Corsair has announced a new gaming monitor, the Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240, which has an interesting (albeit niche) feature: you can physically bend the display with your hands. My first immediate thought when seeing the announcement was, "How is this possible??" According to Corsair, thanks to LG's W-OLED display technology and close collaboration with LG, the company was able to create the monitor. Of course, this would not be the first time a concept was created; LG created a 48-inch bendable TV prototype and demoed it at CES 2021.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO