Betty Jane Garrett, née Johnson, departed this life on August 22, 2022, in Durant, Okla. She was born on August 26, 1925, to Edward C. Johnson and Albina R. Hallock in Buffalo, Okla. When her father, Edward, died in 1927, Albina took Betty to live with her sister Nettie...

DURANT, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO