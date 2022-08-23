ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
BOCANEWSNOW

CAR SINKS IN CANAL ON BOCA RATON, BROWARD BORDER, AT LEAST ONE DEAD

UPDATE: TWO DEAD, DOUBLE DROWNING. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:09 p.m. — Two people are confirmed dead. This is the update from PBSO: “A family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road, unincorporated Boca Raton, when for unknown reasons two adult males entered the water, went into distress, fell underwater and […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Accidents
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Charged With DUI, Leaving Scene Of Boca Raton Crash

Allegedly Fled Palmetto Park Road Crash Early Saturday Morning. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing DUI and Hit and Run charges after she allegedly caused a crash on Palmetto Park Road, then fled the scene. She was followed home […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Woman airlifted to hospital after road rage shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital after a road rage shooting on Sunday at 8:14 a.m. According to West Palm Beach police, the incident began with an exchange of words between several people in a 2016 red Nissan Altima and a 44-year-old woman at the intersection of Australian Avenue and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Police: 2 teens shot, 1 killed in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Police in Palm Beach County are investigating a double shooting involving two teenagers. It happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 5100 block of Caribbean Boulevard in West Palm Beach on Friday just before 10 p.m. Authorities said the victims...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turnpike#Accident#Pbcfr
msn.com

Motorcyclist dies after being rear-ended by high-speed Tesla in Boca Raton

A motorcyclist who was rear-ended by another driver died of her injuries at Delray Medical Center early Friday. Ingrid Eva Noon, 51, of Boca Raton, was traveling west on Southwest 18th Street on her Kawasaki Vulcan, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 2 a.m., a Boca Raton man identified as Richard Dorfman was traveling at high speeds and didn’t see Noon on her motorcycle. He struck her motorcycle from behind near the intersection of Boca Rio Road, and Noon was thrown onto the windshield of Dorfman’s Tesla.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
10 Tampa Bay

FHP: Riviera Beach man found dead along I-4

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old man's body was found Friday afternoon along the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 4, west of US-301, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The Riviera Beach man had reportedly been dead between 12 to 24 hours before he was found, troopers wrote in a statement.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman, 74, Charged With DUI After Funky Biscuit Visit

Oxycodone Also Found In Vehicle As She Drove From Boca Raton To Delray Beach, According To Police. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 74-year-old woman with an assortment of pills, brownies, and admitting to drinking vodka at Boca Raton’s “Funky Biscuit” was arrested and […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cbs12.com

Man lying in middle of road fatally struck by car

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he was hit by a car while lying in the street in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 64-year-old Kevin Bronson was lying in the middle lane of Congress Avenue when he was struck by a driver in a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria.
LAKE WORTH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy