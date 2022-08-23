Holy cannoli, Batman! We can’t get over how much we love the cannoli at Nittolo’s Pizza. The Lake Leelanau restaurant is known for some of the highest quality and most authentically Italian pizza pies in northern Michigan, but don’t overlook the equally scrumptious cannoli on your next visit. The Nittolo’s menu proclaims that the restaurant’s cannoli have been “voted by ‘The Customer Panel and Some Really Affluent People’ as the best they have ever had.” Indeed, this recipe delivers a perfectly crunchy exterior shell of fried pastry dough, a lusciously sweet filling, and just the right amount of chocolate chips. Plus, if you’re feeling bummed that you cannoli eat one, take comfort in knowing that Nittolo’s packages two pastries into each box—perfect for a gluttonous double-dessert evening. (Or, you know, for sharing with a second person. Maybe.) Find Nittolo’s at 104 Main Street in Lake Leelanau, 231-994-2400, or check them out online at nittolospizza.com.

LAKE LEELANAU, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO