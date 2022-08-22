With more people getting on track for sustainable high-speed rail, reducing noise pollution and sophisticated traffic management will boost adoption. The whistle coming down the tracks is the sound of Europe’s rail renaissance. Coming round the bend is increased adoption of high-speed rail transportation which promises to reduce road traffic and to curb harmful emissions. Cars are major culprits in air pollution, accounting for 14.5% of Europe’s total carbon emissions. Around half the flights in Europe are short haul journeys of less than 1 500km which generates many more emissions than the equivalent journey by rail.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO