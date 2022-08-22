Read full article on original website
Related
ScienceBlog.com
Preparing for water scarcity using hybrid desalination technologies
Clean water is essential for human survival. However, less than 3% of fresh water can be used as drinking water. According to a report published by the World Meteorological Organization, there is scarcity of drinking water for approximately 1 billion people worldwide, which is expected to rise to 1.4 billion by 2050.
Dutch bus out asylum-seekers at crisis-hit centre
Hundreds of asylum-seekers have been evacuated from a crisis-hit migrant centre to shelters across the Netherlands after having slept there in the open for days, officials said on Saturday. The group of all-male asylum-seekers hoped to be processed and given shelter while their applications were under consideration.
Tunis hosts Japan-Africa investment conference
Japan opens an African investment conference in Tunisia on Saturday, seeking to counter the influence of rival China which has steadily grown its economic imprint on the continent. The eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD8) also comes as Beijing cements its influence on the continent with its "Belt and Road" infrastructure initiative.
ScienceBlog.com
On track for reduced noise pollution and railway safety amplifiers
With more people getting on track for sustainable high-speed rail, reducing noise pollution and sophisticated traffic management will boost adoption. The whistle coming down the tracks is the sound of Europe’s rail renaissance. Coming round the bend is increased adoption of high-speed rail transportation which promises to reduce road traffic and to curb harmful emissions. Cars are major culprits in air pollution, accounting for 14.5% of Europe’s total carbon emissions. Around half the flights in Europe are short haul journeys of less than 1 500km which generates many more emissions than the equivalent journey by rail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ScienceBlog.com
Limb-regenerating fire-god salamander central to wound repair quest
Regenerating lost body parts is impossible for humans, but cracking the cellular code of salamanders could help to treat serious wounds. Salamanders are remarkable creatures. If one of these amphibians loses a finger, it grows back. Furthermore, if you chop away a piece of heart or spinal cord, it will regenerate. Perhaps most impressively, they can even regrow a leg bitten off by a hungry predator.
Comments / 0