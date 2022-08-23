ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chihuahuas 'dumped like rubbish' in Avebury during heatwave

Three Chihuahuas were left "dumped like rubbish" during the recent heatwave, the RSCPA has revealed. The dogs were rescued by a "kind-hearted" passer-by who found them near Avebury stones in Wiltshire, at about 08:00BST on 14 August. All three were in a "poor condition and in need of urgent care...
Horses brought in to control bracken on Malvern Hills

A team of three horses has been brought in to help control bracken growing on the Malvern Hills. Crunchie, Teasel and Twinkletoes are working to crush the dense plants. The Malvern Hills Trust, which helps preserve the area, said without proper management, the fern could take over habitats. The horses,...
Perranporth: One dead after 'people in difficulty' at beach

One person has died after getting into difficulty at a beach in Cornwall. Two young adults were reported to be struggling while "rock jumping in the water" at Droskyn Point, Perranporth, at about 17:00 BST on Thursday, coastguards said. One was able to get back to shore while a female...
Lake District death: Woman dies at Surprise View

A walker has died after a fall in the Lake District. The woman, aged in her 70s, fell on Friday from Surprise View, Borrowdale, at around 18:15 BST and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Emergency teams, including the Great North Air Ambulance Service and mountain rescue volunteers...
Reading Festival: Safe space set up for festival-goers

A series of safe spaces have been set up as part of a campaign against sexual violence at a music festival. An area at Reading station will provide Reading Festival-goers with a place where they can ask for help and advice. Similar spaces have also been set up across the...
Badly injured fox nursed back to health in Glasgow garden tent

A badly-injured fox spent two weeks recovering in a garden tent after attaching itself to a Glasgow family. Liz Wink said the fox followed her son home before they noticed a bad wound on its side. The family put food in the back garden and bought the fox - given...
Unwanted cat finds Tipton home after USA offer

The longest-staying cat at a rescue centre has found a new home after receiving offers from as far as the USA. Zara had spent seven months at the RSPCA's Stafford, Wolverhampton and District branch without interest from adopters. After an appeal earlier this month, the charity was inundated with offers,...
Three parents on the 'black hole' of child suicide

When three fathers set off to walk 300 miles in memory of their daughters, they hoped to raise a few thousand pounds for charity. They ended up raising more than £800,000, and also helped many other bereaved parents. The BBC has spoken to a mother and two fathers who reached out to them.
