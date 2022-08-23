ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Saucy Santana Commands Attention in High-Slit Feathered Dress & Pearly Heels on MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022

Saucy Santana arrived to the 2022 MTV VMAs donned in a dreamy wrap dress on Sunday in New Jersey. The “Material Girl” rapper made his red carpet debut at the awards a memorable one. Fitted with faux-feather trim, the social media personality dressed in a maxi cream gown made for luxurious lounging, the dress lined with hot pink fabric. The garment was gathered and wrapped to one side and featured a risky side slit and bell sleeves. Santana wore little to no visible accessories, letting the whimsical piece speak for itself. Beyond accessories, he did his face in warm brown hues with...
Daily Mail

Senior cop is handcuffed as he arrives at work in shock twist in investigation into the sudden death of an Outback Wrangler TV star, 33, in helicopter crash while collecting crocodile eggs

One of the Northern Territory's top cops is facing a slew of charges believed to be related to an investigation into a helicopter crash that claimed the life of a TV star. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, was arrested upon his arrival at work at Darwin Police Station on Thursday morning.
The Independent

VMAs 2022: Watch moment Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance as ‘Moonman’ trophy

Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022.At the beginning of the star-studded ceremony, the 59-year-old actor made a quick appearance as the face of the Moonman trophy.“I just want you guys to know I’m available for birthdays, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes - any old thing you need,” said Depp in the brief clip, which saw his face imposed on top of the Moonman helmet.This comes as Depp is in the midst of returning to public life after winning his multi-million dollar defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here Read More Johnny Depp rep says actor won’t return to Pirates of the CaribbeanExclusive: Johnny Depp spent £50,000 on entire menu as a ‘little treat’, Birmingham restaurant saysA timeline of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s court battles
TVLine

Johnny Depp Makes Bizarre VMAs Cameo as Moon Person — Watch

In his first major TV appearance since his defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp turned up at the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday as the show’s iconic mascot, the Moon Person. Though Depp did not attend the VMAs in the flesh, his face was digitally inserted into the astronaut’s helmet, floating high above the stage. As the show returned from commercial breaks, Depp popped in for a few quippy one-liners. “I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need,” he remarked at the beginning of the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Lizzo Gets the Crowd “Ready” by Performing a Pair of ‘Special’ Singles at MTV Video Music Awards

Three years after celebrating her breakthrough season at the Video Music Awards for the first time, Lizzo returned to the award show’s stage at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sunday night to perform the first two official singles from her 2022 album, Special. The versatile performer kicked off the performance with the first verse of her smash hit “About Damn Time,” before pivoting to follow-up single “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” — pounding out the song’s distinctive opening organ hook with a set of keys that appeared below her feet on stage, à la Tom Hanks at FAO...
