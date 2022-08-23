Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's First Plushies Are Here
The Pokemon Company is officially releasing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet merchandise. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company started selling plushies of Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly on its online Pokemon Center stores. Each plush costs $15.99 and ranges from 7 inches to 9 inches in size. From the looks of the Pokemon Center pages for the plushes, they're available now so you won't have to wait until November to get your hands on these adorable new Pokemon. Keychain plush versions of all three Starter Pokemon are also available for those who want to keep their new Starter pal close to them at all times.
ComicBook
Pokemon Sword and Shield: How to Get Ash's Dragonite
The Pokemon Company is giving away another member of Ash's Pokemon team. From now until September 8th, Pokemon fans can get Ash's Dragonite by using the code UM1N0KESH1N in the Mystery Gift menu of the game. This is a Level 80 Dragonite with the moves Dragon Claw, Draco Meteor, Hurricane and Dragon Dance. It also comes with the ability Inner Focus, which prevents Dragonite from Flinching. Notably, Ash's Dragonite is female, which confirms a long-standing belief by Pokemon fans. While a handful of localizations referred to Ash's Dragonite as female, neither the Japanese or English versions ever specified what gender Dragonite was.
ComicBook
New Dark Souls Games Announced
Steamforged Games has announced two new standalone core sets for Dark Souls: The Board Game. The British publisher announced that it would release Dark Souls: The Board Game - Tomb of Giants and Dark Souls: The Board Game: Painted World of Ariamis, a pair of new core sets for its line of Dark Souls board games. Both games would feature a revised ruleset of the original Dark Souls: The Board Game rules, featuring a new event system, a new objective card deck, streamlined campaign rules, and more puzzle-based gameplays. Both games can be played on their own or integrated with any other Dark Souls: The Board Game set.
ComicBook
GTA 4 Remake Realized in New Fan Video
A remake of Rockstar Games' popular open-world game Grand Theft Auto 4 has now been realized thanks to a new fan video that has emerged. In recent years, calls from fans for Rockstar to remaster or remake GTA 4 have continued to grow louder. And while Rockstar itself is reportedly solely focused on the development of Grand Theft Auto 6, we've now been given a glimpse of what GTA 4 could look like if it was brought to modern platforms.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals Why Broly Can Never Train on Earth
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made it no secret that it was bringing back Broly for an appearance – and now that the movie is out in theaters all over the world, we know exactly how Broly fits into the storyline of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero – and why the Saiyan Berserker can never, ever, do his training on Earth!
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero - What Role Does Gotenks Play?
The talk of the town when it comes to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero usually drifts to Gohan and Piccolo, as they are the stars of the film and on the frontline when it comes to fighting the Red Ribbon Army and their two new androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. Luckily for the pair of Z-Fighters, they received some serious back-up, with fans taking note that a teenage Goten and Trunks would be appearing in the new Shonen movie. With the anime film hitting number one in North America, here's a breakdown of Gotenks' role.
ComicBook
Power Rangers Announces Season 30 Cosmic Fury, Reveals Return of Dino Fury Cast
Hasbro and eOne decided to kick off National Power Rangers Day with a huge announcement, officially unveiling Power Rangers' 30th season. In a new video Power Rangers Dino Fury executive producer and showrunner Simon Bennett officially revealed that season 30 will be titled Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, and that he will be returning as showrunner, but that's not all. Bennett also revealed that for the first time since Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, a team will return for a third season, as the Dino Fury cast will be reprising their roles as the Rangers in Cosmic Fury, which will take their adventures into space and across the galaxy. Cosmic Fury will air in 2023, and you can check out the full reveal in the video below,.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Topples 'Broly' Record at U.S. Box Office
Dragon Ball Super is on the world's stage right now, and we have its new movie to thank. After a solid opening in Japan, the movie moved to the United States and wowed fans by taking the top spot at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. And now in its second weekend, Dragon Ball Super has taken down a record earned by 'Broly' a few years ago.
‘House of the Dragon’ Reveals Blood-Soaked Opening Credits with Original ‘Game of Thrones’ Theme
When House of the Dragon premiered on HBO and HBO Max last week, Game of Thrones fans were jarred by what they didn’t see: a splashy opening title sequence welcoming them to Westeros. House of the Dragon Episode 2, however, definitely does have a stunning main title sequence. It’s a blood-soaked journey through what appears to be an even larger version of King Viserys’s (Paddy Considine) reconstruction of Old Valyria, full of strange symbols, a mural depicting dragons flying over the sigils of Westeros, and the iconic Game of Thrones theme song. While Game of Thrones sagely opened up each episode...
