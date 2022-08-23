Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northernexpress.com
PAIRINGS Featuring the Art of Carrie C & Charles Murphy
Enjoy an outdoor "meet & greet" with the artists on Aug. 20 from 3-5pm. Showcasing works in oil, acrylic & watercolor, the Murphys will be on display in the living room of the Cottage Gallery through Sept. 10.
northernexpress.com
3rd Annual Summer Salon
Showcasing regionally inspired work by local & area artists. Runs July 1 - Sept. 3. An opening reception will be held on Thurs., July 7 from 5-7pm with music by the Drawbridge Uke Band. Open Mon. through Fri., 11am-4pm; & Sat., 11am-3pm.
northernexpress.com
Artful Petoskey
Art. Apps and drinks. Live music. It all awaits at the Petoskey Art Walk, Sept. 1 from 6pm to 9pm. A dozen locations throughout downtown—including galleries, design studios, and creative shops—will open their doors to celebrate all things art. The town is one of the biggest art hubs of the North and one of the best spots to discover emerging local talent. In addition to the treats and specials at various locations, you’ll also find plein air artists at work and local musicians performing throughout Petoskey’s Gaslight District. The event is free, with raffle tickets available for every stop on the Art Walk you visit and every purchase you make. (The raffle and prize distribution is held at the after party from 8pm to 9pm at Crooked Tree Arts Center.) You can also join the pre-party at Crooked Tree from 5pm to 6pm; tickets are $20 and include appetizers and two drink tickets. Get more details at crookedtree.org/event/ctac-petoskey/art-walk.
northernexpress.com
Turtles, Turtles, Everywhere!
When she was 13 years old, northern Michigan resident Joan MacGillivray began amassing a collection of turtle-themed art pieces. Now in her 90s, MacGillivray has over 400 pieces of turtle art to her name. Usually, all that art is displayed around MacGillivray’s Charlevoix cottage—a place she’s affectionately christened “Turtle Hill.” For the next few weeks, though, she’ll be sharing the Turtle Hill collection with the public. Between now and October 1, approximately 100 turtle pieces from MacGillivray’s home will be on display at the Charlevoix Circle of Arts Norman Brumm Artist Reference Library. The exhibit showcases pieces from all over the world, ranging from a wood turtle carved by late Charlevoix artist Julius Gilbert to a turtle honeypot from Kenya. You’ll also find a large turtle sculpture with its shell painted like a Petoskey stone standing sentry on the library’s front lawn. To see the exhibit, stop by the Charlevoix Circle of Arts library at 109 Clinton Street in downtown Charlevoix, (231) 547-3354.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northernexpress.com
4th Annual Great Northern Art Explosion
Public voting runs Aug. 27 - Sept. 10, 10am-5pm, for $11,000 in prize money. Features the works of 90 artists. Find on Facebook.
northernexpress.com
Starry Night Exhibit
Northport Arts Association, Village Arts Building, Northport. Art Exhibit at the Northport Arts Association featuring art of the night sky. Runs Weds. - Sun., noon-4pm.
northernexpress.com
40th Annual Cedar Polka Fest
A festival celebrating the town's rich Polish history. Authentic Polish food & dance. $10. Tonight includes music by Duane Malinowski & Bavarski-Polkas NYC.
northernexpress.com
Old Town Emmet Farm Market
Held Saturdays until Oct. 1. New location: Petoskey Friendship Senior Center, 1322 Anderson Rd. Local crops & crafts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
northernexpress.com
"Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein"
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A collection of photographs that document the changing world of country music & its fans. Shot in bars, music ranches, & famous venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
northernexpress.com
Your Labor Day Weekend Itinerary
Eight events to keep you busy from Manistee to Mackinac Island. Labor Day weekend provides local and out-of-town revelers with a variety of fun ways to bid the summer season farewell. From music festivals and art exhibits to regattas, foot races, and equestrian tournaments, northern Michigan has an event for you and yours this weekend. (And if this list isn’t enough, flip to the Dates or Nitelife sections at the back of the paper.)
