Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Related
Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel says body camera policy will be updated soon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it will update its existing body-worn camera policy "fairly soon." The department issued nearly 300 body cameras in April 2021 to increase transparency and accountability, then-Chief Eve Thomas said. However, the cameras haven't captured every case as well as they were intended to.
Knoxville groups gather to push Governor Lee to exonerate Black man executed 100 years ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Groups in Knoxville are pushing Governor Bill Lee to exonerate a Black man, who was executed for a crime they say he did not commit. In 1919, authorities accused Maurice Mays of killing a white woman in her home in North Knoxville. Felecia Outsey is one...
WBIR
UT: Around 75 Tennessee counties have fire ants, including most of East Tennessee
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — A University of Tennessee professor said that around 75 counties in Tennessee may have fire ants. Many of those counties are in East Tennessee, they said. "The densities that we see here in Knox County probably aren't as high as we see in other parts...
Authorities searching for van stolen from Kentucky church used in TN and VA burglaries
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A van that was stolen from a church in Middlesboro, Kentucky was used in several burglaries across three states, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Authorities are asking for help finding the people behind it. They said the van, a 2012 Ford E-Series Passenger...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winner turns back residency challenge in race for Lenoir City judge
A Knoxville lawyer who this month won election to be the next Lenoir City judge prevailed Friday in a lawsuit challenging his eligibility filed by the judicial incumbent. Robin McNabb, an attorney and city judge for Lenoir City since 2016, sued Gregg Harrison in Loudon County Chancery Court after losing by 37 votes in the Aug. 4 election.
TPD: Investigation underway for missing 52-year-old man
TAZEWELL, Tenn — The Tazewell Police Department is currently investigating a missing person case involving 52-year-old Ralph Lee Clark, according to TPD. Clark was reported missing by his father in Tazewell on April 29. He left home after a family argument and was last known to have checked into Knox Area Rescue Ministries on April 22, TPD said.
KFD: Exterior of Chapman Highway apartment catches fire, no one injured
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No one was hurt after an apartment complex fire on Chapman Highway, the Knoxville Fire Department said. Knox County 911 reported a fire at the Stonewall Loft Apartments around 2:56 a.m. on Wednesday. KFD said a fire was discovered on the exterior of one of the...
Tennessee basketball gives back through 'Hoops for Hope' event
FARRAGUT, Tenn. — Tennessee basketball partnered with the Down Syndrome Awareness Group of East Tennessee for the first "Hoops for Hope" event in three years at Farragut High School on Saturday afternoon. The event was canceled for the past two years because of the pandemic. Vol senior Josiah-Jordan James...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'It is very brave' | Safe Haven Law allows women to safely surrender newborn baby
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — With abortions now illegal in Tennessee, a Maryville-based nonprofit is expecting to hear from more women across the state. The organization, A Secret Safe Place for Newborns of Tennessee, educates people about the Safe Haven Law. The law "allows mothers of newborns to surrender unharmed...
LCSO: Fire breaks out at Tanasi Clubhouse in Tellico Village
TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. — A fire destroyed a popular golf destination's clubhouse around 4:44 p.m., according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office. It is believed to have started in the kitchen. Tanasi Country Club's main building caught fire and is a total loss according to fire officials on the...
Sheriff: Monroe Co. deputy arrested, relieved of duties after on-duty DUI
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Monroe County deputy has been relieved of his duties after his colleagues found him driving under the influence of alcohol while on duty, according to the sheriff. According to Sheriff Tommy Jones, Monroe County deputy Norm Renshaw responded to a call on Little Notchey...
WBIR
UT dedicates 'Eastman Innovation Center' in its UT Business Incubator
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee dedicated a new center on Thursday meant to connect faculty with leaders in the chemical manufacturing industry, giving them resources to continue researching different kinds of chemical products and materials used in manufacturing. They are calling it the "Eastman Innovation Center," after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Friday marks a year since death of Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, the last soldier to die in Afghanistan
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On August 26, 2021, U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss died outside the Kabul airport as the U.S. military pulled out of Afghanistan. A year later, his impact on the East Tennessee community is still profound. Soon after his family learned that he passed away, the...
WBIR
Knoxville man accepts Congressional Gold Medal on behalf of late father
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — On Thursday, a Knoxville man accepted one of the country's highest honors on behalf of his late father. Army veteran James Cook Jr. accepted the Congressional Gold Medal for his father, James Cook Sr. Cook Jr. said he only learned recently that his father was part...
WBIR
East Tennessee nurse returns to work at children's hospital where she was a patient
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nurturing patients is second nature for Hannah Lawson. She’s been perfecting her bedside manner since she was a patient at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. “I had a stage three brain tumor, so it was cancerous,” Hannah Lawson said. Hannah was just 7 years...
KPD: One person arrested after Saturday night shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said a man has been arrested after a shooting Saturday night at a gas station. KPD said officers responded to a shooting call around 11:30 p.m. at a Shell gas station at 4418 Western Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg.
The Bottom honors Knoxville's historic Black neighborhood as director prepares to leave
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The leader of an organization that works to preserve Black history in Knoxville is preparing to take the next step in her career. Dr. Enkeshi El-Amin came to Knoxville about 10 years ago. In 2019 she opened The Bottom, named after one of Knoxville's historic Black neighborhoods.
Cost for new public safety complex grows after unsafe brick facade discovered
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The cost of the public safety complex coming to Knoxville has grown as crews have discovered a 40-plus-year-old brick facade not properly fastened on one of the previous St. Mary's Hospital buildings, according to the City of Knoxville. The city has executed an emergency procurement, for...
MPD searching for person of interest in child's death
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Morristown police said an 18-month-old child is dead after a car crashed into a home in Morristown. Police said it happened Saturday night around 10:40 p.m. on Louise Street in south Morristown. The toddler was asleep inside the home when the car crashed into it. MPD...
Whittle Springs Middle School dismisses early after air conditioning leak causes odor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Whittle Springs Middle School was dismissed early on Wednesday out of caution after a leak in the air conditioning system caused an odor in the school, according to Knox County Schools Chief of Communications Carly Harrington. Around 10:51 a.m., the Knoxville Fire Department responded to the...
Comments / 0