antonio police said he was shot during an apparent road rage incident on the Northwest Side. The incident happened around 5:15 p.m., Saturday, on Culebra Road and Loop 1604, when the driver of a Toyota Camry got out of their vehicle after getting stuck behind a stopped pickup truck and approached the driver.
news4sanantonio.com
Neighborhood shooting leads to Walmart evacuation
A series of shootings in the area have Bexar County Sheriff's Office on high alert this weekend. What began as an 'attempt to locate' call turned into an evacuation of a Northeast side Walmart. Friday night, a series of shots were called in from the 7000 block of Estrid Trail...
Bandera County deputies ruled her death as suicide, but medical examiners don't know what killed her
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas — *Warning: Details in this story are graphic. In Bandera County, residents are on edge following multiple reports of people who've disappeared. 33-year-old Brittany McMahon was one of them. Her remains were discovered July 3 in a wooded area in North Bandera County. Evidence led investigators...
news4sanantonio.com
Man lying in the tracks gets run over by train
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he was hit by a train on Saturday morning. Police say the man was lying in the tracks. The incident happened at Saltillo Street between S. Trinity and S. Navidad at around 6:19 a.m. According to police, Union Pacific called 911...
myfoxzone.com
Eight people detained, including five teens, after shooting prompts Walmart evacuation in Converse, BCSO says
CONVERSE, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office detained eight people Saturday afternoon after the second shooting in less than 24 hours in the neighborhood near the back loading area of a Walmart store in Converse, Sherriff Javier Salazar said. Numerous law enforcement personnel were sent to the Walmart...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman arrested after pepper-spraying 71-year-old property owner for being evicted
Authorities have arrested a San Antonio woman with a charge of injury to the elderly after she pepper-sprayed a property owner after being evicted. 31-year-old Larrietta Holmes allegedly pulled up to the property when the 71-year-old man was checking on the property. Witnesses saw her enter and then flee the...
KSAT 12
Driving instructor warns young drivers to be cautious as road rage calls become more common
San Antonio – San Antonio police are looking for help identifying a man seen on video pulling a gun on a driver in July along I-10 and S. New Braunfels. The report said the victim unintentionally cut off the driver and the suspect continued to follow her, despite her attempt to get away.
KENS 5
Caught on video: Thieves make off with 6-foot decor outside San Antonio business
SAN ANTONIO — A bizarre theft was caught on video when two men allegedly stole garden decor of a 6-foot rooster. It belongs to a longtime family business off Blanco Road near La Manda Boulevard. And the crime has left Angel Torres, owner of Mikes Hare Styles, scratching his head.
Bexar County deputies arrest eight in incident at Converse Walmart
Deputies reported hearing gunshots at a nearby house.
news4sanantonio.com
Teen shoots himself and younger brother while cleaning gun
SAN ANTONIO – Two juvenile siblings were shot Saturday afternoon while one was cleaning a gun and it popped off. The shooting happened on Binz-Engleman Road towards the Northeast side of town, near Fort Sam Houston. According to officials, the older sibling, 18 was cleaning his mom's gun and...
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for shooting coworker during fight over $100, records show
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a suspect who allegedly shot and pistol-whipped his co-worker during an argument over $100. Tevin D. Robinson, 24, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show. San Antonio police said they were...
news4sanantonio.com
Teens detained following reports of a shooting at Walmart
Eight people have been detained following a shooting at a Walmart in Converse, Texas, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities were called Saturday afternoon for a shooting in progress at a Walmart on FM-78. According to officials, the Walmart and houses behind were cleared out. Deputies say...
KSAT 12
Do you recognize them? SAPD searching for two arson suspects accused of starting fire near downtown
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man and woman connected to an arson investigation. On April 10, the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a large vacant structure fully involved in a fire. The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. on Culebra...
