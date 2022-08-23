Read full article on original website
BBC
Former Stoke-on-Trent councillor jailed for raping girl
A former councillor who raped a girl under the age of 16 has been jailed for nine years. Randy Conteh, 63, resigned as an independent councillor at Stoke-on-Trent City Council in May 2021 after 19 years at the local authority. Derby Crown Court heard he "derailed" the victim's life with...
BBC
Ashton-under-Lyne death: Man charged with murder and rape
A man has been charged with murder and rape after a woman was found dead in a flat. Lizzy McCann, aged 26, was discovered in Manchester Road, Ashton-under-Lyne on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police said. Simon Goold, 51, of Manchester Road, Ashton has been charged with murder, rape and another sexual...
BBC
Australia drug bust: Largest-ever crystal meth haul found in marble
Almost two tonnes of methamphetamine has been seized by Australian police - the biggest bust of the drug in the country's history. Police found 1,800kg (283 stone) of what is known locally as ice inside shipping containers at a Sydney port. The record haul was concealed in marble and has...
Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences
One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
BBC
American family killed in Highlands A9 crash named
Three people who died following a crash on the A9 near Newtonmore in the Highlands have been named by Police Scotland as visitors from the US. Kathryn Bastion-Strong, 46, her brother Jared Bastion, 45, and their mother Mary-Lou Mauch, 75, were in a car that crashed with a lorry on 10 August.
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Image of Audi issued in bid for information
Police investigating the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel have released an image of the car believed to have taken the intended target to hospital. The nine-year-old was killed as her mother struggled with a gunman at the door of their Liverpool home on Monday. Merseyside Police also released aerial footage...
BBC
Lily Sullivan: Murderer Lewis Haines jailed minimum 23 years
A man who murdered a teenager after she refused to have sex with him has been jailed for life, and will serve a minimum of 23 years and four months. Lewis Haines, 31, of Flemish Court, Lamphey, Pembrokeshire, had admitted murdering Lily Sullivan, 18, but claimed it was not sexually motivated.
BBC
Men held over Olivia Pratt-Korbel's murder bailed
Two men who were arrested on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool have been released on bail. Police said one of the men, aged 36, had been recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his licence. Olivia was fatally shot after a gunman chased a...
BBC
Tony Hudgell: Release of birth father halted under new law on offenders
A man who tortured his baby has had his automatic release from prison placed on hold under new powers to protect the public from dangerous offenders. Tony Hudgell, now seven, was so badly abused by his birth parents Anthony Smith and Jody Simpson that he needed to have both of his legs amputated.
BBC
Rapist who attacked four women in West Lothian faces life in jail
A serial sex attacker who raped and abused four women faces the prospect of life behind bars. Alexander Thomson, 42, has been convicted of 17 charges of rape and physical attacks between 2013 and 2019 across West Lothian. They included knocking one victim's teeth out and making her swallow them.
BBC
Children's worker Oliver Owen jailed over child images
A man who worked with children while secretly distributing illegal images of children has been jailed for two years. Oliver Owen had about 6,000 still and moving images of children, including 1,081 of the most serious type, on his phone, Carlisle Crown Court heard. The 25-year-old also advised others how...
BBC
Man and woman charged after right-wing extremism probe
A man and a woman from Yorkshire have been charged with terrorism offences following an investigation into right-wing extremism, police have said. Darren Reynolds and Christine Grayson, both 59, were held after pre-planned and intelligence-led arrests by Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE). Mr Reynolds, from Sheffield, faces 10 terror...
BBC
Sgt Gavin Hillier shot dead by soldier with 'poor eyesight'
An army sergeant was shot and killed when he was mistaken for a target by a soldier with "poor eyesight", an inquiry has found. Sgt Gavin Hillier died during a live fire exercise at Castlemartin base in Pembrokeshire on 4 March 2021. The inquiry found a contributory factor was that...
BBC
Son stole £1.5m from his mother for London shopping sprees
A son "plundered" more than £1.5 million from his wealthy elderly mother, leaving her little for her own care, a court has heard. Jonathan Feld, 62, allegedly moved £1.3m of Hannah Feld's money to a joint Swiss bank account before emptying it into his own account. Southwark Crown...
BBC
Alabama pastor arrested while watering neighbour's plants
Footage has emerged of a pastor in the US state of Alabama being wrongfully arrested as he watered his neighbour's flowers. Michael Jennings was handcuffed during the good deed, despite another neighbour telling police it was all a misunderstanding. His lawyer says the incident - in May of this year...
BBC
Lake District death: Woman dies at Surprise View
A walker has died after a fall in the Lake District. The woman, aged in her 70s, fell on Friday from Surprise View, Borrowdale, at around 18:15 BST and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Emergency teams, including the Great North Air Ambulance Service and mountain rescue volunteers...
BBC
Shobdon Airfield: Man dies in light aircraft crash
A pilot has died following a light aircraft crash, police said. Emergency services were called to Shobdon Airfield, near Leominster, Herefordshire, after the incident at 10:30 BST on Friday. West Mercia Police said no-one else was on board the fixed wing, single engine light aircraft, and no other aircraft were...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Do not protect Liverpool killers, urge police
Anyone who withholds the names of those behind three fatal shootings in Liverpool, including that of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, is "protecting killers", Merseyside Police have said. Olivia was fatally shot on Monday after a gunman chased a man, neither of whom had links to her family, into her home. She...
BBC
Green Man Festival: Police issue E-fit in alleged rape investigation
Detectives have released an E-fit of a man wanted in connection with an alleged rape at the Green Man Festival. He was in the Chai Wallahs tent of the Powys festival in the early hours of Sunday, 21 August. The man is described as being white, with a tan, in...
BBC
Drink-driving charge for woman on M6 with child in car
A woman has been charged for drink driving and being drunk while in charge of a child under the age of seven after being stopped by police on the M6. Cheshire Police said they stopped a BMW near Knutsford on Saturday morning after receiving "numerous reports from members of the public".
