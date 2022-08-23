Read full article on original website
Edith Merryman
Edith Kathryn Merryman, 86, of Colbert, Okla., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Edith was born on July 18, 1936 in Stillwell, Okla., to Robert Gregory and Fern (Gouger) Gregory. She graduated high school and then continued her education until she acquired a master’s degree. Edith taught many...
Betty Jean Garrett
Betty Jane Garrett, née Johnson, departed this life on August 22, 2022, in Durant, Okla. She was born on August 26, 1925, to Edward C. Johnson and Albina R. Hallock in Buffalo, Okla. When her father, Edward, died in 1927, Albina took Betty to live with her sister Nettie...
