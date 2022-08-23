Read full article on original website
New Dark Souls Games Announced
Steamforged Games has announced two new standalone core sets for Dark Souls: The Board Game. The British publisher announced that it would release Dark Souls: The Board Game - Tomb of Giants and Dark Souls: The Board Game: Painted World of Ariamis, a pair of new core sets for its line of Dark Souls board games. Both games would feature a revised ruleset of the original Dark Souls: The Board Game rules, featuring a new event system, a new objective card deck, streamlined campaign rules, and more puzzle-based gameplays. Both games can be played on their own or integrated with any other Dark Souls: The Board Game set.
Marvel's Avengers Insider Shares Good News for the Game's Future
A well-regarded Marvel's Avengers insider has recently shared good news about the popular superhero game. Within recent days, Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics was officially acquired by Embracer Group after being sold off by Square Enix. While this move was previously known to be happening, the deal becoming official led to fans wondering what would now happen to the ongoing support of Marvel's Avengers. Luckily, it doesn't sound like much should be changing in the near future.
New Xbox Rumor Should Excite Xbox 360 Fans
A new rumor associated with Microsoft's Xbox platform should excite those that used to play games on Xbox 360. For a prolonged period of time, Microsoft focused heavily on ensuring that Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles would be backward compatible with titles from the original Xbox and Xbox 360. And while this backward compatible library is quite deep on current-gen platforms, Microsoft has since stopped with its efforts to bring new titles to the service. Fortunately, it sounds like this might not be the case for much longer.
PlayStation Under Fire With New Lawsuit
Sony has found itself under fire this week after a new lawsuit was directed at the company that involved the PlayStation gaming brand. In a general sense, we've seen lawsuits come about in the past directed at various gaming companies such as Nintendo, Xbox, and more. However, more often than not, these previous lawsuits tend to involve faulty hardware. Conversely, these new allegations that Sony is dealing with don't involve physical hardware at all, and instead, it involves digital goods.
GTA 4 Remake Realized in New Fan Video
A remake of Rockstar Games' popular open-world game Grand Theft Auto 4 has now been realized thanks to a new fan video that has emerged. In recent years, calls from fans for Rockstar to remaster or remake GTA 4 have continued to grow louder. And while Rockstar itself is reportedly solely focused on the development of Grand Theft Auto 6, we've now been given a glimpse of what GTA 4 could look like if it was brought to modern platforms.
Forspoken: 10-Minute Gameplay Trailer Released
Square Enix and Luminous Productions have released a new 10-minute gameplay trailer for the upcoming action-RPG Forspoken. This marks the latest look at the title following several delays and a brief moment earlier this month in the social media spotlight where folks were dunking on the game's dialogue. As of right now, Forspoken is set to release for the PlayStation 5 and PC on January 24, 2023.
League of Legends Patch Updates Udyr After Rework
Riot Games put out another mid-patch League of Legends update before the weekend to further adjust some of Udyr's abilities after the champion's rework. The changes implemented in this small, one-champion update affected three of Udyr's five different abilities and can be considered a net buff considering how two of them were made stronger while one was nerfed. These changes are now live as of August 26th, so Udyr players and those playing against the juggernaut should now see these changes in effect.
Power Rangers Announces Season 30 Cosmic Fury, Reveals Return of Dino Fury Cast
Hasbro and eOne decided to kick off National Power Rangers Day with a huge announcement, officially unveiling Power Rangers' 30th season. In a new video Power Rangers Dino Fury executive producer and showrunner Simon Bennett officially revealed that season 30 will be titled Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, and that he will be returning as showrunner, but that's not all. Bennett also revealed that for the first time since Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, a team will return for a third season, as the Dino Fury cast will be reprising their roles as the Rangers in Cosmic Fury, which will take their adventures into space and across the galaxy. Cosmic Fury will air in 2023, and you can check out the full reveal in the video below,.
Xbox Update Improves Game Libraries
Xbox owners who are part of the platform's Xbox Insider program got a new update this week with a helpful feature included in it. The update in question makes it so that users' game libraries will be better organized via tab-like categories allowing players to view either all of their games at once or games owned through specific subscriptions. This update is first available to those in the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring of the Xbox Insider program and is expected to get a live release later on.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals Why Broly Can Never Train on Earth
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made it no secret that it was bringing back Broly for an appearance – and now that the movie is out in theaters all over the world, we know exactly how Broly fits into the storyline of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero – and why the Saiyan Berserker can never, ever, do his training on Earth!