ComicBook
Xbox Update Improves Game Libraries
Xbox owners who are part of the platform's Xbox Insider program got a new update this week with a helpful feature included in it. The update in question makes it so that users' game libraries will be better organized via tab-like categories allowing players to view either all of their games at once or games owned through specific subscriptions. This update is first available to those in the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring of the Xbox Insider program and is expected to get a live release later on.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Insider Shares Good News for the Game's Future
A well-regarded Marvel's Avengers insider has recently shared good news about the popular superhero game. Within recent days, Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics was officially acquired by Embracer Group after being sold off by Square Enix. While this move was previously known to be happening, the deal becoming official led to fans wondering what would now happen to the ongoing support of Marvel's Avengers. Luckily, it doesn't sound like much should be changing in the near future.
ComicBook
New Xbox Rumor Should Excite Xbox 360 Fans
A new rumor associated with Microsoft's Xbox platform should excite those that used to play games on Xbox 360. For a prolonged period of time, Microsoft focused heavily on ensuring that Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles would be backward compatible with titles from the original Xbox and Xbox 360. And while this backward compatible library is quite deep on current-gen platforms, Microsoft has since stopped with its efforts to bring new titles to the service. Fortunately, it sounds like this might not be the case for much longer.
ComicBook
Netflix's 365 Days Trilogy Sets Rare Rotten Tomatoes Record
Now that its third movie has made its way to Netflix, It's safe to say that the 365 Days trilogy, based on the novels by Blanka Lipinska, and not exactly critical darlings. The films, which draw inspiration from 50 Shades of Grey and its sequels, centers on a young woman (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) falling for a dominant Sicilian man (Michele Morrone), who imprisons and gives her 365 days to fall in love with him. There's sex, the mafia, and plenty more to keep audiences engaged (or at least scratching their head), and the trilogy has played out at lightning speed, with all three movies coming out between mid-2020 and last week.
ComicBook
Wordle #433 Shouldn't Bother Players
Today's Wordle shouldn't be too hard for most players. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
ComicBook
League of Legends Patch Updates Udyr After Rework
Riot Games put out another mid-patch League of Legends update before the weekend to further adjust some of Udyr's abilities after the champion's rework. The changes implemented in this small, one-champion update affected three of Udyr's five different abilities and can be considered a net buff considering how two of them were made stronger while one was nerfed. These changes are now live as of August 26th, so Udyr players and those playing against the juggernaut should now see these changes in effect.
ComicBook
MTN Dew Voo-Dew Drinkers Guess Mystery Halloween Flavor
For the fourth straight year, MTN DEW has released a mysterious flavor centered around Halloween. MTN DEW Voo-Dew 4 has started to hit the shelves across the country, meaning DEW drinkers have started getting their hands on it, taking to social media to reveal thoughts on what the flavor is, now an annual tradition for fans of the brand. The general consensus amongst those who've tasted it is that there's a strong sense of sourness or citrus to it.
ComicBook
Nintendo Comments on PlayStation 5 Price Increase
Following Sony's surprising announcement that it'd be raising the prices of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles in select regions, Nintendo has now weighed in on its pricing strategies for the Nintendo Switch family of consoles. Nintendo's comments on the topic follow a response from Microsoft which similarly addressed concerns from prospective buyers who worried that the other major hardware manufacturers might follow Sony's example and increase their own respective prices.
ComicBook
Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed Review: A Faithful Remake for Better and Worse
Destroy All Humans! 2 is a game that I have fond memories of growing up and playing with my younger brother. It's one of the first open-world games from my youth that I remember experiencing, and as such, it informed much of how I viewed the genre as it began evolving. Now, with open-world games being a dime a dozen, THQ Nordic has opted to return to Destroy All Humans! 2 with its "Reprobed" remake on current-gen platforms. The result is a remake that does little to change the original, although that's not necessarily a bad thing.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Cosplay Highlights Gohan's Beast Mode
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the first time that the Shonen series has hit the big screen since 2018's Broly. Becoming the number one movie in North America this past weekend, the film has plenty of major developments and new transformations for the Z-Fighters. With Gohan and Piccolo taking the fight to the Red Ribbon Army, the son of Goku receives a beastly new form, with one cosplayer bringing Gohan's most powerful transformation to date to life.
ComicBook
Marvel, Tomb Raider Games Drop as Low as $0.70 During Huge Sale
There's a surprise sale going on this weekend that extends to the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC (via Steam) platforms, and if you've got a Tomb Raider game or a Marvel title that you've been on the fence about picking up, you may be able to acquire that and a few more at some exceptionally low prices. The sale encompasses both of those franchises as well as numerous others like the Deus Ex games and includes titles like Marvel's Avengers, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider as well as the games' more expensive versions.