northernexpress.com
Nittolo’s Cannoli
Holy cannoli, Batman! We can’t get over how much we love the cannoli at Nittolo’s Pizza. The Lake Leelanau restaurant is known for some of the highest quality and most authentically Italian pizza pies in northern Michigan, but don’t overlook the equally scrumptious cannoli on your next visit. The Nittolo’s menu proclaims that the restaurant’s cannoli have been “voted by ‘The Customer Panel and Some Really Affluent People’ as the best they have ever had.” Indeed, this recipe delivers a perfectly crunchy exterior shell of fried pastry dough, a lusciously sweet filling, and just the right amount of chocolate chips. Plus, if you’re feeling bummed that you cannoli eat one, take comfort in knowing that Nittolo’s packages two pastries into each box—perfect for a gluttonous double-dessert evening. (Or, you know, for sharing with a second person. Maybe.) Find Nittolo’s at 104 Main Street in Lake Leelanau, 231-994-2400, or check them out online at nittolospizza.com.
northernexpress.com
Rough Pony’s Purple Potion
A coffeehouse is one of those places that can’t help but bring people together, and Rough Pony does just that. A community juice and coffee bar—with a selection of Bubbie's Bagels to boot—this eclectic Warehouse Market space is designed to celebrate all things beverage, but without the added booze. Featuring a locally-focused array of rainbow juices, smoothies, and coffee creations (courtesy of Stockist Coffee Co.), Rough Pony’s got your cordial, whatever the craving. Awaken every last tastebud with a Purple Potion smoothie: Packed to the brim with local strawberries and blueberries, all sourced from Michigan Farm to Freezer, this richly purple sip is blended with creamy, Greek-style yogurt and finished with an aromatic spike of cardamom, ginger, and maple syrup. Served in proper glassware, this guilt-free pour pairs best with a pastry…and maybe a side of lively discourse. Treat yourself to one ($8.50/12 oz) at Rough Pony at 144 Hall St., Suite 100 in Traverse City. (231) 252-2442. roughpony.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northernexpress.com
33rd Annual Corvette Crossroads Auto Show
Hundreds of the All-American classic Corvette will be on display. The show runs from 10am-3pm. Corvettes will line up for the parade at 6pm at Odawa Casino, Mackinaw City. The Corvette procession will cross the Mackinac Bridge at 7pm.
northernexpress.com
Learning Outside the Box
Unique school locations can make for a well-rounded education. “I have never let my schooling interfere with my education.”. That’s what Mark Twain said, at least. Perhaps he understood that not all education has to take place in a typical brick-and-mortar school building in a residential neighborhood. Several northern Michigan schools have had the same thought, and despite their non-traditional locations and creative curriculums, they’re doing a great job of training young minds.
northernexpress.com
Empire Farmers Market
Held every Sat. through Sept. 3, downtown, next to the post office at 10234 Front St., Empire.
northernexpress.com
The Fruits of Our Labor: Do NoMi workers really get half the pay for a view of the bay?
“A view of the bay for half the pay.” For years, that adage has hung like a dark cloud over Traverse City and northern Michigan as a whole. While no one is sure who coined the motto, the implication—that you must sacrifice salary potential to live amidst the region’s glorious natural beauty—has long been one of the few black marks on the area’s reputation.
northernexpress.com
Back to School with the Educators
Local education leaders share memories and advice for 2022-23 students. Well, folks, that’s a wrap on summer vacation. Only a few days separate us from the start of the school year, a time when all of us get a bit nostalgic for No. 2 pencils and square pieces of pizza. So we asked education leaders in northern Michigan if they were to do it all again—relive a year of school knowing what they know now—what would they do differently? How has being a student changed over the years? And what advice do they have for kids today?
Comments / 0