ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Nicole Kidman Shows Off Insanely Shredded Physique on New Magazine Cover

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yjn8K_0hRzGvTJ00

Practical Magic star Nicole Kidman turned 55 this summer, but age has yet to put a damper on the Australian actress’ fearless approach to fame. According to Kidman herself, she “loves the idea of being bold and not fitting into a box,” and in a recent cover shoot for Perfect magazine, she proved it.

The cover features a chiseled Nicole Kidman, bearing all in a Diesel halter neck top and micro-miniskirt, completing the look with a unique red wig. The shocking shoot came as the result of Perfect naming Kidman their Perfect Icon award winner at their annual ceremony.

“At a time when the validity of awards ceremonies is in question, and the red-carpet spectacle of presentations is dominated by the awarding bodies and the presenters, we wanted to shift the focus back to those who we think deserve to be rewarded,” the publication explained.

Nicole Kidman Speaks Out About Shocking ‘Vanity Fair’ Photoshoot

The newest edition of Perfect features a whopping 20-page interview with the Moulin Rouge actress, who recently came under fire for a similarly revealing photoshoot for Vanity Fair.

Many fans directed their ire at Vanity Fair, accusing the publication of heavily photoshopping the actress’ images. Others, however, slammed Nicole Kidman herself for the “raunchy” outfit – a low-rise micro-miniskirt and matching bra top.

In a subsequent interview with Vogue, Kidman revealed that she had second thoughts about the “ridiculous” outfit following the shoot but ultimately decided that it wasn’t a big deal.

“I showed up and they had another outfit for me, and I was like, ‘No, no, I like this one! Am I allowed to wear that?'” Kidman explained. “And [the stylist] Katie Grand, who’s just fantastic, was on Zoom. And Katie was like, ‘You’re willing to wear that?!’ And I said, ‘Wear it?! I’m begging you to wear it!'”

“I mean, I did walk away when I shot Vanity Fair thinking, ‘What was I thinking?! That was ridiculous! What were you doing, Nicole?!'” the actress added. “And then I went, ‘Eh, oh well!'”

Nicole Kidman Describes Her Health Regimen

How has Nicole Kidman maintained her toned physique into her 50s? Well, according to her, it’s all about balance. “Over the years, I’ve realized that if you don’t have your health, you’ve got nothing,” Kidman explained in a 2014 interview with Women’s Health. “So that comes first. I work for balance now – I do yoga, and I run, and I meditate. I take really good care of myself and I eat well.”

As the actress explained, however, no one should expect themselves to stay disciplined 100 percent of the time. When she goes on tour with her husband Keith Urban, for example, she finds it far more difficult to maintain her diet and exercise routine. But she doesn’t let it discourage her. Instead, she focuses on an 80/20 split.

“I’m just not someone that believes in denial,” Kidman said. “It’s walking a path that’s ultimately 80 percent healthy, 20 percent…sometimes it falls to 70. But that’s why I think you have things like natural health remedies. You find out what works for you. And I do a lot and I have a lot of energy.”

Comments / 56

Agressivemediocrity
5d ago

While I think she's an amazing actor I can't get past her almost expressionless face especially in the North man. Kinda hard to over look collagen injected lips and a obvious face lift while watching a period piece. Don't get me wrong it's her face she should do what she wants to it. I'm just saying it's hard to get past it in some movies no matter how good an actor she is.

Reply(2)
23
Karen Lasko
5d ago

Why is this news worthy? Who cares that she either starves herself or has lipo or cool sculpting. OR some awesome photoshopping was done. And no she is not a great actress....she’s ok, but Definitely not one of the best.

Reply(4)
21
thomas doutt
4d ago

So where are the Pictures of Her so called sculpted body. The last I saw Her she looked like skin and Bone.

Reply
16
Related
Outsider.com

Maria Shriver Is Nearly Unrecognizable in New Photos

Maria Shriver sported a different look but seemed carefree and happy while taking a stroll in Santa Monica over the weekend. The journalist and former spouse of Arnold Schwarzenegger apparently went without make-up in photos published by Page Six. The news outlet snapped candid pictures while Shriver was outside her under-construction home.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Nicole Kidman Looks Ripped as Hell on ‘Perfect’ Magazine Cover

For decades, Nicole Kidman has commanded our attention as a mesmerizing, Oscar- and multi-award-winning screen star. But on the latest cover of Perfect magazine, Kidman is photographed as we’ve never seen her before: her arms are flexed and ripped, revealing bulging biceps in a formidable pose. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine) Clad in a choppy red wig, micro-mini Diesel skirt, and sculptural pieces by the designer Glenn Martens, Kidman provocatively challenges our perception of her: generally,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Keith Urban
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony

Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

Tom Cruise's Son Connor Continues Dividing Fans With Controversial Photos

Connor Cruise can't seem to catch a break when it comes to his hobbies. The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman continues facing scrutiny on social media after sharing his passion for fishing and his big catches. Despite a year passing, things are still similar with Connor Cruise. His latest posts catch him and some pals behind their lined-up haul, with others preceding.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘TODAY Show’s Jenna Bush Hager Gets Pushed Away By Justin Sylvester After Getting Too Close: WATCH

Body language became the talk of the internet when TV host Justin Sylvester stepped onto the Today Show set with host Jenna Bush Hager the other day. On a Wednesday, August 10 episode of the hit NBC morning news show, Today host Jenna Bush Hager and Justin Sylvester were welcoming a chef guest onto the morning show to make some sticky roast chicken. However, things got a little sticky between the hosts when it appears that Sylvester pushes Bush Hager away after she gets too close in the clip.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Vanity Fair#Australian#Perfect#Diesel
HollywoodLife

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Treat Kids Wyatt, 7, & Dimitri, 5, For Frozen Yogurt On Rare Family Outing

It was a Kutcher-Kunis family extravaganza on Tuesday (Aug. 16) when Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher hit up a Yogurtland location with their children, Wyatt, 7, and 5-year-old Dimitri. The casually dressed Mila, 39, and Ashton, 44, treated their kiddies to some sweets, which helped them all beat the late summer heat. Wyatt opted for waffle cone confectionary delight while the rest of the family stuck with the usual yogurt.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Can’t Get Enough of This Hilarious Error

As one of America’s favorite game shows, Jeopardy! has been known for decades to feature some of the most intelligent contestants in the country. That said, even the smartest contestants have made some pretty epic blunders in their responses. And while most websites’ error pages pop up with a “404” or “Page Not Found” message, Jeopardy! put a hilarious new spin on theirs and it has fans in absolute stitches.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Meet ‘American Idol’ Host Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend, Aubrey Paige

They have been together for over a year, and now here are some details about American Idol host Ryan Seacrest’s relationship with model Aubrey Paige Petcosky. According to PEOPLE, Ryan Seacrest has been romantically linked to Petcosky since 2021. Although they have been together for quite a while, the couple continues to keep a low profile. They rarely attend public events together and have only walked the red carpet once. However, they do enjoy their time together. Most recently, they went on a vacation in Spain last month.
CELEBRITIES
thezoereport.com

Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message

All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

551K+
Followers
59K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy