Knoxville, TN

WBIR

Winner turns back residency challenge in race for Lenoir City judge

A Knoxville lawyer who this month won election to be the next Lenoir City judge prevailed Friday in a lawsuit challenging his eligibility filed by the judicial incumbent. Robin McNabb, an attorney and city judge for Lenoir City since 2016, sued Gregg Harrison in Loudon County Chancery Court after losing by 37 votes in the Aug. 4 election.
LENOIR CITY, TN
WBIR

TPD: Investigation underway for missing 52-year-old man

TAZEWELL, Tenn — The Tazewell Police Department is currently investigating a missing person case involving 52-year-old Ralph Lee Clark, according to TPD. Clark was reported missing by his father in Tazewell on April 29. He left home after a family argument and was last known to have checked into Knox Area Rescue Ministries on April 22, TPD said.
TAZEWELL, TN
WBIR

Tennessee basketball gives back through 'Hoops for Hope' event

FARRAGUT, Tenn. — Tennessee basketball partnered with the Down Syndrome Awareness Group of East Tennessee for the first "Hoops for Hope" event in three years at Farragut High School on Saturday afternoon. The event was canceled for the past two years because of the pandemic. Vol senior Josiah-Jordan James...
FARRAGUT, TN
WBIR

UT dedicates 'Eastman Innovation Center' in its UT Business Incubator

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee dedicated a new center on Thursday meant to connect faculty with leaders in the chemical manufacturing industry, giving them resources to continue researching different kinds of chemical products and materials used in manufacturing. They are calling it the "Eastman Innovation Center," after...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD: One person arrested after Saturday night shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said a man has been arrested after a shooting Saturday night at a gas station. KPD said officers responded to a shooting call around 11:30 p.m. at a Shell gas station at 4418 Western Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

MPD searching for person of interest in child's death

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Morristown police said an 18-month-old child is dead after a car crashed into a home in Morristown. Police said it happened Saturday night around 10:40 p.m. on Louise Street in south Morristown. The toddler was asleep inside the home when the car crashed into it. MPD...
MORRISTOWN, TN

