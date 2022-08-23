Read full article on original website
lakercountry.com
Money missing from Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office evidence room
An investigation is underway regarding $25,000 that went missing from the evidence room of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. According to reports, Kentucky State Police and the sheriff’s office are investigating the theft, with KSP leading the investigation. The money was discovered missing after an internal audit of...
lakercountry.com
Three local residents indicted in Adair County
Three local residents were indicted in Adair County Circuit Court this week. Elizabeth Ann Caldwell of Russell Springs: indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Brandon S. Crawhorn of Russell Springs: indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine third or...
wymt.com
Wayne County woman arrested after stealing three cars
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Monticello Police Department were busy Friday morning trying to find three stolen cars. Shortly before 1:30 a.m., someone called Wayne County 911 to report a stolen car. The car was taken from South Main Street. It...
lakercountry.com
11 indicted by Russell County grand jury
Several people were indicted by a Russell County grand jury this week. Those indicted included the following individuals:. Austin Passmore, age 18 of Dunnville, indicted on charges of theft by unlawful taking $1000 or more and criminal mischief first degree. He was also indicted on charges of strangulation first degree, assault fourth degree, criminal mischief third degree, and theft by unlawful taking under $1000.
wymt.com
Sheriff: Pulaski County woman arrested, more than 120 grams of meth found
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff said a woman was arrested on drug charges after a search warrant was carried out at her house. On Monday, detectives were investigating a suspected drug trafficker near Garnet Court. They said, during their investigation, they got enough information to request a search warrant.
wymt.com
Sheriff, KSP investigating theft from Sheriff’s office evidence room
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck announced the investigation into a theft from the sheriff’s office evidence room. According to a release, the sheriff’s office and Kentucky State Police are investigating the theft, which was approximately $25,000 in cash. The release states that...
wymt.com
Man facing drug charges following incident at Southern Kentucky business
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County man is facing charges following an incident Tuesday night. Deputies were called to the business, which wasn’t named, following reports the man, later identified as Tanner Sexton, 22, of Monticello, refused to take a drug test and started screaming at other employees.
k105.com
Traffic stop for failure to wear seat belt leads to drug charges for Clarkson woman
A Clarkson woman has been arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop for failure to wear a seat belt. Wednesday morning at approximately 11:15, Grayson County Deputy Nick Pruitt was on traffic patrol in Clarkson when he spotted a 2001 Chevrolet Prizm whose driver, 56-year-old Kimberly K. Holderman, was not wearing a seat belt.
wcluradio.com
Two arrested after multi-county pursuit ends in Adair County
GLASGOW — Police arrested last Thursday two people in connection to a pursuit that led authorities from Barren County to Adair County. Glasgow Police said the pursuit started after an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Park Avenue. A vehicle was allegedly driving through the residential area “at a high rate of speed.” The driver was also driving in a reckless manner.
935wain.com
Sheriff’s Office Arrests Adair County Man On Felony Drug Charges After Traffic Stop
On Saturday, August 20th, 2022 at 6:03 p.m., Adair County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Deputy Chandler Staten, along with K-9 Nitro, initiated a traffic stop off of Office Park Drive. As a result of the stop and roadside investigation, Justin Rexroat, 42, of Columbia was arrested. Rexroat was lodged in...
'The FBI is ready'; Sherry Ballard believes charges could come soon in Crystal Rogers' case
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — The FBI has been working in Bardstown for more than two years, but one search in August of 2021 seemed to bring the most promise. Now, one year later, Crystal Rogers' mom said she believes "justice is coming." "I know they're in the last steps," Ballard...
adairvoice.com
Stapleton arrested on several charges
Matthew Stapleton of Columbia is facing numerous charges after being arrested early Saturday morning. Officers from the Columbia Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Burkesville St, inspecting the vehicle Stapleton was driving. K9 unit Nitro was called, and he alerted on the vehicle where suspected methamphetamine was found. Officer...
harrodsburgherald.com
Locals Indicted On Drug And Child Endangerment Charges
Two local people have been indicted on drug and child endangerment charges. Last week, Ashley Brown, 28, and Henry Baker, 55, both of 584 Crozier Drive, were indicted on drug charges stemming from a May 22 drug bust. On that date, officers from the Harrodsburg Police Department searched the residence...
wvih.com
Elizabethtown Chiropractor Found Guilty
An Elizabethtown chiropractor was found guilty Friday of third-degree rape. Jurors recommended the maximum sentence of five years. Jurors returned the verdict against 34 year-old Matthew Colasanti late Friday afternoon after a week-long trial. Prosecutors sought a guilty verdict on a charge of first-degree rape. Jurors, however, convicted him on...
Five charming small towns in Kentucky that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from The Crazy Tourist website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Kentucky or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
