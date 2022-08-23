Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Winners announced in “Chalk on the Walk” event in downtown Trenton
Winners have been announced from those participating in “Chalk on the Walk” in Downtown Trenton on August 26, 2022. There were 26 entries in Chalk on the Walk.
kttn.com
Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education updates salary schedule and daycare rates
The Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education updated the certified salary schedule and daycare rates at a special meeting on August 25th. The board also set the tax rate. Superintendent David Probasco reports paraprofessionals who work with a specific group of students will receive an extra $2.00 per hour. Daycare rates increased due to inflationary costs. There are a variety of rates based on age and time at the daycare.
kttn.com
Obituary: Joann Brandon
Mrs. Joann Brandon 71, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died 7:28 P.M., Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Her body was cremated under the direction of Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. A celebration of life will be held later. Mrs. Bandon was born February 20, 1951...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 7 arrests over the weekend of August 26, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Missouri City resident was arrested early Sunday in Clinton County. Thirty-seven-year-old Justin Marrant, and accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and exceeding the posted speed limit by 20 to 25 miles an hour. Marrant was taken to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold.
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of August 29, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Aug. 29 – Sept. 4. Most routine work zones will stop for the Labor Day holiday, but some long-term work zones and closures...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Richard C Lewis
Richard C Lewis, 90, Bethany, MO passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his home in Bethany, MO. He was born on September 10, 1931, in Daviess County, Missouri the son of Evert and Corinne (Watson) Lewis. On June 18, 1955, he married Mary Buzzard in Martinsville, MO. She survives...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Amber Nicole Gann
Amber Nicole (Price) Gann – age 29 of Trenton, MO passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, in Trenton. Amber was born on October 22, 1992, in Chillicothe, MO. She grew up in Jamesport and Trenton and attended Tri-County Schools in Jamesport. She was a CNA and Med Tech at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton. Amber enjoyed working on cars, drawing, making TikTok videos, and spending time with family and friends, especially her children. Amber also loved spending time at I35 Speedway, watching her favorite racecar drivers. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
kttn.com
Kirksville man dies in crash on Youngstown Trail
A single vehicle rollover accident in rural Adair County has claimed the life of a Kirksville man. 45 year old Timmie Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident which happened early Thursday morning on Youngstown Trail. A trooper said Gutierrez was driving north when his pickup went...
kttn.com
Teen from Cowgill injured in Caldwell County crash
A teenager from Cowgill, driving a utility vehicle, received minor injuries in a Caldwell county accident early Thursday evening. 18 year old Austin Cummings was taken by EMS to Liberty Hospital. A vehicle was northbound on Route B while the UTVwas headed west in a private drive. Tthe UTV was...
kttn.com
Embers from controlled burn cause roof to smolder on Park Lane in Trenton
Embers from the controlled burning of yard waste and shrubbery landed on a shed at 1793 Park Lane in Trenton causing the roof and truss area of the roof to smolder. Firefighters from Trenton on Saturday afternoon extinguished the embers and a report from firefighter Wayne Brown said there was no further damage to the shed.
kttn.com
Four injured in Saturday night UTV crash, driver accused of DWI
Four people were hurt Saturday night when a UTV overturned. Two of the passengers, 31-year-old Crystal Hosman of Cameron and 34-year-old Melody Steele from King City received serious injuries. The driver, 32-year-old Rochelle Howard of Cameron, and a passenger, 33-year-old lacy McCannon of Turney received minor injuries. Steele was taken to Liberty Hospital and the other three injured to Cameron Regional Medical Center.
kttn.com
Authorities investigate theft of stolen SUV in Livingston County
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports his office has been investigating a reported stolen sports utility vehicle from Texas since July 30th. He says the person or group who stole the vehicle knew how to disable the GPS. The sheriff’s office learned of the whereabouts of the vehicle in Livingston County from an alleged business victim when the GPS suddenly began working.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Lester “Bud” Cockrum
Lester “Bud” Cockrum – age 69 of Polo, MO passed away Tuesday night, August 23, 2022, at Liberty Hospital in Liberty. Bud was born on March 1, 1953, the son of Joe Franklin and Kathleen (Jacobs) Cockrum in Buckner, MO. He grew up in Lathrop and graduated from Lathrop High School in 1971. He married Janice Anspach on May 18, 1977, in New Cambria, MO at the Presbyterian Church.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Melvin Graham
A graveside service and burial for Unionville resident Melvin Graham will be August 30th at 1:30 in the afternoon at the Rose Hill Cemetery of Ridgeway. Visitation is August 30th from 10 to 11 o’clock in the morning at the Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home of Unionville. Melvin...
