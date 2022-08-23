ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

IGN

Gamescom 2022: The Biggest Announcements, Trailers, and Previews

Gamescom is always one of the biggest conventions of the year, and 2022 was no different. While there weren't any megaton announcements, we were treated to reveals and updates for some truly exciting games like Dead Island 2, Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy, Sonic Frontiers, The Callisto Protocol, and more. Gamescom...
IGN

How ‘EarthBound’ Left a Massive Impact on the World of Indie Games

What was once an obscure part of Nintendo history has become one of the most enduring legacies the company has ever produced in video game history. EarthBound on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System has created an entire ecosystem within the indie game industry. Like how Super Mario Bros. popularised the...
IGN

6 Highlights from the 6-Hour Xbox Livestream at Gamescom 2022

Gamescom 2022 is here with tons of exciting updates, gameplay, trailers and exclusives. So far, there were several announcements from Gamescom Opening Night Live, including the reveal of the DualSense Edge PS5 controller and much more. (To easily catch up on Gamescom Day 1, we've got you covered with our video of Every Reveal from Opening Night Live in 7 Minutes).
IGN

Xbox's Humble Game Pass - Sizzle Reel

Xbox showed off a variety of indie games at Gamescom, and they're all coming day and date to game pass. Between shooters like Prodeus, farming sims like Coral Island, and even rhythm action games like Infinite Guitars, Game Pass has a lot to offer on the indie front.
IGN

Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6: New Gameplay Mechanics Explained | gamescom 2022. IGN’s resident Street Fighter 6 expert, Mitchell Saltzman, is joined by IGN Japan’s Ezra Krabbe and Matt Edwards, Brand Manager at Capcom, to play a few rounds of the upcoming entry in the legendary fighting game franchise. They go over some of the new gameplay mechanics introduced in Street Fighter 6 as well as some new details on the newly announced characters: Juri and Kimberly.
IGN

Kavanagh County Park Service

Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Kavanagh County Park Service, located in Rojas Desert North.
IGN

The Last Hero of Nostalgaia

Get a look at The Last Hero of Nostalgaia, coming to PC via Steam and Xbox consoles in 2022. Choose between five classes, including the Formatter, Resolutionary, Datadin, Randomaster, and Sourcerer, and take on perilous bosses as a stick person made of pixels. Collect armor and items to prepare your hero for what’s ahead when playing solo, or grab a pal and brave this wicked world together in co-op play.
IGN

Amazon EA Acquisition Rumors Spark Confusion

Video game industry media was sent into a tailspin earlier today, August 26, after a USA Today report claimed Amazon was planning to make an offer to purchase publishing giant EA. Conflicting reports have now emerged from CNBC, however, that say there are no acquisition plans in place. USA Today's...
IGN

Digimon Survive Wiki Guide

Below you’ll find IGN's guide showing you how to recruit Lopmon in Digimon Survive. As you progress through the game, you’ll encounter numerous Digimon that you can recruit and befriend while on your journey. Some of them you'll encounter throughout the story and will join you as partner Digimon while others can be recruited by talking to them during battle as free Digimon.
IGN

Corsair Made a 45-Inch Gaming Monitor You Can Bend With Your Hands

Corsair has announced a new gaming monitor, the Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240, which has an interesting (albeit niche) feature: you can physically bend the display with your hands. My first immediate thought when seeing the announcement was, "How is this possible??" According to Corsair, thanks to LG's W-OLED display technology and close collaboration with LG, the company was able to create the monitor. Of course, this would not be the first time a concept was created; LG created a 48-inch bendable TV prototype and demoed it at CES 2021.
IGN

Valve is Already Thinking About a Steam Deck 2

In the months following the Steam Deck's launch, demand for the handheld gaming PC drastically outperformed Valve's expectations. In response, the company has now revealed that it's definitely thinking about creating a successor to the original Steam Deck. Yesterday, Valve released a 50-page booklet about the Steam Deck. As pointed...
IGN

Concealing Veil

The Concealing Veil is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can conceal the player when worn. Talisman put together from dark cloth with a lustrous sheen. Completely conceals the wearer's presence while crouching at a distance from foes. Part of one of the concealing veils used by the assassins on the Night of Black Knives.
IGN

Crimson Amber Medallion

The Crimson Amber Medallion is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can provide bonus passive HP effects when worn. It has two upgraded versions, including the Crimson Amber Medallion +1, and the Crimson Amber Medallion +2. A medallion with Crimson amber inlaid. The Erdtree's old sap becomes...
IGN

Clarifying Horn Charm

The Clarifying Horn Charm is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can boost attributes when worn. It has one upgraded version, the Clarifying Horn Charm +1. An accoutrement worn by the ancestral followers. Raises focus. Said to be a budding horn. The ancestral followers believed that the horns of a long-lived beast continue to bud like antlers, over and over again, until the beast one day becomes an ancestral spirit.
IGN

Pony Express Missions

Early on in your criminal career, you'll unlock a host of Side Hustles you can partake in to earn more cash and experience, and one type that you'll be introduced to are the Pony Express challenges. These challenges will have you act as a courier of illegal items across the deserts bordering Santo Ileso. You'll have a limited amount of time to get to your destination, while either avoiding or battling the police checkpoints along the way.
IGN

Why Vikings on Trampolines Took Two Decades to Make

D-Pad Studio is not known for rushing its work. Its second game, 2016’s Owlboy, took the team ten years to make. It was restarted multiple times due to studio concerns about fan expectations in the wake of a new renaissance for Metroidvanias, various life events, and director Simon Stafsnes Andersen’s acknowledged struggles with depression. And now, D-Pad is on the cusp of releasing a game that’s taken them even longer to complete: Vikings on Trampolines, which has been in the works for 20 years.
IGN

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game: The Interview

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game was one of the less expected hits out of Gamescom's Opening Night Live showcase. The 3v7 horror-action game is a collaboration between the original movie's creators, Colombian developer Teravision, and Friday the 13th: The Game executive director Randy Greenback, and is looking to build on the recent explosion of licensed horror multiplayer games.
IGN

Wearhard Industrial Clothing

Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Wearhard Industrial Clothing, located in Smelterville East.
