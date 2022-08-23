ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MO

kttn.com

Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education updates salary schedule and daycare rates

The Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education updated the certified salary schedule and daycare rates at a special meeting on August 25th. The board also set the tax rate. Superintendent David Probasco reports paraprofessionals who work with a specific group of students will receive an extra $2.00 per hour. Daycare rates increased due to inflationary costs. There are a variety of rates based on age and time at the daycare.
JAMESPORT, MO
kttn.com

Obituary: Joann Brandon

Mrs. Joann Brandon 71, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died 7:28 P.M., Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Her body was cremated under the direction of Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. A celebration of life will be held later. Mrs. Bandon was born February 20, 1951...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Richard C Lewis

Richard C Lewis, 90, Bethany, MO passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his home in Bethany, MO. He was born on September 10, 1931, in Daviess County, Missouri the son of Evert and Corinne (Watson) Lewis. On June 18, 1955, he married Mary Buzzard in Martinsville, MO. She survives...
BETHANY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Amber Nicole Gann

Amber Nicole (Price) Gann – age 29 of Trenton, MO passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, in Trenton. Amber was born on October 22, 1992, in Chillicothe, MO. She grew up in Jamesport and Trenton and attended Tri-County Schools in Jamesport. She was a CNA and Med Tech at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton. Amber enjoyed working on cars, drawing, making TikTok videos, and spending time with family and friends, especially her children. Amber also loved spending time at I35 Speedway, watching her favorite racecar drivers. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Kirksville man dies in crash on Youngstown Trail

A single vehicle rollover accident in rural Adair County has claimed the life of a Kirksville man. 45 year old Timmie Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident which happened early Thursday morning on Youngstown Trail. A trooper said Gutierrez was driving north when his pickup went...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Teen from Cowgill injured in Caldwell County crash

A teenager from Cowgill, driving a utility vehicle, received minor injuries in a Caldwell county accident early Thursday evening. 18 year old Austin Cummings was taken by EMS to Liberty Hospital. A vehicle was northbound on Route B while the UTVwas headed west in a private drive. Tthe UTV was...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Embers from controlled burn cause roof to smolder on Park Lane in Trenton

Embers from the controlled burning of yard waste and shrubbery landed on a shed at 1793 Park Lane in Trenton causing the roof and truss area of the roof to smolder. Firefighters from Trenton on Saturday afternoon extinguished the embers and a report from firefighter Wayne Brown said there was no further damage to the shed.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Four injured in Saturday night UTV crash, driver accused of DWI

Four people were hurt Saturday night when a UTV overturned. Two of the passengers, 31-year-old Crystal Hosman of Cameron and 34-year-old Melody Steele from King City received serious injuries. The driver, 32-year-old Rochelle Howard of Cameron, and a passenger, 33-year-old lacy McCannon of Turney received minor injuries. Steele was taken to Liberty Hospital and the other three injured to Cameron Regional Medical Center.
CAMERON, MO
kttn.com

Authorities investigate theft of stolen SUV in Livingston County

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports his office has been investigating a reported stolen sports utility vehicle from Texas since July 30th. He says the person or group who stole the vehicle knew how to disable the GPS. The sheriff’s office learned of the whereabouts of the vehicle in Livingston County from an alleged business victim when the GPS suddenly began working.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Lester “Bud” Cockrum

Lester “Bud” Cockrum – age 69 of Polo, MO passed away Tuesday night, August 23, 2022, at Liberty Hospital in Liberty. Bud was born on March 1, 1953, the son of Joe Franklin and Kathleen (Jacobs) Cockrum in Buckner, MO. He grew up in Lathrop and graduated from Lathrop High School in 1971. He married Janice Anspach on May 18, 1977, in New Cambria, MO at the Presbyterian Church.
POLO, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Melvin Graham

A graveside service and burial for Unionville resident Melvin Graham will be August 30th at 1:30 in the afternoon at the Rose Hill Cemetery of Ridgeway. Visitation is August 30th from 10 to 11 o’clock in the morning at the Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home of Unionville. Melvin...
UNIONVILLE, MO

