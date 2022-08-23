ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Anderson County deputy wakes up from coma after 23 days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After nearly a month in a coma, Anderson County Sherriff’s Deputy Lucas Shoffner is awake. Lucas was attempting to fix a chain on a miniature motorcycle when he and his wife, Nicole Shoffner, were hit by a pick truck on Aug. 1. Nicole was...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

THP: Man dies in motorcycle accident in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man died on Friday night after he lost control of his motorcycle on West Union Valley Road in Sevier County, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. James Clabo, 50, of Knoxville, was driving eastbound on his motorcycle when he lost control...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

18 YEAR OLD FUGITIVE THAT REMOVED ANKLE MONITOR CAPUTRED WITHOUT INCIDENT HAD BEEN CONVICTED OF MISDEMEANORS AND KILLING COUPLE IN 2019 CAR CRASH

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said it was searching for an 18-year-old previously involved in some high-profile cases in East Tennessee. It said Mekiah Tre Davis, 18, was wanted on several misdemeanor and felony charges, and he is considered armed and dangerous. He is known to move between Morristown, Kodak, Sevierville and Knoxville, according to a release from authorities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morristown, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Accidents
City
Morristown, TN
Morristown, TN
Crime & Safety
WAFF

Knox County K-9 officer on bed rest following injury

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to keep one of its K-9s in their thoughts and prayers after he was injured Saturday. K-9 NATAN suffered an injury and will be on strict bed rest for the next two weeks while he recovers, according to a KCSO spokesperson. Deputy Eldridge is his handler.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Greeneville PD: Body found behind Days Inn

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville authorities on Friday revealed that police responded to the Days Inn on Aug. 23 to discover the body of a man in a wooded area behind the motel. Officers arrived at the scene located at 935 East Andrew Johnson Highway after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, a release […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Gray Media Group Inc
WATE

Morristown toddler identified by mother after fatal crash

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown toddler, who was killed when a car crashed into a home last Saturday, has been identified by his mother. The toddler, Anderson Lopez Perez, was 18 months old when a car reversed into the home and killed him while he was sleeping. Anderson’s...
MORRISTOWN, TN
1450wlaf.com

Driver in Wednesday afternoon wreck dies from injuries

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – The driver of a 2016 Honda CRV has died from injuries sustained in an early afternoon wreck on I-75 at Caryville according to the preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. See the original story HERE. THP officials say that 81-year old David Miller of...
CARYVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
supertalk929.com

22 Mile Police Chase Through Greene County, Results In Arrest Of Morristown, Tennessee Man

He was in a stolen vehicle, and refused to stop for a trooper with the THP, then led authorities on a 22 mile pursuit through Greene County, resulting in the arrest of a Morristown man. A state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul driven by 27 year old Jeffrey Cheyenne Lowe following too closely on Interstate 81 northbound near the 18 mile marker. Lowe refused to stop and then led troopers on a chase for 22 miles, during which time, Lowe struck a pickup truck and was arrested a short time later. No injuries were reported and charges are pending.
MORRISTOWN, TN
993thex.com

Driver seriously injured in dump truck collision in Kingsport

A head-on crash involving a car and dump truck on Bloomingdale Road in Kingsport Tuesday afternoon remains under investigation. A report from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle driven by Jordan Hawn, 32, crossed into the path of the industrial vehicle just before 5 p.m. Hawn remains...
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Tazewell police looking for missing man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Tazewell Police Department are on the lookout for a missing man, according to Chief Jeremy Myers. Ralph Lee Clark, 52, was reported missing by his father on April 29, Clark said. Clark reportedly left his home after an argument and was known to have checked into Knox Area Rescue Ministries (KARM) on April 22.
TAZEWELL, TN
WHIO Dayton

Man dies after reportedly chasing dog into traffic, being hit by car

A 33-year-old man is dead after he was fatally struck by a car when he ran into traffic chasing after a dog. The incident occurred at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday afternoon in Kingsport, Tennessee -- about 100 miles northeast of Knoxville -- when the Kingsport Police Department Traffic Unit responded to a call regarding a motor vehicle striking a pedestrian as it travelled north on Lynn Garden Drive, authorities said.
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy