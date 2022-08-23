Read full article on original website
BBC
Chihuahuas 'dumped like rubbish' in Avebury during heatwave
Three Chihuahuas were left "dumped like rubbish" during the recent heatwave, the RSCPA has revealed. The dogs were rescued by a "kind-hearted" passer-by who found them near Avebury stones in Wiltshire, at about 08:00BST on 14 August. All three were in a "poor condition and in need of urgent care...
BBC
Horses brought in to control bracken on Malvern Hills
A team of three horses has been brought in to help control bracken growing on the Malvern Hills. Crunchie, Teasel and Twinkletoes are working to crush the dense plants. The Malvern Hills Trust, which helps preserve the area, said without proper management, the fern could take over habitats. The horses,...
BBC
Perranporth: One dead after 'people in difficulty' at beach
One person has died after getting into difficulty at a beach in Cornwall. Two young adults were reported to be struggling while "rock jumping in the water" at Droskyn Point, Perranporth, at about 17:00 BST on Thursday, coastguards said. One was able to get back to shore while a female...
BBC
Lake District death: Woman dies at Surprise View
A walker has died after a fall in the Lake District. The woman, aged in her 70s, fell on Friday from Surprise View, Borrowdale, at around 18:15 BST and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Emergency teams, including the Great North Air Ambulance Service and mountain rescue volunteers...
BBC
Norfolk: Family trapped by rising tide at Scolt Head Island rescue
A family was rescued from a Norfolk nature reserve after becoming cut off by the incoming tide. A lifeboat crew from RNLI Wells launched from Holkham Bay to help two adults and a child on Scolt Head Island at about 16:15 BST on Friday. They were on trapped on a...
BBC
Reading Festival: Safe space set up for festival-goers
A series of safe spaces have been set up as part of a campaign against sexual violence at a music festival. An area at Reading station will provide Reading Festival-goers with a place where they can ask for help and advice. Similar spaces have also been set up across the...
BBC
Badly injured fox nursed back to health in Glasgow garden tent
A badly-injured fox spent two weeks recovering in a garden tent after attaching itself to a Glasgow family. Liz Wink said the fox followed her son home before they noticed a bad wound on its side. The family put food in the back garden and bought the fox - given...
BBC
Unwanted cat finds Tipton home after USA offer
The longest-staying cat at a rescue centre has found a new home after receiving offers from as far as the USA. Zara had spent seven months at the RSPCA's Stafford, Wolverhampton and District branch without interest from adopters. After an appeal earlier this month, the charity was inundated with offers,...
