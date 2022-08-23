ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Metropolitan Police to take no further action in Jeffrey Epstein investigation

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VCPFt_0hRzFcuX00

The Metropolitan Police has said that it will be taking no further action over allegations made against disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The force also said that in March 2021, it was contacted about a fresh allegation of indecent assault against Epstein – but the complainant did not wish to make a statement or for officers to pursue their claim.

Any further investigations into human trafficking by the sex offender will be focused on activities and relationships outside the UK, according to the Met.

In a statement the force said: “The Metropolitan Police Service has been liaising with other law enforcement agencies who led the investigation into matters related to Jeffrey Epstein.

“Detectives have thoroughly reviewed information provided to it and in the public domain.

“In the absence of any further information we will be taking no further action.

“As with any other matter, should new and relevant information be brought to our attention we will assess it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iPtdi_0hRzFcuX00
The Metropolitan Police said it will be taking no further action on the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

A spokesman said the force had been contacted in 2019 and 2021 by representatives of two people complaining of sexual assault by Epstein. Neither wanted to “make a formal statement or wish officers to pursue the allegations”.

The force had already ruled out any investigation into allegations of sex trafficking in 2001 made in 2015 against Epstein and a British woman because it was “clear that any investigation into human trafficking would be largely focused on activities and relationships outside the UK”.

In August 2019, Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

His death was ruled a suicide.

It came more than a decade after his conviction for soliciting prostitution from girls under the age of 18, and he was also accused of running a large network of underage girls for sex, to which he pleaded not guilty.

His associate, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, was jailed for 20 years in the US earlier this year for luring young girls to massage rooms for him between 1994 and 2004.

Epstein was also connected with the Duke of York through their friendship with Maxwell.

Andrew withdrew from public royal life after a civil sex assault case was brought against him by Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of having sex with her when she was a teenager at multiple locations including Epstein’s New York home.

The duke has denied the accusations, and the case ended in a reported eight-figure settlement.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station

A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said. An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack. Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Daily Mail

Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences

One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Sex Trafficking#Violent Crime#British
newschain

Gibraltar’s city status re-affirmed after 180-year absence from official lists

The Government is re-affirming the city status of Gibraltar after finding that the accolade granted by Queen Victoria had gone unrecognised on official lists for 180 years. It comes as ministers publish a fresh record of the 81 places that have so far achieved the special status, including the eight new designations awarded as part of a competition to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.
WORLD
The Independent

Peru judge: preventative prison for president's relative

A Peruvian judge on Sunday ordered President Pedro Castillo's sister-in-law to be held in prison up to 2.5 years while she is investigated for criminal association and corruption for her participation in an alleged money laundering scheme involving the president and first lady. After postponing his decision twice, judge Johnny Gómez said there was “a high probability of fleeing” for Yenifer Paredes, 26, and ordered her pretrial detention. Paredes had been raised by Castillo and his spouse as their daughter after her mother died. Defense lawyers said they would appeal the decision and Castillo has denied the accusations against...
POLITICS
newschain

Why are criminal barristers striking and what will happen to court cases?

Criminal barristers in England and Wales voted in favour of an all-out strike. Members of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) have been walking out on alternate weeks and are set to embark on an indefinite, uninterrupted strike. This effectively begins when the industrial action resumes on Tuesday, although the official...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
newschain

Criminal barristers in England and Wales set to walk out on strike

Criminal barristers in England and Wales are set to embark on a continuous strike after their row with the Government over pay intensified. Members of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) have been walking out on alternate weeks and have voted in favour of an indefinite, uninterrupted strike. The all-out strike...
U.K.
newschain

UK is a friend to France despite Truss comments, says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has suggested it is a “problem” if Britain cannot call itself a friend of France, amid an unexpected diplomatic row sparked by comments made by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss at a hustings. The French premier said that he believed the UK was a “friend”...
POLITICS
newschain

Sophie Ecclestone leads the way as Manchester Originals stun Birmingham Phoenix

Manchester Originals left Birmingham Phoenix shellshocked by masterminding an 18-run victory at Edgbaston, successfully defending a total of just 122. England internationals Kate Cross and Sophie Ecclestone led the charge for the visitors, ripping through the home side’s star-studded top order to leave them spluttering at 22 for five after 34 deliveries.
SPORTS
newschain

Truss pledges to ‘reinvigorate’ Tory grassroots to secure election wins

Liz Truss has pledged to “reinvigorate” the Tory grassroots by giving local associations greater autonomy over selecting candidates. In an email to Conservative Party members, she said she was “inspired” by their “dedication to our shared endeavour”, and reflected on her own experience as an association chairman, local government candidate and councillor.
ELECTIONS
newschain

Sinn Fein warns Government against triggering Article 16 of NI Protocol

Any move by the UK Government to suspend the Northern Ireland Protocol would be reckless and inflict damage on the region’s economy, a Sinn Fein minister has warned. Finance Minister Conor Murphy said triggering the Article 16 mechanism to suspend elements of the post-Brexit protocol would make the job of resolving issues with the Irish Sea trading arrangements more difficult.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
152K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy