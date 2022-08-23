ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, KY

lakercountry.com

Money missing from Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office evidence room

An investigation is underway regarding $25,000 that went missing from the evidence room of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. According to reports, Kentucky State Police and the sheriff’s office are investigating the theft, with KSP leading the investigation. The money was discovered missing after an internal audit of...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Three local residents indicted in Adair County

Three local residents were indicted in Adair County Circuit Court this week. Elizabeth Ann Caldwell of Russell Springs: indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Brandon S. Crawhorn of Russell Springs: indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine third or...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Wayne County woman arrested after stealing three cars

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Monticello Police Department were busy Friday morning trying to find three stolen cars. Shortly before 1:30 a.m., someone called Wayne County 911 to report a stolen car. The car was taken from South Main Street. It...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

11 indicted by Russell County grand jury

Several people were indicted by a Russell County grand jury this week. Those indicted included the following individuals:. Austin Passmore, age 18 of Dunnville, indicted on charges of theft by unlawful taking $1000 or more and criminal mischief first degree. He was also indicted on charges of strangulation first degree, assault fourth degree, criminal mischief third degree, and theft by unlawful taking under $1000.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Sheriff: Pulaski County woman arrested, more than 120 grams of meth found

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff said a woman was arrested on drug charges after a search warrant was carried out at her house. On Monday, detectives were investigating a suspected drug trafficker near Garnet Court. They said, during their investigation, they got enough information to request a search warrant.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Sheriff, KSP investigating theft from Sheriff’s office evidence room

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck announced the investigation into a theft from the sheriff’s office evidence room. According to a release, the sheriff’s office and Kentucky State Police are investigating the theft, which was approximately $25,000 in cash. The release states that...
HAZARD, KY
wcluradio.com

Two arrested after multi-county pursuit ends in Adair County

GLASGOW — Police arrested last Thursday two people in connection to a pursuit that led authorities from Barren County to Adair County. Glasgow Police said the pursuit started after an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Park Avenue. A vehicle was allegedly driving through the residential area “at a high rate of speed.” The driver was also driving in a reckless manner.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
adairvoice.com

Stapleton arrested on several charges

Matthew Stapleton of Columbia is facing numerous charges after being arrested early Saturday morning. Officers from the Columbia Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Burkesville St, inspecting the vehicle Stapleton was driving. K9 unit Nitro was called, and he alerted on the vehicle where suspected methamphetamine was found. Officer...
COLUMBIA, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Locals Indicted On Drug And Child Endangerment Charges

Two local people have been indicted on drug and child endangerment charges. Last week, Ashley Brown, 28, and Henry Baker, 55, both of 584 Crozier Drive, were indicted on drug charges stemming from a May 22 drug bust. On that date, officers from the Harrodsburg Police Department searched the residence...
MERCER COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Elizabethtown Chiropractor Found Guilty

An Elizabethtown chiropractor was found guilty Friday of third-degree rape. Jurors recommended the maximum sentence of five years. Jurors returned the verdict against 34 year-old Matthew Colasanti late Friday afternoon after a week-long trial. Prosecutors sought a guilty verdict on a charge of first-degree rape. Jurors, however, convicted him on...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY

