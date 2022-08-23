ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, PA

CBS News

Man stabs, critically injures father in Northampton County

PALMER, Pa. (CBS) -- A 29-year-old son stabbed his 60-year-old father several times in Northampton County and then fled the scene Saturday night, Palmer Township Police say. Police responded to the 900 block of Mine Lane Road at 10:30 p.m. where they found Joseph Rizzolino on his front porch suffering multiple stab wounds.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Body matching description of missing man found in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WBRE)— The Luzerne County Coroner tells Eyewitness News a search team located a body matching the description of a missing man Saturday afternoon. Francis Hacken, the Luzerne County Coroner, said a search team located the body around 3 pm off a 40-foot embankment near McDonald Street in Plymouth. This is the […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County doctor dies after bicycle accident

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. -- Dr. Lorraine A. Dickey, 60 years old, was pronounced dead on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 1:08 a.m. at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Cedar Crest. The cause of death is complications of cervical spine injury due to a bicycle accident. The incident occurred on...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Lebanon man charged with cocaine trafficking and firearms offenses

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Warionex Martinez-Medina, 34, of Lebanon, was indicted on Aug. 25 by a federal grand jury for drug-trafficking and firearms offenses, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The indictment alleges that on March 24, Martinez-Medina attempted to possess with...
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Three-year-old dies in Clay Township farming incident

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A child was killed in a farming incident on the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 in Clay Township, Lancaster County. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), a three-year-old child was killed after being struck by the wheels of a horse-drawn farm wagon.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
msn.com

Coroner called to scene of central Pa. crash

One person is dead after a Friday morning crash on an Adams County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the Adams County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. on Abbottstown Pike, near Green Springs Road in Berwick Township. Additional...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Pregnant Wife Of PA Firefighter Dies In Crash

The pregnant wife of a Pennsylvania firefighter died in a car crash last week, authorities said. Kellie Adams, of Lansdale, and the baby girl she was expecting with husband Jason died in a crash on Thursday, Aug. 25, according to her obituary. Kellie and Jason, married for eight years, also shared two boys together. Jason is a firefighter in Upper Providence Township.
LANSDALE, PA
skooknews.com

Teen Found with Gunshot Wound to Head in Luzerne County, 17-Year-Old Charged with Homicide

Pennsylvania State Police have charged a 17-year-old male in Luzerne County with homicide after a teen was found with a gunshot wound to the head. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Hazleton, on Saturday August 27, 2022, at approximately 5:06 AM, The Pennsylvania State Police, Hazleton Station received a call to investigate a shooting at 14 Sand Hollow Drive, Butler Township, Luzerne County, where a 17-year-old Female victim was found with a gunshot wound to her head.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Luzerne County girl fatally shot

Drums, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl is dead and another teen is behind bars after a fatal shooting early Saturday morning. State Police in Luzerne County have arrested 17-year-old Alan Jay Meyers, of Black Creek Township, and charged him with shooting the teen girl at a home on Sand Hollow Drive around 5 a.m. Police were called to the home, where they reportedly found the victim with a gunshot wound...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Travel Maven

This Pennsylvania Zoo is One of the Largest in the Country

There are several zoos, wildlife preserves, conservatories, and more to check out within the Keystone State, and, if you're an animal lover who enjoys learning about the many creatures that make our planet so diverse, you will especially love this gigantic zoo located just outside of Philly. Keep reading to learn more.
NORRISTOWN, PA
WGMD Radio

Man Dies after Swimming in Cape Henlopen State Park

A 34-year-old man from Doylestown, Pennsylvania died after suffering a suspected medical problem Friday afternoon after swimming in the ocean off Cape Henlopen. Capt. John McDerby of the Delaware Natural Resources Police says the man reportedly collapsed on the beach after swimming in the ocean. Bystanders immediately started CPR which was continued by responding EMS personnel. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

UPDATE: Man sought for stabbing his father in Northampton County is now in custody; charged with attempted homicide

UPDATE: Just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Palmer Township Police reported that the suspect was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police in Upper Mount Bethel Township, Northampton County. Giuseppe Rizzolino Jr. has been arraigned and is currently in Northampton County Prison, awaiting his next court appearance. He is being held...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Child dies in Lancaster County farming accident

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 3-year-old child was killed in an agricultural incident Friday morning in Lancaster County, according to police. The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at a farm on Sunnyside Road in Clay Township, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said in a press release. According...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