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Topples 'Broly' Record at U.S. Box Office
Dragon Ball Super is on the world's stage right now, and we have its new movie to thank. After a solid opening in Japan, the movie moved to the United States and wowed fans by taking the top spot at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. And now in its second weekend, Dragon Ball Super has taken down a record earned by 'Broly' a few years ago.
Kevin Smith Says Marvel Could Own DC By Picking Up Batman: Caped Crusader
This week brought shocking news to Bat-fans around the world when it was revealed that the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader, a show from Batman: The Animated Series creator Bruce Timm and The Batman director Matt Reeves, was no longer happening at HBO Max. Unlike other projects at the streamer the series wasn't fully cancelled though and would continue production while it sought out a new home. Reports came in this week that other streaming services are eager to potentially take on the series, one of the first Batman-centric shows in decades to not air on a Warner Bros. platform. Noted fanboy, and former Batman scribe, Kevin Smith had an idea, what if Marvel and Disney took it?
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero - What Role Does Gotenks Play?
The talk of the town when it comes to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero usually drifts to Gohan and Piccolo, as they are the stars of the film and on the frontline when it comes to fighting the Red Ribbon Army and their two new androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. Luckily for the pair of Z-Fighters, they received some serious back-up, with fans taking note that a teenage Goten and Trunks would be appearing in the new Shonen movie. With the anime film hitting number one in North America, here's a breakdown of Gotenks' role.
Dragon Ball Heroes Reveals Release Date For Next Ultra God Mission
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is number one at the box office, as the Shonen franchise has also recently teamed up with Fortnite for a major crossover and brought back Frieza in the final chapter of Granolah The Survivor Arc. These major headlines aren't the only thing that the Dragon Ball world has going for it, as Super Dragon Ball Heroes is still releasing new episodes of the Ultra God Mission. Now, the spin-off has revealed when fans can expect the next episode to arrive.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's First Plushies Are Here
The Pokemon Company is officially releasing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet merchandise. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company started selling plushies of Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly on its online Pokemon Center stores. Each plush costs $15.99 and ranges from 7 inches to 9 inches in size. From the looks of the Pokemon Center pages for the plushes, they're available now so you won't have to wait until November to get your hands on these adorable new Pokemon. Keychain plush versions of all three Starter Pokemon are also available for those who want to keep their new Starter pal close to them at all times.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Gameplay Teases Chicago Mission
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has gotten a tiny new glimpse at gameplay and this time, it hints at a high-stakes mission set in Chicago. The Call of Duty franchise is no stranger to massive set pieces. Since Call of Duty 2, the series has made a spectacle out of amazing cinematic moments. In Call of Duty 2, there was a mission that featured soldiers storming the beaches of Normandy on D-Day. It was one of the most intense moments in a game to date and one that helped put the franchise on the map. This would become a staple of the series going forward with nukes being set off, Washington DC being overrun, having a battle against Russians in New York City, and so on. It seems Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will continue this trend.
Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed Review: A Faithful Remake for Better and Worse
Destroy All Humans! 2 is a game that I have fond memories of growing up and playing with my younger brother. It's one of the first open-world games from my youth that I remember experiencing, and as such, it informed much of how I viewed the genre as it began evolving. Now, with open-world games being a dime a dozen, THQ Nordic has opted to return to Destroy All Humans! 2 with its "Reprobed" remake on current-gen platforms. The result is a remake that does little to change the original, although that's not necessarily a bad thing.
Marvel's Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy Developers Officially Have New Owner
It is now officially official: Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy developer Eidos-Montreal are now owned by Embracer Group. The acquisition from Square Enix of the developers as well as Square Enix Montreal and intellectual property like Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief, and Legacy of Kain was announced earlier this year, but it was officially completed today, August 26th.
Marvel, Tomb Raider Games Drop as Low as $0.70 During Huge Sale
There's a surprise sale going on this weekend that extends to the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC (via Steam) platforms, and if you've got a Tomb Raider game or a Marvel title that you've been on the fence about picking up, you may be able to acquire that and a few more at some exceptionally low prices. The sale encompasses both of those franchises as well as numerous others like the Deus Ex games and includes titles like Marvel's Avengers, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider as well as the games' more expensive versions.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Cosplay Highlights Gohan's Beast Mode
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the first time that the Shonen series has hit the big screen since 2018's Broly. Becoming the number one movie in North America this past weekend, the film has plenty of major developments and new transformations for the Z-Fighters. With Gohan and Piccolo taking the fight to the Red Ribbon Army, the son of Goku receives a beastly new form, with one cosplayer bringing Gohan's most powerful transformation to date to life.
