Tailgating costs soar due to inflation



A s football season begins, the cost of tailgating outside stadiums is rising due to inflation .

The most recent consumer price index out of the Bureau for Labor Statistics reports that while there was no change in food prices from June to July, prices are up 10.9% from last year. Tailgating classics have seen the highest price increases, with chicken at 17.6%, bread rolls at 13.9%, snacks at 16.5%, and pickles at 15.8%. Even hot dogs are up 5%, and produce price increases range from 5% to 9%.



'INFLATION REDUCTION ACT' IS CORPORATE WELFARE IN DISGUISE

Even the cost of powering a grill with propane or firewood is up 22%, according to a report from Wells Fargo released Monday.

Thearon W. Henderson A tailgater barbeques meat in the parking lot prior to the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders football game at O.co Coliseum on December 7, 2014 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)



Meanwhile, the cost of gas to get to the game is also up from last year. While gas prices fell this summer, the CPI reported an over 75% change in prices from last July.

As the cost of food increases, staying home to watch the game is becoming even more cost-effective. Television prices are down 15% .

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Yet consumers are spending more than ever in the services industry, with a reported 56.7% increase in spending this July from last year, which is an increase of over 1% from last month.