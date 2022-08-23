Read full article on original website
WATE
Anderson County deputy wakes up from coma after 23 days
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After nearly a month in a coma, Anderson County Sherriff’s Deputy Lucas Shoffner is awake. Lucas was attempting to fix a chain on a miniature motorcycle when he and his wife, Nicole Shoffner, were hit by a pick truck on Aug. 1. Nicole was...
wvlt.tv
THP: Man dies in motorcycle accident in Sevier County
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man died on Friday night after he lost control of his motorcycle on West Union Valley Road in Sevier County, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. James Clabo, 50, of Knoxville, was driving eastbound on his motorcycle when he lost control...
crossvillenews1st.com
18 YEAR OLD FUGITIVE THAT REMOVED ANKLE MONITOR CAPUTRED WITHOUT INCIDENT HAD BEEN CONVICTED OF MISDEMEANORS AND KILLING COUPLE IN 2019 CAR CRASH
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said it was searching for an 18-year-old previously involved in some high-profile cases in East Tennessee. It said Mekiah Tre Davis, 18, was wanted on several misdemeanor and felony charges, and he is considered armed and dangerous. He is known to move between Morristown, Kodak, Sevierville and Knoxville, according to a release from authorities.
WATE
14-year-old boy dies at hospital after Douglas Lake drowning incident
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 14-year-old boy who was a student at Jefferson County High School has died after emergency crews responded to a drowning incident at Douglas Lake Thursday night, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. JCSO identified the boy as Tristan Eilers, 14, of White...
WAFF
Knox County K-9 officer on bed rest following injury
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to keep one of its K-9s in their thoughts and prayers after he was injured Saturday. K-9 NATAN suffered an injury and will be on strict bed rest for the next two weeks while he recovers, according to a KCSO spokesperson. Deputy Eldridge is his handler.
wvlt.tv
THP identifies victim from third fatal crash in 10 days reported in Morristown
Maryville visits Powell and Farragut at West are among key games in the season’s 2nd week. Forbes calls Knoxville a ‘hidden culinary gem’. What culinary experiences should you visit in Knoxville? A recently published Forbes article highlights seven “exciting” restaurants noted as go-to stops for locals and visitors.
Suspect, 18, arrested in East Knoxville shooting near Walter P. Homes
An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to an East Knoxville shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Thursday.
Greeneville PD: Body found behind Days Inn
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville authorities on Friday revealed that police responded to the Days Inn on Aug. 23 to discover the body of a man in a wooded area behind the motel. Officers arrived at the scene located at 935 East Andrew Johnson Highway after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, a release […]
Loved ones remember 14-year-old after tragic drowning at Douglas Lake
A family in White Pine and their close friends are devastated after losing a beloved 14-year-old who drowned Thursday in Douglas Lake.
WATE
Morristown toddler identified by mother after fatal crash
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown toddler, who was killed when a car crashed into a home last Saturday, has been identified by his mother. The toddler, Anderson Lopez Perez, was 18 months old when a car reversed into the home and killed him while he was sleeping. Anderson’s...
1450wlaf.com
Driver in Wednesday afternoon wreck dies from injuries
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – The driver of a 2016 Honda CRV has died from injuries sustained in an early afternoon wreck on I-75 at Caryville according to the preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. See the original story HERE. THP officials say that 81-year old David Miller of...
Unknown suspects leave scene after Knoxville shooting, police say
A person was injured after a shooting on McConnell Street Thursday.
TBI offers reward for arrest of suspect in Morristown toddler’s death
A man suspected in a crash that killed a toddler at a Morristown home is now wanted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which has offered a cash reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest.
Two arrested after stolen car driven through fence at Knoxville dealership
Two men have been charged after police say that they stole a car from a dealership by driving it through the fence.
supertalk929.com
22 Mile Police Chase Through Greene County, Results In Arrest Of Morristown, Tennessee Man
He was in a stolen vehicle, and refused to stop for a trooper with the THP, then led authorities on a 22 mile pursuit through Greene County, resulting in the arrest of a Morristown man. A state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul driven by 27 year old Jeffrey Cheyenne Lowe following too closely on Interstate 81 northbound near the 18 mile marker. Lowe refused to stop and then led troopers on a chase for 22 miles, during which time, Lowe struck a pickup truck and was arrested a short time later. No injuries were reported and charges are pending.
Firefighters help deliver baby at a Knoxville home
Knoxville Firefighters responded to a run of the mill call that ended with them helping to deliver a baby.
993thex.com
Driver seriously injured in dump truck collision in Kingsport
A head-on crash involving a car and dump truck on Bloomingdale Road in Kingsport Tuesday afternoon remains under investigation. A report from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle driven by Jordan Hawn, 32, crossed into the path of the industrial vehicle just before 5 p.m. Hawn remains...
wvlt.tv
Tazewell police looking for missing man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Tazewell Police Department are on the lookout for a missing man, according to Chief Jeremy Myers. Ralph Lee Clark, 52, was reported missing by his father on April 29, Clark said. Clark reportedly left his home after an argument and was known to have checked into Knox Area Rescue Ministries (KARM) on April 22.
Authorities searching for van stolen from Kentucky church used in TN and VA burglaries
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A van that was stolen from a church in Middlesboro, Kentucky was used in several burglaries across three states, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Authorities are asking for help finding the people behind it. They said the van, a 2012 Ford E-Series Passenger...
Man dies after reportedly chasing dog into traffic, being hit by car
A 33-year-old man is dead after he was fatally struck by a car when he ran into traffic chasing after a dog. The incident occurred at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday afternoon in Kingsport, Tennessee -- about 100 miles northeast of Knoxville -- when the Kingsport Police Department Traffic Unit responded to a call regarding a motor vehicle striking a pedestrian as it travelled north on Lynn Garden Drive, authorities said.
