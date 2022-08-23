Read full article on original website
5-year-old boy pulled from pool unconscious and resuscitated in West Palm Beach
A 5-year-old boy is recovering after being pulled from a swimming pool unconscious and resuscitated in West Palm Beach.
WSVN-TV
Police investigate multi-car crash in Oakland Park; causes road closures
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving several vehicles caused closures on the streets in Broward County. The roadway in the area of Oakland Park Boulevard and Powerline Road was shut down, Sunday morning. Traffic has been diverted as police officers investigate the scene. Officials asked commuters to avoid...
Woman critically injured in West Palm Beach road rage shooting
A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the neck during a road rage incident on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach.
CAR SINKS IN CANAL ON BOCA RATON, BROWARD BORDER, AT LEAST ONE DEAD
UPDATE: TWO DEAD, DOUBLE DROWNING. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:09 p.m. — Two people are confirmed dead. This is the update from PBSO: “A family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road, unincorporated Boca Raton, when for unknown reasons two adult males entered the water, went into distress, fell underwater and […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Woman Charged With DUI, Leaving Scene Of Boca Raton Crash
Allegedly Fled Palmetto Park Road Crash Early Saturday Morning. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing DUI and Hit and Run charges after she allegedly caused a crash on Palmetto Park Road, then fled the scene. She was followed home […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cbs12.com
Woman airlifted to hospital after road rage shooting
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital after a road rage shooting on Sunday at 8:14 a.m. According to West Palm Beach police, the incident began with an exchange of words between several people in a 2016 red Nissan Altima and a 44-year-old woman at the intersection of Australian Avenue and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
Click10.com
6 sent to hospital after Tri-Rail train slams into abandoned vehicle, partially derails
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Medics took six people to the hospital after a Tri-Rail train hit an abandoned vehicle left on the railroad tracks in Fort Lauderdale, partially derailing the train, according to police. Detective Ali Adamson, a Fort Lauderdale police spokesperson, said the crash happened at around 6:10...
Click10.com
Police: 2 teens shot, 1 killed in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Police in Palm Beach County are investigating a double shooting involving two teenagers. It happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 5100 block of Caribbean Boulevard in West Palm Beach on Friday just before 10 p.m. Authorities said the victims...
cbs12.com
Vehicle ends upside down after rollover crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were transported to the hospital after a rollover crash in West Palm Beach. According to Danny Collazo, Battalion Chief with the West Palm Beach Fire Department, fire crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles heavily damaged, including one on its roof.
New boating safety video carries message, shows collision off Palm Beach that cost man his arm
The latest water safety video from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is not easy to watch. It offers a horrific account of what can go wrong when boat operators fail to use caution while motoring near swimmers and snorkelers. But the lessons are about much more than just safety awareness. Thanks...
Click10.com
Woman accused of luxury watch theft extradited back to South Florida following arrest in Nevada
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A woman accused of stealing a man’s luxury watches in Fort Lauderdale is back in South Florida after being arrested out of state. Cloe Reynicke was arrested near Las Vegas earlier this month. The 23-year-old is facing grand theft charges. She appeared before a...
msn.com
Motorcyclist dies after being rear-ended by high-speed Tesla in Boca Raton
A motorcyclist who was rear-ended by another driver died of her injuries at Delray Medical Center early Friday. Ingrid Eva Noon, 51, of Boca Raton, was traveling west on Southwest 18th Street on her Kawasaki Vulcan, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 2 a.m., a Boca Raton man identified as Richard Dorfman was traveling at high speeds and didn’t see Noon on her motorcycle. He struck her motorcycle from behind near the intersection of Boca Rio Road, and Noon was thrown onto the windshield of Dorfman’s Tesla.
msn.com
A car stopped by a Broward church and 3 people exited. Then came a barrage of bullets
One person was shot and wounded in a Dania Beach neighborhood on Friday, deputies said. The shooting happened on Northwest Seventh Avenue, just west of U.S. 1, before 1 a.m., according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. TV news shows deputies focusing their investigation at a home. When deputies...
Two fishermen drown in Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge near Boca Raton
BOCA RATON — The bodies of two fishermen who went missing after entering the water in the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge in western Boca Raton were recovered Sunday evening, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. A daylong search began when a fellow fisherman reported that...
villages-news.com
West Palm Beach guest at Waterfront Inn arrested on DUI charge in Cadillac
A West Palm Beach woman staying at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing was arrested on a drunk driving charge after her Cadillac was pulled over for not having its headlights on. Laura Jane Short, 54, was at the wheel of the white Cadillac at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday...
Bodies of 2 missing fishermen recovered in Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge
Two fishermen drowned Sunday in the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge in West Boca, just north of Broward County.
FHP: Riviera Beach man found dead along I-4
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old man's body was found Friday afternoon along the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 4, west of US-301, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The Riviera Beach man had reportedly been dead between 12 to 24 hours before he was found, troopers wrote in a statement.
Boca Raton Woman, 74, Charged With DUI After Funky Biscuit Visit
Oxycodone Also Found In Vehicle As She Drove From Boca Raton To Delray Beach, According To Police. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 74-year-old woman with an assortment of pills, brownies, and admitting to drinking vodka at Boca Raton’s “Funky Biscuit” was arrested and […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cbs12.com
Man lying in middle of road fatally struck by car
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he was hit by a car while lying in the street in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 64-year-old Kevin Bronson was lying in the middle lane of Congress Avenue when he was struck by a driver in a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria.
Click10.com
Video shows 2 carjackers quickly ambushing a man before stealing BMW in Broward
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Gene Shendov was walking to his parked white BMW sports utility vehicle on Friday morning when two carjackers came out of nowhere in his quiet Broward County neighborhood. His neighbor’s Ring surveillance video shows the two thieves were in another car when Shendov left his home...
