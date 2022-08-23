ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

British brothers die on family holiday in Germany

Two British children have died after being pulled from a lake during a holiday in Germany. The brothers, aged seven and nine, were visiting the Eiserbachsee, near Aachen, when their parents reported them missing on Thursday afternoon. Rescue workers found the boys in the lake, which is close to the...
EUROPE
BBC

Chinese outcry after volleyballers wear N95 masks during match

A volleyball match which saw China's national women's team compete while wearing N95 masks has caused a stir on Chinese social media. Many netizens expressed their anger, suggesting that the health of players was being sacrificed for the sake of the country's zero-Covid strategy. The players later took their masks...
SPORTS
BBC

Noida towers demolition: The moment Supertech skyscrapers imploded

On Sunday afternoon, two skyscrapers near India's capital Delhi were demolished in a carefully planned explosion. It was the biggest such operation in India so far, and generated so much interest that it was telecast live on TV channels. Thousands of people who live in the neighbourhood had to evacuate...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Twitter and Meta take down pro-US propaganda campaign

Twitter and Meta have removed from their platforms an online propaganda campaign aimed at promoting US interests abroad, researchers say. This is the first major covert pro-US propaganda operation taken down by the tech giants, says a report by social media analytics firm Graphika and the Stanford Internet Observatory (SIO).
INTERNET
BBC

Taiwan: Two US warships sail through strait

Two US warships are passing through the Taiwan Strait, the US Navy has announced. It is the first such operation to take place since tensions between Taiwan and China increased following a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan earlier this month. The US and other Western navies...
MILITARY
BBC

Ukraine war: Russian recruitment drive unlikely to have impact - UK

Russia's plan to expand its armed forces is unlikely to have an impact on the Ukraine war, the UK's Ministry of Defence has said. Vladimir Putin recently signed a decree to increase the Russian armed forces' military personnel to more than 1.15m - a potential increase of 137,000. But the...
MILITARY
BBC

Badly injured fox nursed back to health in Glasgow garden tent

A badly-injured fox spent two weeks recovering in a garden tent after attaching itself to a Glasgow family. Liz Wink said the fox followed her son home before they noticed a bad wound on its side. The family put food in the back garden and bought the fox - given...
ANIMALS
BBC

India v Pakistan: Hardik Pandya leads India to dramatic Asia Cup win

Pakistan 147 (19.5 overs): Rizwan 43 (42 balls); Kumar 4-26 India 148-5 (19.4 overs): Kohli 35 (34), Jadeja 35 (29), Hardik 33* (17); Nawaz 3-33 Hardik Pandya led India to a dramatic final-over win over Pakistan in the sides' opening match of the Asia Cup. With India chasing 148 from...
SPORTS

