Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
Today show host Hoda Kotb announces major career change as ‘feud’ with Savannah Guthrie rages on
TODAY host Hoda Kotb has announced a major career move during the morning show on Friday. The new gig comes as the 58-year-old’s been allegedly feuding with her co-host Savannah Guthrie behind the scenes for months. While co-hosting Today, Hoda revealed she had a brand-new project in the works.
Final Facebook message reveals chilling last words before woman, 31, and three other family members found dead
CHILLING details have emerged about a Facebook post allegedly shared by a woman who murdered three family members before killing herself. Khoshay Sharifi, 31, allegedly included claims of abuse against her twin sister by other family members in the social media message, according to reports. Sharifi allegedly killed her father,...
Kris Jenner Made A Rare Statement About Scott Disick Being "Excommunicated" From The Kardashian Family
Some had thought that Scott was on the outs with the famous clan, but Kris says that's not the case.
Saucy Santana Commands Attention in High-Slit Feathered Dress & Pearly Heels on MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022
Saucy Santana arrived to the 2022 MTV VMAs donned in a dreamy wrap dress on Sunday in New Jersey. The “Material Girl” rapper made his red carpet debut at the awards a memorable one. Fitted with faux-feather trim, the social media personality dressed in a maxi cream gown made for luxurious lounging, the dress lined with hot pink fabric. The garment was gathered and wrapped to one side and featured a risky side slit and bell sleeves. Santana wore little to no visible accessories, letting the whimsical piece speak for itself. Beyond accessories, he did his face in warm brown hues with...
Senior cop is handcuffed as he arrives at work in shock twist in investigation into the sudden death of an Outback Wrangler TV star, 33, in helicopter crash while collecting crocodile eggs
One of the Northern Territory's top cops is facing a slew of charges believed to be related to an investigation into a helicopter crash that claimed the life of a TV star. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, was arrested upon his arrival at work at Darwin Police Station on Thursday morning.
VMAs 2022: Watch moment Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance as ‘Moonman’ trophy
Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022.At the beginning of the star-studded ceremony, the 59-year-old actor made a quick appearance as the face of the Moonman trophy.“I just want you guys to know I’m available for birthdays, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes - any old thing you need,” said Depp in the brief clip, which saw his face imposed on top of the Moonman helmet.This comes as Depp is in the midst of returning to public life after winning his multi-million dollar defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here Read More Johnny Depp rep says actor won’t return to Pirates of the CaribbeanExclusive: Johnny Depp spent £50,000 on entire menu as a ‘little treat’, Birmingham restaurant saysA timeline of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s court battles
Johnny Depp Makes Bizarre VMAs Cameo as Moon Person — Watch
In his first major TV appearance since his defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp turned up at the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday as the show’s iconic mascot, the Moon Person. Though Depp did not attend the VMAs in the flesh, his face was digitally inserted into the astronaut’s helmet, floating high above the stage. As the show returned from commercial breaks, Depp popped in for a few quippy one-liners. “I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need,” he remarked at the beginning of the...
'House of the Dragon' co-creator Ryan Condal says the characters who are 'truly children' are the only ones who will eventually swap actors
The showrunners made a commitment early on in the process to have the youngest characters, including Rhaenyra and Alicent, recast as they age.
Lizzo Gets the Crowd “Ready” by Performing a Pair of ‘Special’ Singles at MTV Video Music Awards
Three years after celebrating her breakthrough season at the Video Music Awards for the first time, Lizzo returned to the award show’s stage at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sunday night to perform the first two official singles from her 2022 album, Special. The versatile performer kicked off the performance with the first verse of her smash hit “About Damn Time,” before pivoting to follow-up single “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” — pounding out the song’s distinctive opening organ hook with a set of keys that appeared below her feet on stage, à la Tom Hanks at FAO...
