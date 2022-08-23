Read full article on original website
15 potential roster cuts who could interest Kansas City Chiefs
Let’s take a look at several potential roster cuts from other teams who could come in handy at positions of need for the Kansas City Chiefs. Just like that, the preseason is over. While the Kansas City Chiefs looked stellar in all three phases, there are certainly still questions about the final pieces of the roster.
Ravens mascot carted off field with injury in truly bizarre scene
Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe had to be carted off the field after a serious injury suffered during a halftime show in the team’s final preseason game. Injuries are part of the game of football, at the NFL or any level. It’s a dangerous sport and that’s just the unfortunate reality. Fans, however, are not accustomed to seeing teams’ mascots being the ones to go down hurt. But such was the case on Friday night in the preseason matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders.
Commanders rookie Brian Robinson stable after being shot in attempted robbery
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson is reportedly in stable condition after being shot multiple times in an attempted robbery. Brian Robinson should be looking forward to his rookie season in the NFL right now. Instead, he’s in the hospital after a senseless act of violence. Robinson was...
3 Vikings veterans who won’t make the final cut ahead of Week 1
The Minnesota Vikings’ preseason is finished. Here are three veterans who may not make it onto the Week 1 roster. The Minnesota Vikings‘ preseason is officially over, where they finished with an 0-3 record. Let’s face it, a record in the preseason is far from indicative of how the season will go for an NFL team. These games are used to determine who will make the opening week roster for the upcoming campaign.
Georgia football hype video will have Dawgs fans ready to win another natty
Georgia football released a hype video one week ahead of their regular-season opener against the Oregon Ducks. The college football season began this weekend, technically known as Week 0. While there were some big name schools like Nebraska, Florida State, and North Carolina playing, the rest of the nation will begin their campaigns this upcoming week. One team that will begin their season are the Georgia Bulldogs, the reigning CFP National Champions.
NFL Sunday Ticket Plaintiffs Push for Class Certification in Long-Running Suit
A once-dismissed antitrust lawsuit brought in 2015 by a collection of NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers against the NFL and DirecTV—the subscribers claim they were effectively ripped off—could soon become a class action case. On Aug. 19, attorneys for the plaintiffs petitioned the presiding judge, Philip Gutierrez of Los Angeles’ federal district court, to certify two classes. One would include residential subscribers to DirecTV who bought the Sunday Ticket after June 17, 2011; the other would cover commercial subscribers during the same period. This is significant because the larger the class, the more threatening the case. Potential damages climb as the number of...
