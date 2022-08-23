ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tex Pays it PAWward, making a final donation from his POUNDation to the HSPCA

HOUSTON – All week we have been saying BONE voyage to Tex, Houston life’s favorite furry friend. Our general manager Jerry Martin retiring and Texas is joining him in retirement. Tex is his dog. Just to set the record straight, Tex does not live in the Houston Life studio at KPRC but has a very happy dog life outside of the station with Jerry.
The Big 5: Houston-area TXHSFB games to watch - Week 1

Tonight, begins a 17-week journey to AT&T Stadium to hopefully play for and win a State Championship come December. There are some marquis matchups in the opening week of the season, and we are here to break them down. Here are the Top 5 games to watch in Houston this...
Houston Life Prize Wheel September 2022 Official Contest Rules

General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by KPRC 2 and Houston Life (“Station”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.
Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Angelique from Magnolia just won!

HOUSTON – The Houston Life Prize Wheel gives us the opportunity to connect with our wonderful viewers and gives you, the viewer, the opportunity to win BIG prizes. Every week, Derrick and Courtney will get decked out in their finest game show attire and spin the wheel. There are...
Watch ‘Hurricane Harvey: Five years later’ on KPRC 2+

Houston – Five years after Hurricane Harvey swamped Southeast Texas, the KPRC 2 News team is revisiting some of the hardest-hit communities to see how they’re recovering. “Hurricane Harvey: Five years later” explores neighborhood transformations, including the significant architectural changes being made to homes in Meyerland in Southwest Houston. We also look at what it took to shelter people and their pets together inside the George R. Brown Convention Center, which is now a model for disaster recovery workers around the world. Plus, longtime KPRC 2 News evening anchor Bill Balleza reflects on our coverage of Hurricane Harvey in those first critical days.
Penthouse life, avoiding foundation repairs, and secrets to Feng Shui

Feng Shui, foundation issues, and a rare penthouse available right now in Houston are just some of the topics featured in this week’s “House 2 Home with Lily Jang”. In this program each week, Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate takes you inside homes on the market right now and connects with experts on a variety of topics important to homeowners.
Houston Newsmakers: Houston mayoral candidate Amanda Edwards says her experience makes her right for the job

Former City Council Member Amanda Edwards announced back in March that she is a candidate for the job of Houston Mayor. She enters the an unusually long race ahead of the November 2023 election, saying her experience as a municipal finance attorney and at-large councilmember makes her very qualified to lead the nation’s fourth largest city.
Stucco homes: To buy or not to buy in Houston

We’re tackling the sticky subject of stucco this week on “House 2 Home with Lily Jang”. Each week, Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate takes you inside homes on the market right now and connects with experts on a variety of topics important to homeowners. In...
Houston Police Department holds first Hiring Expo at Discovery Green

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is looking to hire hundreds of new officers to keep the city safe. On Saturday, the department held its first annual hiring expo. The event was held at Discovery Green from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and hundreds showed up. “It’s truly one...
Culture Of Winning: Frassati Men’s Soccer Historic Season Is Just The Start

SOMETIMES IT JUST TAKES THAT ONE TEAM TO BREAK THE MOLD. TO SILENCE THE CRITICS AND TO PROVE THE DOUBTERS WRONG. For Frassati Catholic, the headline team of the 2021-2022 season resided on the pitch with men’s soccer. The Falcons were historic, reaching the TAPPS DivisionII State Championship match in March and finishing as the second-best squad in Texas.
75-year-old with Alzheimer’s last seen in west Houston, police say

Authorities are searching for an elderly woman who was reportedly last seen in west Houston. According to the Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit, Nelly Williams was last seen in the 9600 block of Westview Drive on Saturday. Williams was described as a 75-year-old white woman, standing at 5′05″...
