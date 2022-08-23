Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has gotten a tiny new glimpse at gameplay and this time, it hints at a high-stakes mission set in Chicago. The Call of Duty franchise is no stranger to massive set pieces. Since Call of Duty 2, the series has made a spectacle out of amazing cinematic moments. In Call of Duty 2, there was a mission that featured soldiers storming the beaches of Normandy on D-Day. It was one of the most intense moments in a game to date and one that helped put the franchise on the map. This would become a staple of the series going forward with nukes being set off, Washington DC being overrun, having a battle against Russians in New York City, and so on. It seems Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will continue this trend.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO