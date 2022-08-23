Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania is Home to the Longest and Fastest Zip Line in the CountryTravel MavenTannersville, PA
34-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Solved by DNA on Letter from KillerA.W. NavesHamburg, PA
There's a Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop in Pennsylvania and it is MagicalTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Resort is Home to Pennsylvania's Only Mountain CoasterTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Bobby Syvarth Brings Together The DWGStroudsburg HeraldStroudsburg, PA
americanmilitarynews.com
Former Philly restaurant server ordered to pay $84M for massacre of 600 civilians during Liberian civil war
A former server at a Philadelphia restaurant has been ordered to pay $84 million in damages to four citizens of Liberia for leading a massacre that resulted in the deaths of more than 600 civilians seeking sanctuary in a church during the West African nation’s first civil war. The...
Pennsylvania pedestrian killed in Ocean City crash
A Pennsylvania woman was killed while trying to cross Coastal Highway in Ocean City on Friday night.
CBS News
Man stabs, critically injures father in Northampton County
PALMER, Pa. (CBS) -- A 29-year-old son stabbed his 60-year-old father several times in Northampton County and then fled the scene Saturday night, Palmer Township Police say. Police responded to the 900 block of Mine Lane Road at 10:30 p.m. where they found Joseph Rizzolino on his front porch suffering multiple stab wounds.
Lehigh Valley Man Who Nearly Stabbed His Own Dad Dead In Custody: Report
A 29-year-old man wanted for nearly stabbing his dad dead in Northampton County has been arrested, WFMZ reports. Giuseppe "Joey" Rizzolino fled the scene on the 900 block of Mine Lane Road in Palmer Township in a 2011 Nissan Altima around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, local police said. His...
Plane crash that killed two Lancaster County men occurred during a thunderstorm, NTSB report says
METZ, W.Va. — Three people who died when a small plane crashed in West Virginia earlier this month were returning from a day trip on church business in Indiana when it went down in a severe thunderstorm, authorities said. The single-engine plane was flying from Washington, Indiana, to Myerstown,...
Body matching description of missing man found in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WBRE)— The Luzerne County Coroner tells Eyewitness News a search team located a body matching the description of a missing man Saturday afternoon. Francis Hacken, the Luzerne County Coroner, said a search team located the body around 3 pm off a 40-foot embankment near McDonald Street in Plymouth. This is the […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County doctor dies after bicycle accident
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. -- Dr. Lorraine A. Dickey, 60 years old, was pronounced dead on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 1:08 a.m. at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Cedar Crest. The cause of death is complications of cervical spine injury due to a bicycle accident. The incident occurred on...
Lebanon man charged with cocaine trafficking and firearms offenses
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Warionex Martinez-Medina, 34, of Lebanon, was indicted on Aug. 25 by a federal grand jury for drug-trafficking and firearms offenses, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The indictment alleges that on March 24, Martinez-Medina attempted to possess with...
abc27.com
Three-year-old dies in Clay Township farming incident
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A child was killed in a farming incident on the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 in Clay Township, Lancaster County. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), a three-year-old child was killed after being struck by the wheels of a horse-drawn farm wagon.
msn.com
Coroner called to scene of central Pa. crash
One person is dead after a Friday morning crash on an Adams County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the Adams County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. on Abbottstown Pike, near Green Springs Road in Berwick Township. Additional...
Pregnant Wife Of PA Firefighter Dies In Crash
The pregnant wife of a Pennsylvania firefighter died in a car crash last week, authorities said. Kellie Adams, of Lansdale, and the baby girl she was expecting with husband Jason died in a crash on Thursday, Aug. 25, according to her obituary. Kellie and Jason, married for eight years, also shared two boys together. Jason is a firefighter in Upper Providence Township.
skooknews.com
Teen Found with Gunshot Wound to Head in Luzerne County, 17-Year-Old Charged with Homicide
Pennsylvania State Police have charged a 17-year-old male in Luzerne County with homicide after a teen was found with a gunshot wound to the head. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Hazleton, on Saturday August 27, 2022, at approximately 5:06 AM, The Pennsylvania State Police, Hazleton Station received a call to investigate a shooting at 14 Sand Hollow Drive, Butler Township, Luzerne County, where a 17-year-old Female victim was found with a gunshot wound to her head.
Luzerne County girl fatally shot
Drums, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl is dead and another teen is behind bars after a fatal shooting early Saturday morning. State Police in Luzerne County have arrested 17-year-old Alan Jay Meyers, of Black Creek Township, and charged him with shooting the teen girl at a home on Sand Hollow Drive around 5 a.m. Police were called to the home, where they reportedly found the victim with a gunshot wound...
This Pennsylvania Zoo is One of the Largest in the Country
There are several zoos, wildlife preserves, conservatories, and more to check out within the Keystone State, and, if you're an animal lover who enjoys learning about the many creatures that make our planet so diverse, you will especially love this gigantic zoo located just outside of Philly. Keep reading to learn more.
Police: Butchered ram, candle and white-colored rectangle discovered near Easton riverbank
Landscaper and avid fisher Kris Mancini says he was ready to drop a line at the Warner Anglers Preserve when he found a lit candle a few feet away from a ram's body discarded in the water.
Person dies after crashing vehicle into tree in Southampton, Bucks County
SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) -- A car crash in Southampton, Bucks County has left one person dead on Friday. The crash happened near the intersection of Melody Lane and Churchville Road.The driver of the car hit a tree.Authorities have not provided any details at this time.
WGMD Radio
Man Dies after Swimming in Cape Henlopen State Park
A 34-year-old man from Doylestown, Pennsylvania died after suffering a suspected medical problem Friday afternoon after swimming in the ocean off Cape Henlopen. Capt. John McDerby of the Delaware Natural Resources Police says the man reportedly collapsed on the beach after swimming in the ocean. Bystanders immediately started CPR which was continued by responding EMS personnel. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
WFMZ-TV Online
UPDATE: Man sought for stabbing his father in Northampton County is now in custody; charged with attempted homicide
UPDATE: Just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Palmer Township Police reported that the suspect was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police in Upper Mount Bethel Township, Northampton County. Giuseppe Rizzolino Jr. has been arraigned and is currently in Northampton County Prison, awaiting his next court appearance. He is being held...
Child dies in Lancaster County farming accident
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 3-year-old child was killed in an agricultural incident Friday morning in Lancaster County, according to police. The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at a farm on Sunnyside Road in Clay Township, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said in a press release. According...
Unidentified Monroe County Arsonist Still At Large
On August 22, a Peterbilt dump truck was set on fire by an unidentified suspect at approximately 12:20 AM. The Pocono Township Police are seeking help from the community in identifying the criminal.
