Amazon activists mourn death of ‘man of the hole’, last of his tribe
An unidentified and charismatic Indigenous man thought to have been the last of his tribe has died in the Brazilian Amazon, causing consternation among activists lamenting the loss of another ethnic language and culture. The solitary and mysterious man was known only as the Índio do Buraco, or the “Indigenous...
BBC
British brothers die on family holiday in Germany
Two British children have died after being pulled from a lake during a holiday in Germany. The brothers, aged seven and nine, were visiting the Eiserbachsee, near Aachen, when their parents reported them missing on Thursday afternoon. Rescue workers found the boys in the lake, which is close to the...
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Russia burns off its excess gas and war memorial torn down
Satellite images of a fuel plant in north-west Russia show huge amounts of gas being burned off into the air, analysts tell the BBC. The liquified natural gas (LNG) complex is thought to be burning unused fuel that would have normally been sold to Germany,. Western countries have been trying...
BBC
Chinese outcry after volleyballers wear N95 masks during match
A volleyball match which saw China's national women's team compete while wearing N95 masks has caused a stir on Chinese social media. Many netizens expressed their anger, suggesting that the health of players was being sacrificed for the sake of the country's zero-Covid strategy. The players later took their masks...
Reframing courage: Danielle Laidley tells of overcoming fear, shame and alpha male world of AFL
“My upbringing was tough,” Danielle Laidley says. “Going back over it was therapeutic, but emotionally distressing at times. “But I look back now and think, ‘Would I change anything?’ I don’t think so. It helped me become the person I am today.”. Laidley’s dad drank....
BBC
Search for trapped Mexico miners could take almost a year - relatives
The search for 10 Mexican miners trapped in a flooded colliery could take between six and 11 months, relatives say they have been told. "We can't accept this," Juani Cabriales, the sister of one of the workers, told AFP after being briefed by the government on its latest plan. On...
BBC
Noida towers demolition: The moment Supertech skyscrapers imploded
On Sunday afternoon, two skyscrapers near India's capital Delhi were demolished in a carefully planned explosion. It was the biggest such operation in India so far, and generated so much interest that it was telecast live on TV channels. Thousands of people who live in the neighbourhood had to evacuate...
BBC
Twitter and Meta take down pro-US propaganda campaign
Twitter and Meta have removed from their platforms an online propaganda campaign aimed at promoting US interests abroad, researchers say. This is the first major covert pro-US propaganda operation taken down by the tech giants, says a report by social media analytics firm Graphika and the Stanford Internet Observatory (SIO).
BBC
Taiwan: Two US warships sail through strait
Two US warships are passing through the Taiwan Strait, the US Navy has announced. It is the first such operation to take place since tensions between Taiwan and China increased following a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan earlier this month. The US and other Western navies...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russian recruitment drive unlikely to have impact - UK
Russia's plan to expand its armed forces is unlikely to have an impact on the Ukraine war, the UK's Ministry of Defence has said. Vladimir Putin recently signed a decree to increase the Russian armed forces' military personnel to more than 1.15m - a potential increase of 137,000. But the...
BBC
Badly injured fox nursed back to health in Glasgow garden tent
A badly-injured fox spent two weeks recovering in a garden tent after attaching itself to a Glasgow family. Liz Wink said the fox followed her son home before they noticed a bad wound on its side. The family put food in the back garden and bought the fox - given...
BBC
India v Pakistan: Hardik Pandya leads India to dramatic Asia Cup win
Pakistan 147 (19.5 overs): Rizwan 43 (42 balls); Kumar 4-26 India 148-5 (19.4 overs): Kohli 35 (34), Jadeja 35 (29), Hardik 33* (17); Nawaz 3-33 Hardik Pandya led India to a dramatic final-over win over Pakistan in the sides' opening match of the Asia Cup. With India chasing 148 from...
